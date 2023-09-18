Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are still a couple of months to go until Black Friday 2023 rolls around, but with Apple’s September event having just concluded, we’re already thinking about the Apple Black Friday deals likely to drop in November.

The tech giant has just launched new iPhones and Apple Watches, so, we’re almost certainly going to see discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8, original Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone 14 line of smartphones.

It’s not just Apple devices, either – this Black Friday, there are set to be price cuts across a whole host of tech, including laptops, TVs, wireless headphones and more. You’re also going to be able to get your hands on discounted home appliances – from coveted air fryers and dehumidifiers to vacuum cleaners (the robot variety included).

If you’re looking to get prepared for the sale, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023, including the Apple deals to expect and the best ones to shop right now.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place at the same time every year – the first Friday after the US holiday of Thanksgiving. It stretches across the last weekend of November, with the whole shebang concluding on the following Monday, which is dubbed Cyber Monday. This year, Black Friday will officially be taking place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November. But any seasoned sale aficionado will know Black Friday is now a month-long event, so, expect the sales to start dropping from the very beginning of November.

Will Apple have a Black Friday sale in 2023?

Apple doesn’t really take part in sales such as Black Friday. You won’t find any of its products discounted on the tech giant’s official store. Instead, when you purchase an item, you’ll be able to claim gift cards that can be used at the Apple Store in the future. We expect Apple to continue with its Black Friday-lite gift card scheme in 2023.

If you want an idea of the gift cards available during Black Friday 2022, this is what customers could claim. If you bought an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPad Mini, iPad Air, Apple Watch SE or some AirPods Pro, Apple would give you a £50 Apple Store gift card. If you bought an M1 MacBook Air, Pro or M2 MacBook Pro, Apple would give you a £150 to £250 gift card, and if you bought the AirPods Max, you’d get a £75 gift card.

That said, if you wanted a discount on the Apple product you were just about to buy, instead of a future purchase, you had to turn to third-party retailers.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals on Apple products

In the absence of Black Friday deals from the Apple Store itself, you’ll have to turn to retailers such as Amazon, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Very, AO and more. In the past, these retailers have discounted the price of Apple’s devices by hundreds of pounds during Black Friday. We’ve rounded up a few of the best ones below.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

What were the best Black Friday Apple deals in 2022?

It’s worth turning back the clock and reviewing last year’s Black Friday deals, to figure out which Apple deals we’ll see in 2023.

Last year, the Apple AirPods Pro (was £239, now £229, Amazon.co.uk) were still a fairly new product, and most retailers discounted them by a modest £20. Now they’re more than a year old, expect even bigger discounts on the flagship wireless earbuds. You’re likely to find the best price at Amazon – the online retailer discounted the AirPods Pro by £40 during Prime Day in July.

Amazon also sliced the price of the 2022 iPad Air (£649, Amazon.co.uk), taking it down to just £569. It also discounted the 10.9in iPad (£484, Amazon.co.uk) by £30. That was a pretty good deal, given the iPad had only just been revealed a few months earlier.

If you were after an Apple Watch, online retailer Very slashed the price of the all-new Apple Watch Ultra (£669, Johnlewis.com) by £30. The smartwatch had only just been announced a couple of months prior. Amazon also cut the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 to its lowest ever price, and we’re expecting savings on the Apple Watch Series 8 this year.

There were plenty of MacBook deals to go around, too. We saw the price of the MacBook Air plummet by £50 (at every retailer) in the Black Friday sale, while the M1 MacBook Air was discounted by more than £100 at Very.

Finally, what about iPhone discounts? Sadly, these were fairly small, and few and far between. We’re hoping for better discounts this time around, given that the iPhone 15 Pro range has just had price cuts across the board here in the UK.

The best Apple deals available now

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd gen: Was £239, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds are already on sale ahead of Black Friday. The company has slashed the price by £10 – a modest discount, but still decent, given the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the buds is £209. Compared with their predecessor, the buds boast better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance, volume controls on the earbuds themselves, and, just as importantly, better battery life. “The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app,” our writer said in their review.

Buy now

Apple iPad, 9th gen, 2021: Was £369, now £319, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by nearly 15 per cent, Apple’s 2021 iPad is one of the cheapest models you can buy. The ninth-generation tablet boasts a 10.2in screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. Compatible with the Apple pencil and smart keyboard, the iPad is complete with a back camera and front camera, for extra versatility.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air M1, 2020, 256GB SSD: Was £949, now £849, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Although it’s a few years old now, the MacBook air M1 is still sold by Apple, and Very has sliced off a handy £100 ahead of Black Friday. This model of MacBook Air previously featured in our round-up of the best laptops. Our tester said: “The MacBook air is remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made more appealing thanks to a tapering design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick. But the new version is the first to use Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor. The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast.”

Buy now

