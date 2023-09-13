Best Nintendo Switch deals to expect for Black Friday 2023

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gamers, although we’ve still got a few more months to go until we get this Mario Party started, Black Friday will be here quicker than you can say “It’s a-me”, and we’re expecting sizeable Nintendo Switch discounts.

The biggest sale of the season always sees prices slashed on the hybrid games console, Switch accessories and games from all the top retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Very, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and more. And with the Nintendo Switch 2 rumoured to be coming soon, the deals might be even better this year.

As well as gaming, we’re also expecting to see hefty discounts on tech from Apple, devices from Amazon, laptops and TVs. Meanwhile, home and kitchen appliances such as air fryers and dehumidifiers are also in line for price cuts during the shopping bonanza.

But if it’s Nintendo Switch offers you’re after, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about Black Friday and when the Switch deals will begin. Keep scrolling to get ready for Black Friday 2023 and shop some early savings now.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday always takes place at the same time every year – the day after Thanksgiving in the US. No longer just a single day, Black Friday 2023 will take place from Friday 24 November, right through the weekend and onto Monday 27 November, which is dubbed Cyber Monday.

When will the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start in 2023?

While Black Friday doesn’t officially kick off until 24 November, the deals start well in advance of that date. Some of the best Nintendo Switch discounts can be discovered right throug the month. Last year, we saw console and bundle deals land from Friday 4 November onwards.

We expect the Nintendo Switch deals to start dropping on Monday 6 November 2023 this year, but the best deals will always be found on the week leading up to Black Friday – so that’s 20 November and beyond.

What were the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals last year and what can we expect this year?

One of the best Nintendo Switch deals from last year was seen across almost every retailer. Stores were selling the console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for £259.99. That means you paid full price for the console, but then got the game and membership for free. We didn’t see too many deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED, however.

Games on the official Nintendo Store were also heavily discounted, including Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. We are expecting to see more deals on the console this year, given the machine is seven years old at this point.

The best Nintendo Switch deals available now

Nintendo Switch OLED and select game: Was £349.98, now £334.99, Smythstoys.com

(Smyths Toys)

Smyths Toys currently has a bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED, which bags you the console and a free game. You can choose from either Pikmin 4, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The first two titles are new games for 2023 and the last two are staples that every Switch gamer needs in their arsenal. You’ll pay just £25 for the game instead of £40.

Buy now

