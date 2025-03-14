Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sony has revealed a first look at a brand new limited edition PS5 controller, and this one is The Last of Us-themed.

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic action adventure gaming franchise (developed by PlayStation-owned studio Naughty Dog) that has also been adapted into a hit TV series by HBO.

Fans of the franchise will be pleased to know the second season of the TV show airs on 13 April, while The Last of Us Part II Remastered releases on PC on 3 April.

Plus, Sony’s new limited edition The Last of Us DualSense wireless controller is about to be released to tie in with all of that. Keep reading to find out more, from design and price to the launch date.

PS5 ‘The Last of Us’ DualSense controller design

open image in gallery Pre-orders for the new controller go live on 14 March ( Sony )

The new controller is primarily black with white trim, and has The Last of Us logo clearly displayed on the back. There are also loads of trophy icons in black gloss, along with three white icons that really stand out and have significant meaning for fans.

open image in gallery The back of the controller features The Last of Us logo ( Sony )

“We were excited by the chance to memorialise The Last of Us franchise in a controller that fans and our own team would love,” Naughty Dog head of studio and head of creative Neil Druckmann, and graphic designer Megan Mehran shared in a joint statement. “We wanted to ensure that both instalments of The Last of Us are represented, via trophy icons printed in black gloss across the controller body.

“Among the trophies, three particular images will immediately stand out for The Last of Us fans: the firefly, moth and wolf.

“Players will recognise the Fireflies’ iconic spray-painted logo that originated in Part I, while the moth and wolf represent the intertwining lives and duality between Ellie and Abby in Part II.”

open image in gallery The controller has loads of different trophy icons, with the firefly, moth and wolf standing out in white ( Sony )

PS5 ‘The Last of Us’ DualSense controller price

The controller will retail at £74.99 ($84.99, €84.99) with pre-orders going live in the UK at 10am on 14 March (7am PT in the US) at Playstation.com, and at participating third-party retailers.

open image in gallery The shoulder buttons are white, as well as the sticks ( Sony )

The controllers are due to launch fully on 10 April but the exact date and availability may vary by country or region.

