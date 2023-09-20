Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Now it seems like summer (and the late spell of sunshine) is officially over, we can concentrate on the excitement autumn has to offer: namely the annual sales extravaganza that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s a weekend that definitely needs to be marked in your diaries, as millions of offers are expected to drop across tech, beauty, fashion, TVs, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more.

While the Friday after US holiday Thanksgiving has been known as Black Friday for many years across the international shopping community, Cyber Monday is the long sale weekend’s last day.

For this final hurrah, retailers often release their best deals, with Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis being known to slash their prices and big-name brands all get involved too, such as Charlotte Tilbury, Zara, Ninja, Shark and many more.

When it comes to saving cash on investment items, mattresses are a savvy sale buy to shop during Cyber Monday, whether you’ve recently moved house or need to upgrade an old one. Across previous years, we’ve seen some stellar discounts across top sleep brands such as Simba, Emma, Hypnos and many more – so there’s certainly a large chance you’ll be able to secure a top saving.

As always, the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout the sale weekend to bring you the biggest and best deals. Ahead of Cyber Monday 2023, we’ve narrowed down all the key details, from important dates and shopping tips to the best reductions seen last year.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after the Black Friday weekend and marks the final day of this annual shopping event. This year, Black Friday sales will start on 24 November (the day after Thanksgiving), meaning that Cyber Monday will take place on 27 November.

When will the best Cyber Monday deals drop?

If you’re a savvy shopper, we’d recommend bookmarking and setting notifications for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s a bit of a gamble if you’ve got your eye on a particular item, because you might want to scoop up the saving when it first goes on sale. However, if you’re a little more relaxed and feel like taking a chance on saving extra cash, we’d recommend waiting until Cyber Monday, when shops will be slashing their prices even more as the sale weekend draws to a close.

What were the best Cyber Monday mattress deals from last year?

Cyber Monday is a key date to make the most of all kinds of discounts and there were some big savings across mattresses last year.

During last year’s final day sale, Simba discounted all of its mattresses – and in every size option too. Shoppers could bag themselves bargains across the brand’s entire range, with a double hybrid essential mattress seeing a 45 per cent discount (£539.40, Simbasleep.com). Or, you could have opted for a serious upgrade and chosen a double hybrid luxe mattress (£1,379.40, Simbasleep.com), which was reduced by 45 per cent. It included a free mattress protector (£129 for a double, Simbasleep.com), too.

(Simba)

There were also savings to be found on mattress favourite Emma, with the brand offering up to 60 per cent off across its entire website last year. From 55 per cent off its premium double mattress (£494.55, Emma-sleep.co.uk), to 50 per cent off its original king size mattress (£428.80, Emma-sleep.co.uk), there were plenty of discounts to make the most of in the Cyber Monday 2022 sale.

(Amazon)

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals to expect in 2023?

Unfortunately, we’re still not able to confirm what deals to expect exactly. However, this isn’t our first rodeo, so we can look to last year’s sales for a rough idea of which brands reduced products and by how much. We saw the likes of big names such as Simba, Emma, Silentnight and many more take part in both Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. So, if you’re trying to scoop up a saving on a mattress, these are some of the brands to be keep a keen eye on.

Are there any mattress deals available now?

Simba hybrid double mattress: Was £1,079, now £647.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Known for its temperature regulation, this is the OG hybrid mattress and pretty much every layer has been designed to promote airflow and cooling. Plus, the base layers offer gentle support and extra cushioning for the shoulders and lower back.

Simba’s came out top in our Emma vs Simba hybrid mattress review, with our tester noting it is the perfect match for “front or side sleepers (which, let’s face it, make up the majority of sleepers).”

Buy now

HiGrid premium hybrid king mattress: Was £1,399, now £769.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This premium king mattress from HiGrid features the brand’s ‘smartgrid’ technology and has a unique structure designed with hyper-elastic polymer to ensure no pressure is placed on any part of the body. Neither memory foam or latex, this material has been engineered to be both soft and supportive, and the brand claims the design ensures that body heat isn’t trapped as you sleep. Additionally, there are 2,500 air channels in the structure for maximum airflow and breathability to help with a cool and comfortable night’s sleep. Now reduced by 45 per cent, this is a mattress steal to shop while stocks last.

Buy now

Emma luxe cooling double mattress: Was £1,798, now £629.30, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

Popular sleep brand Emma has a sale on right now, with huge savings across many of its bestselling mattresses. We’ve found one of the top deals currently on the market, with the luxe cooling mattress being reduced by a whopping 65 per cent – that’s over £1,000 knocked off its original price. Perfect for anyone who is prone to becoming too warm, this mattress features a graphite-infused foam that absorbs your body heat and redistributes it to keep your temperature optimal as you sleep.

We’ve personally tested the original and premium designs, with both of them getting top marks from testers in our round-up of the best mattresses.

Buy now

Otty the Otty hybrid double mattress: Was £1,049.99, now £577.49, Otty.com

(Otty)

This hybrid mattress combines both support from the 16cm pocket springs and comfort from the foam base, while the top layer is made of temperature-regulating memory foam so you can sleep comfortably all night long. If you can’t wait until Black Friday weekend, then nab the saving now at almost 50 per cent off.

Praised by an IndyBest tester for being a “great all-rounder” that has “multiple layers of support” in our review, this mattress is great for anyone looking to minimise back pain as they sleep.

Buy now

