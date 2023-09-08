Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There’s only a few months between us and the offical kick off of the Black Friday sale which will be taking place on 24th November. As always, the weekend promises thousands of discounts on hot-ticket items across tech, home appliances, TVs, beauty, fashion and more.

Deals will land throughout the weekend and even if you miss out, there will be another chance to snap them up on the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday. Often considered the online version of Black Friday, think of this as the home stretch of the four-day sales.

Typically considered the best day for technology deal hunters, previous years prove there’s still plenty on offer – last year, shoppers were able to save on brands such as Lego, The North Face, Simba, Missoma and more.

Shoppers should also prepare to see a huge range of discounts on pricey home appliances with the likes of air fryers, coffee machines, pizza ovens and cordless vacuum cleaners slashed in price in 2022 and brands like Kitchenaid, Shark and Nespresso taking part, too.

It can help to get a list together of what you’re hoping to see with a discount, and bookmarking it ahead of the sales, but we’ll also be highlighing the best deals on home appliances throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Until then, here’s everything you need to know, from the best deals spotted last year to the deals available now.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday following the Black Friday weekend, which is the weekend following Thanksgiving. While last year the Black Friday sales started on 25th November, this year they’ll be kicking off on 24th November, which means Cyber Monday will fall on 27th November.

What were the best Cyber Monday appliance deals from last year?

While Cyber Monday is a big deal when it comes to discounts on technology in particular, home appliances saw plenty of impressive discounts during the sales last year.

If you were looking for new coffee machine, the KitchenAid artisan espresso machine saw a 30 per cent discount (£449, Kitchenaid.co.uk). Or you could have plumped for the Nespresso vertuo next deluxe while it was reduced by more than 70 per cent (£149, Nespresso.com).

(Kitchenaid)

There were also savings to be found on Ninja and more, from a discount of more than 20 per cent on Ninja’s foodi 11-in-1 multi-cooker (£299.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk), to a saving of £100 on Tefal’s actiFry genius (£149, Currys.co.uk). As for cooking alfresco, the Ooni’s faru 12 multi-fuel pizza oven has 20 per cent off (£299, Ooni.com).

(Ooni)

You could have also saved on cleaning appliances elsewhere, with a handheld cordless vacuum cleaner from Shark seeing its price sliced by more than 20 per cent and the Dysons cyclone v10 absolute reduced by more than £100. Over at Very, shoppers saved £50 on Kärcher’s SC 4 easyfix steam cleaner (£289, Very.co.uk).

Best deals on appliances to expect in 2023

While we’re still in the dark when it comes to the exact deals to expect, we can look to last year’s sales for a rough forecast. We saw the likes of Ooni, Hoover, Dyson, Nespresso, Shark and Kitchenaid (to name just several) take part, so if you’re shopping for cleaning, kitchen and outdoor appliances this year, these are some of the brands to bookmark.

Are there any home appliance deals available now?

Can’t wait until November to shop? These are the best deals available right now.

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer- AF300UK: Was £219.99, now £199.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

If you’re looking for an air fryer big enough to make meals for a larger household, look no further than Ninja’s foodi dual zone air fryer. This model is billed for enabling home chefs to cook two different foods at the same time, with enough cooking space to make more than eight portions of food. Featuring six cooking abilities such as roasting, baking and dehydrating, it can do all this while requiring much less oil than other cooking methods, or none at all.

Buy now

Tassimo Bosch my way 2 TAS6502GB coffee machine: Was £99.99, now £64, Amazon.co.uk

(Tassimo Bosch)

Currently reduced by more than 30 per cent, this Tassimo pod coffee machine from Bosch was good enough to land a spot in our roundup of the best coffee machines, where it was dubbed best for the family. Our tester noted that you can choose the best temperature, volume and intensity of your coffee and once set, the machine will remember as many as four combinations. Plus, it features a water filter for maintaining your machine while keeping your coffee tasting its best. Thanks to this Amazon saving, you can save £35 now.

Buy now

Dyson purifier cool autoreact TP7A: Was £499.99, now £249.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

There’s a saving of £250 to be scooped up on an air purifier from Dyson. Boasting a HEPA H13 filter which claims to capture 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, the purifier also comes with a layer of activated carbon which works to get rid of odours and gas. In our roundup of the best air purifiers, our tester described it as “by far the most stylish model we tested’’, before noting the “real-time LCD report on our air quality” which enabled them to “keep tabs on exactly how clean the air was”.

Buy now

Shark anti hair wrap cordless upright pet vacuum (single battery) ICZ300UKT: Was £429.99, now £329.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

Featuring an LED touch screen and powerfins designed to thoroughly clean carpets and hardwood, Shark’s cordless upright vacuum cleaner is currently reduced by £100. This model also features the brand’s anti hair wrap tool to prevent hairs from getting caught in the brushroll as you clean.

While the IndyBest team haven’t tested this particular model before, the brand claims that its cordless model can clean for up to an hour once fully charged, while the lift away function enables easier cleaning of hard to reach areas.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Read out guide to Cyber Monday 2023 for everything you need to know ahead of sales