If you’re looking to bag a bargain ahead of Christmas, you need to mark Black Friday 2023 in your diary.

From tech and home appliances to beauty, fashion and toys, all the biggest brands and retailers take part (think Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Zara, Shark, Lookfantastic, Lego and more).

Better still, plenty of brands which rarely host sales also get in on the action. Dyson – purveyor of vacuums and cult hair tools – is one such brand though sadly Apple is still the exception to that rule, boo.

As well as launching deals on its own site, you’ll also find stellar savings on Dyson’s cordless vacuums, supersonic hair dryers or even the coveted airwrap through third party retailers, from Ebay to Amazon.

A tried and tested IndyBest-favourite, its products are best sellers for good reason – and Black friday is your best chance to save potentially hundreds of pounds. From the dates to note down to the kind of deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about Dyson’s Black Friday deals.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, over the final weekend of November. Last year, it fell on 25 November – in 2023, it will take place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

Will Dyson have a Black Friday sale this year?

Judging from this landing page the brand already has up on its site, we can safely assume Dyson will be hosting a Black Friday sale in 2023. To be one of the first to know when deals start dropping, you can register your interest now.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals on Dyson products

As well as deals direct from Dyson, some of the best savings on the brand’s products can be found on Amazon, Currys, Ebay, Boots and Argos – so it’s worth making wishlists on each retailer’s site of the Dyson products you’re after.

What were the best Black Friday deals on Dyson products last year?

During Black Friday 2022, you could save £150 on Dyson’s bestselling V15 detect absolute cordless vacuum (£569.99, Currys.co.uk) – dubbed the best cordless vacuum cleaner in our round-up. While there was just over £100 off the cyclone v10 absolute (£429, Dyson.co.uk) via Dyson’s own store.

(Dyson )

There were equally good savings in haircare, with nearly £100 off a refurbished Dyson supersonic hair dryer (£269.99, Ebay.co.uk) at Ebay and a free case, paddle brush and dentangling comb on offer with every purchase of a brand new supersonic hair dryer (£279.99, Dyson.co.uk) at Dyson.

What Black Friday deals can we expect on Dyson products in this year’s sale?

If last year is anything to go by, we can expect hundreds of pounds reduced from Dyson’s coveted cordless vacuums, as well as on its air purifiers, both through the brand’s own site and through third party retailers.

Plus, Dyson often offer accessories as part of its Black Friday deals – so we can expect cases, brushes, extra attachments and more with purchases of hair tools.

Are there any Dyson deals available now?

Dyson purifier cool autoreact: Was: £449.99, now £249.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson )

The air purifying fan will keep you cool all summer long, while circulating clean air in a bid to capture dust, allergens and viruses all-year-round. Aiming to remove 99.95 per cent of pollutants, it features Dyson’s patented air multiplier technology, enabling the device to purify the whole room.

Right now, you can save a whopping £200 on the cult fan, and you can even enjoy next day delivery if you order before 9pm.

Buy now

Dyson V11 cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £429.99, now £349.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

A stellar all-rounder, this cordless vacuum cleaner has a compact design, making it easy to store, and is designed with a powerful motor and the brand’s cyclonic technology, so you can easily pick up every last piece of debris. In our review of the V11, our tester praised its suction as “one of the most powerful”, adding that the LCD display “makes it easy to keep updated with battery time, cleaning modes and any problems with the hoover”. Now the model has £80 off, it’s even more impressive.

Buy now

