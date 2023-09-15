Cyber Monday tech deals 2023: Discounts to expect in this year’s sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The big finale of the sales event of the year, Cyber Monday follows hot on the heels of Black Friday every November.

Traditionally an online-only sale, Cyber Monday is often your last chance to grab deals on headphones, earbuds, smartwatches and TVs before the Christmas shopping season gets into full swing.

Whether you’re in the market for an air fryer or a new laptop, most of your favourite tech brands and retailers are expected to take part.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Cyber Monday 2023

Over the years, Cyber Monday and Black Friday have merged into a one mammoth four-day sale, though lots of retailers drop fresh deals as the weekend-long event comes to an end. With so many discounts to consider, finding a good deal in the sea of red tags can be tricky.

Thankfully, our IndyBest experts are on hand to help you navigate the sale and find the best Cyber Monday tech discounts that are actually worth your money. We track prices year-round, and we only recommend tech we’ve tested and would buy ourselves.

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

Cyber Monday falls on 27 November this year. The sale comes after Black Friday, which takes place on the Friday before American Thanksgiving.

Originally focused on online shopping (back when it was a novelty), Cyber Monday has since merged with Black Friday to form one giant sale spanning the entire weekend. Many retailers still treat them as two distinct events though, with unique deals for each.

When will the best Cyber Monday tech deals start in 2023?

Cyber Monday deals will start on 27 November, picking up the baton from the Black Friday sale, which runs from Friday until Sunday.

Unlike Black Friday, when retailers sometimes start dropping discounts days ahead of the actual event, Cyber Monday deals start sharp on Monday and can hang around for a few days after the sale officially ends.

Last year’s Cyber Monday sale saw the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones (was £349, now £309, Amazon.co.uk) come all the way down to £299.

Amazon’s range of Fire tablets also got discounted, including the Fire HD 10 (£159.99, Amazon.co.uk).

What tech deals can we expect in the Cyber Monday 2023 sale?

November is a busy season for new tech launches, which means we’re expecting to see discounts on older models of many tablets, phones and speakers .

Google is also about to announce its new flagship Pixel 8, for example, so keep at eye on the current Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (was £849, now £641.36, Amazon.co.uk) for a potential bargain.

Be on the lookout for deals on the best Fitbits of 2023 too. People tend to exercise less in the colder months, so naturally sales of fitness wearables take a dip. A Cyber Monday discount on the Fitbit Charge 5 (£129, Currys.co.uk) could be the motivation you need to get back out there.

Are there any tech deals available now?

We’re always scouring UK retailers for tech deals at IndyBest, so if you can’t wait until November, take a look at some of the best deals in tech right now.

Lenovo Ideapad Duet: Was £329.99, now £231.56, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

A very affordable two-in-one from Lenovo, the ideapad duet is a zippy little Chromebook-come-tablet that doubles as a laptop, thanks to its included magnetic keyboard cover and stand. The crisp 1,920 x 1,200px resolution screen is pretty much unheard of at this price, and is excellent for getting some work done while on the go or watching Netflix shows while you commute.

Fitbit Versa 4: Was £199.99, now £155.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Fitbit)

The Versa 4 appears in our round-up of the best Fitbits of 2023, and it’s easy to see why. Marketed as the “mass appeal smartwatch”, the fourth iteration of the Versa currently has 27 per cent off and offers almost everything you’d want from an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £309, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s flagship headphones boast the best noise-cancelling of any we’ve tested, and this 19 per cent discount on the cans is great value. They feature in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, where we said “whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption – they never miss a beat”.

