Whether you’re looking to save on a pricey product or tick off your Christmas shopping list (it’s never too early), Black Friday is fast approaching – and the John Lewis & Partners sale is not to be missed.

As the biggest sale event of the year, the high street stalwart is set to discount everything from tech and home appliances to beauty, fashion and toys.

Much loved for delivering stellar savings, John Lewis is home to big-ticket brands like Apple, Ninja, Shark, Charlotte Tilbury, AllSaints and Dyson, as well as its popular in-house lines like Anyday.

So, if everything from a moisturiser and a pair of earrings to a vacuum or air fryer is on the wishlist, bookmark 24 November in your diary.

From the dates to have on your radar to the kind of deals we can expect, here’s everything you need to know about John Lewis’s Black Friday 2023 sale.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, over the final weekend of November. Last year, it fell on 25 November, so this year, it will take place on Friday 24 November. But we’ll let you into a secret: often deals start dropping weeks in advance.

When will John Lewis’s Black Friday sale start in 2023?

Last year, John Lewis started dropping deals in early November, with some of the offers live for the entire month. The details for the 2023 sale remain under wraps but we’re expecting a similar story this year, and we’ll keep this page updated.

What were the best John Lewis Black Friday deals from last year?

In 2022, John Lewis’s Black Friday sale was impressive, with huge savings across big-ticket items.

In terms of beauty, there was an impressive 20 per cent discount on Charlotte Tilbury products, Bobbi Brown, Aesop, Olaplex and Clinique, as well as up to 30 per cent off fashion labels like Ralph Lauren, Levi’s and Barbour.

Where household appliances are concerned, there was up to 40 per cent off Le Creuset and hundreds of pounds off Shark vacuum cleaners.

What deals can we expect from the John Lewis Black Friday in 2023?

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect between 20 and 70 per cent savings across fashion, beauty, tech, homeware and toys. Whether you’re in the market for a Lego set, new fitness equipment or make-up essentials, John Lewis covers all fronts during Black Friday.

Are there any John Lewis deals available now?

Ninja AF100UK air fryer, grey: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Johnlewis.com

Ninja’s air fryer is a quick and easy way to rustle up healthier meals – and it’s currently reduced. From crispy chips and chicken wings to fish fingers and bacon, the appliance offers a speedy way to cook your favourite dishes with little to no oil.

Le Creuset signature cast iron round casserole dish, fig: Was £285, now £199, Johnlewis.com

Le Creuset’s classic casserole dishes are loved by home cooks and chefs alike. If the price has always put you off, you can save nearly £100 right now on the fig-coloured design. The perfect gift to yourself or loved one, now’s the time to take the plunge.

Apple Watch ultra GPS: Was £849, now £669, Johnlewis.com

Apple deals are few and far between, so this £180 saving on the ultra watch is worth shouting about. The 2022 launch is “big and powerful, offering fast performance,” according to our reviewer. They added that “battery life is tremendous” and the “size and striking design… is hard to resist”.

