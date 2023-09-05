When is Cyber Monday 2023 and what are the best deals to expect?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The final weeks of summer mean Black Friday 2023 is edging ever closer – and if you’re planning to bag a bargain, preparation is key.

While Black Friday itself often hogs the limelight, the deals during Cyber Monday – aka the last day of the sale – are equally worth shouting about.

Following the shopping frenzy of Black Friday, the discounts move exclusively online (as the name suggests) during Cyber Monday, and there’s a heavier focus on tech, gadgets and home appliances.

This means it’s your best chance to save on pricier products such as TVs, smartphones, coffee machines and plenty more. It’s also your final opportunity to tick off your shopping list ahead of Christmas.

From dates to the kind of deals we can expect, here’s your cheat sheet for Cyber Monday 2023.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

With Black Friday taking place the day after Thanksgiving, the shopping bonanza will land on Friday 24 November, with deals dropping across the weekend. This means Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – will fall on Monday 27 November 2023.

What is Cyber Monday?

Falling each year on the Monday after Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday is your last chance to score a saving during the annual sale. The second-biggest day of the Black Friday period, it lasts 24-hours and takes place exclusively online.

Why is it called Cyber Monday?

While Black Friday deals are typically available both online and in stores, Cyber Monday offers are available exclusively online, hence the name.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

The main difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is that the latter takes place exclusively online. But this isn’t a hard and fast rule, as myriad brick-and-mortar shops continue their sales into Monday.

Typically, the best deals on fashion, beauty and toys can be found on Black Friday, while Cyber Monday sees bigger savings across tech and home appliances – so, this is worth bearing in mind when ticking off your Christmas shopping list.

The best Cyber Monday shopping tips

Cyber Monday isn’t about buying a lot of things, it’s about saving on items you really want. To avoid over-spending, make (and stick to) a shopping list, so you only buy things you actually need.

It’s also helpful to save products on wish lists and create accounts with retailers and brands, to make check-out easier and quicker on the day. You might also want to sign up to newsletters and follow your favourite brands on social media, so you can be the first to know about any early offers or lightning deals.

To find out if a product is actually cheaper than usual, it’s worth checking price-comparison sites such as CamelCamelCamel. Meanwhile, IndyBest guides will only include genuinely good deals.

What were the best Cyber Monday deals last year?

From gaming consoles to iPhones, the biggest discounts during Cyber Monday 2022 could be found on tech.

(Xbox)

The Xbox series S (£249, Currys.co.uk) was reduced to its cheapest price ever, thanks to Currys, while Very dropped a big saving on the Nintendo Switch neon console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£354.99, Amazon.co.uk). Plus, Amazon’s popular Echo dot smart speaker (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk) was discounted to less than £30.

(Olaplex)

Elsewhere, Olaplex’s cult hair perfector no.3 (£17.99, Amazon.co.uk) was discounted by more than 50 per cent, and Ebay slashed its price on a refurbished Dyson airwrap (£269.99, Ebay.co.uk) by 30 per cent.

(Amazon)

If you were after a new coffee machine, Nespresso’s vertuo next coffee machine was discounted by £80 (£79, Amazon.co.uk), while John Lewis reduced Le Creuset’s casserole soup pot by more than £100.

