While Black Friday is still two weeks away, it’s the biggest sales event on the commercial calendar and might be your best chance to pick up some of the best laptops of 2023 at a discount.

Laptops from premium brands such as Dell, Huawei, Microsoft and Apple can see hundreds of pounds knocked off their usual price. Gaming laptops – which become obsolete more quickly – can present serious bargains if you know where to look, while more budget-friendly laptops, Chromebooks and student laptops from Asus and Acer can drop to less than £200.

But it can be hard to tell which cheap Black Friday laptops are a genuinely good deal. In previous years, the Black Friday sale has been awash with misleading offers and artificially inflated ‘before’ prices, and a slew of no-name laptop brands often dominate the front page of Amazon’s own listings.

Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023

That’s why, every year, our team of IndyBest experts is on hand to help you wade through thousands of deals and bring you the laptop discounts worth caring about. We track prices year-round, and we only recommend laptops we’ve tested and would buy ourselves.

Best early Black Friday laptop deals

We’re always tracking laptop deals at IndyBest, and there are plenty of discounts to shop today if you don’t want to hang around for the Black Friday sale. Here’s a selection of some of the best.

Apple MacBook air 15.3in: Was £1,399, now £1,299, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

Thanks to the John Lewis Black Friday sale, you can currently save a rare £100 on Apple’s 2023 MacBook Air right now, thanks to the John Lewis Black Friday sale. In our review of the new launch, our tester said: “Apple’s MacBook Air 15in pulls off a clever trick: it adds significant extra screen size without losing the Air’s signature super-thin and super-light qualities.” Praising the portability and display for playback, they added that “the M2 processor is more than fast enough for most needs, handling all tasks effortlessly and silently.”

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15: Was £699.99, now £529, Amazon.co.uk

(ASUS)

This is a great deal on a mid-range Asus vivobook 15, which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and supported by 16GB of RAM. That’s enough performance to handle demanding tasks such as photo editing. The lay-flat hinge opens a full 180 degrees, too, making it easy to quickly share your screen and collaborate with teams.

Buy now

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: Was £1,799.99, now £1,077.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Acer)

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. Meanwhile, intelligent fan controls help keep performance high, and the 3070Ti GPU ensures even the latest releases look their best. Right now, you can save 31 per cent on the laptop at Amazon.

Buy now

Huawei matebook D15 11th gen laptop: Was £699.99, now £632.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

This 15.6in laptop is designed to relieve eye strain and vision fatigue, with certifications from TÜV Rheinland, making it ideal for long work days and evenings spent watching a film. The fingerprint power button allows for quick and secure access, and you can even sync your phone screen to the matebook, to drag and drop files to the laptop with ease. A mere 15 minutes on charge is said to leave you with enough juice for two hours – perfect when you’re on the go.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

As the sale event always takes place the day after the American holiday of Thanksgiving, this year, Black Friday falls on Friday 24 November 2023.

Black Friday is followed shortly after by Cyber Monday, which traditionally has been all about online shopping. Seeing as most shopping is now done online, both sales have mutated into one terrifying mega-sale lasting all weekend.

When will the best Black Friday laptop deals start in 2023?

Black Friday laptop deals will officially start on 24 November, though many enthusiastic retailers will start offering discounts earlier in the week. That means we could see Black Friday laptop deals appearing as early as 20 November. Black Friday deals will run until Cyber Monday, which is 27 November.

What laptop deals can we expect in the Black Friday 2023 sale?

Expect to see discounts on many of the laptops featured in our round-up of the best laptops of 2023.

That means we should see deals on the Dell XPS 15 (£1,999, Amazon.co.uk), the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (£999, Currys.co.uk) and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (£649, Amazon.co.uk).

MacBooks generally don’t get discounted by much on Black Friday, but we can expect to see a few pounds knocked off the price of the MacBook Air (was £1,149, now £1,059.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the 16in MacBook Pro (was £2,699, now £2,404.99, Amazon.co.uk).

