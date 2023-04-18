Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It seems that 2023 is Harry Potter’s year. After the roaring success of Hogwarts Legacy in February comes fresh news from Warner Bros. of a new wizarding world game called Quidditch Champions.

Said to have been in the works for several years at Unbroken Studios, Warner Bros. describes Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions as a fast-paced competitive multiplayer game based on the magical sport.

Noteworthy given that the broomstick-toting sport is something that Hogwarts Legacy lacks, with Quidditch being written out of the script completely by headmaster Nigellus Black, who announced that the sport was cancelled for the entire term due to an accident taking place on the pitch.

The news comes days after Warner Bros. announced that a decade-long TV show reboot would be made for the new Max streaming service (formerly HBO Max). While details about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions are still thin on the ground, we’ve rounded up everything we know so far, including how you can playtest the game early.

What is ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’?

Developed and produced by Unbroken Studios and Warner Bros. Portkey Games, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a standalone Quidditch experience. According to the company, it will focus on the sport and “other broomstick adventures” in a competitive, multiplayer setting.

As with Hogwarts Legacy, gamers will be able to create and customise their own character. While you can play the game on your own as well as with your friends or others online, Warner Bros. says that you will need an internet connection to play the game.

It’s unclear if gamers will also get to play in the Quidditch World Cup, or if all the gameplay will take place in Hogwarts. It’s not the first official Quidditch game ever made. In 2003, Electronic Arts launched Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup, for the Game Boy Advance, GameCube, PlayStation 2 and Xbox.

‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ release date and platforms

A release date has not yet been revealed for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, but Warner Bros. says that it will be playable on both PC and games consoles, though does not detail which ones exactly.

While it’s difficult to speculate about a potential release date, Warner Bros. other wizarding world title Hogwarts Legacy was announced in September 2020 and released in February 2023. Given that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is already open for people to playtest, and that it appears to be a smaller-scale game in comparison to the open-world Hogwarts Legacy, we could see it land this year.

How to playtest ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’

Although Warner Bros. has not yet set a release date for Quidditch Champions, you can already sign up to playtest the game on the WB Games website. Registration doesn’t guarantee that you will be picked to playtest the game, but it’s worth signing up. You could be one of the first to pick up a broom.

Sign up to playtest Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions now

