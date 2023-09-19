Cyber Monday TV deals 2023: Best offers to expect in this year’s sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Originally an online-exclusive shopping event – before everything went online – the Cyber Monday 2023 sale is basically Black Friday’s geeky little sister.

Rounding off the biggest shopping weekend of the year, the sale will be your last chance to find major discounts on TVs, laptops, phones, home appliances and fashion before the Christmas shopping season starts in earnest.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Cyber Monday 2023

Whether you’re in the market for a 4K OLED TV or want to upgrade to a new soundbar, most of your favourite tech brands and retailers are expected to take part in Cyber Monday, but with so many discounts dropping across the four-day shopping bonanza, it can be hard to spot a good TV deal from a bad one.

That’s where our team of IndyBest experts come in, they’ll be on hand to help you navigate the sale and find the Cyber Monday TV discounts that are worth the asking price. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the shopping event and the TV deals we expect to see.

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

Cyber Monday falls on 27 November this year. The sale comes after Black Friday, which falls the day after the American holiday of Thanksgiving each year.

Originally focused on online shopping, Cyber Monday has since merged with Black Friday to form one giant sale spanning the entire weekend. Many retailers still treat them as two distinct events, though, with unique deals for each.

When will the best Cyber Monday TV deals start in 2023?

Cyber Monday deals will start on 27 November, taking over from the Black Friday sale, to round off the four-day shopping weekend.

Unlike Black Friday (when retailers sometimes start dropping discounts a few days ahead of the actual event), Cyber Monday deals won’t start until Monday, but they may continue for a few days after the sale officially ends.

What were the best Cyber Monday TV deals from last year?

Last year’s Cyber Monday TV deals saw discounts applied to top-rated sets from LG, Sony, Samsung, Philips and Hisense.

The excellent LG C2 (was £1,599, now £1,299, Amazon.co.uk) came all the way down to £899 at electronics retailer Sevenoaks, which offered an additional £100 off the 48in model when using a discount code.

What TV deals can we expect in the Cyber Monday 2023 sale?

Since last year’s Cyber Monday TV sale, LG has launched a newer version of the C2, predictably called the LG C3 (£1,499, Amazon.co.uk).

This year, we’ll have all eyes on the latest model, which could fall to less £1,000 in the Cyber Monday sale, if last year’s discounts are anything to go by.

But keep an eye on the older LG C2 for a potentially better deal. If the price drops even further than it did last year, you’d struggle to justify springing for the newer LG C3.

Are there any TV deals available now?

If you can’t hang around for Cyber Monday or you just want a better idea of the kinds of deals available today, check out some of these TV discounts.

LG C3 42in smart TV: Was £1,499, now £1,049, Sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk

(LG)

Grab the LG C3 from Sevenoaks and you’ll find it’s £50 cheaper than at Amazon (when using voucher code GDSAVE50). This is one of the best 4K OLED sets you can buy, at a great price.

Hisense 50A6KTUK 50in smart TV: Was £499, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

There’s £170 off this already very cheap 50in Hisense set at Amazon. The LED display and relatively low peak brightness make this TV ideal for darker rooms, but the fast response time and low input lag is great for gaming.

