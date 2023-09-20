Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If the popular children’s TV series Bluey has become a must-watch television programme and source of entertainment for the younger viewers in your home, we have some very exciting news. Sure to bring about squeals of joy among young fans of Bluey and the gang, the first ever Bluey video game is set to be released in November.

Based on the Australian TV series, which is available to watch in the UK and around the world on Disney+, the video game will follow the adventures, fun and games of the anthropomorphised family of dogs based in and around their Brisbane home, with characters including six-year-old Bluey the pup, her parents and her younger sister Bingo.

Bluey: The videogame will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, and will be priced at £34.99. Ahead of its official launch on 17 November, it’s available to pre-order now for Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5, Playstation 4 now and Xbox series X.

In the meantime, the trailer, featuring the family of pups having fun in and around their neighbourhood, at their home, at the beach and on a trip to the park, gives us a sneak preview of what to expect.

The game has been described by the developers as a “sandbox adventure”, where players can expect to enter the Bluey universe with up to three friends – as Bluey, her parents Bandit and Chilli, or her sister Bingo. Fans of the show will also recognise familiar games, such as “magic xylophone” and “keepy uppy”, from the TV series. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Bluey video game.

The trailer for ‘Bluey: The videogame' has been released

When is ‘Bluey: The videogame’ being released?

While we still have a little while to wait before Bluey: The videogame will be available, the developers have announced the new game will be released on 17 November. This release follows on from the launch of the first ever Bluey mobile app game, and the latest set of episodes to arrive on Disney+, where you can watch season one, two and three of the Bluey TV series.

How to pre-order ‘Bluey: The videogame’

Ahead of the game’s November release, Bluey: The videogame is available to pre-order now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox series X at Game.

Pre-order now

Voucher codes

For discounts on gaming products and offers on consoles, try the links below:

Looking to save on consoles? Here are the best Black Friday Nintendo deals to expect