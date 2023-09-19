Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re looking to save on a big-ticket item or get a head start on your Christmas shopping, Black Friday is the time to do it.

The event, which will take place on Friday 24 November, is considered to be the biggest sale of the year, with many of your favourite retailers pulling out all the stops, including John Lewis, Currys and Argos. But one of the major players we’re looking to is, of course, Very.

A key destination and one-stop shop for all your needs, Very is known for delivering discounts across a wide range of categories, from fashion and beauty to tech, mattresses and home appliances. It’s also home to some well-known brands, including Apple, Ninja, Shark and Nintendo, making it well worth a browse.

Given the sheer volume of products Very has on offer, IndyBest’s team of bargain-hunting experts are on hand to help you navigate the Black Friday sale. From the dates to bookmark in your calendar to the kind of deals you can expect, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

This year’s Black Friday sale takes place on Friday 24 November and continues right through to Monday 27 November, which is known as Cyber Monday. However, you might also see additional discounts pop up in advance of the big weekend, with some retailers kicking things off in early November.

When will Very’s Black Friday sale start?

While the official date for the start of Black Friday is 24 November, Very is one of those aforementioned retailers that like to get things going early. Last year, its Black Friday offers started dropping in the first week of November. In 2021, the retailer launched its sale three weeks in advance. So, we think it’s very likely Very will start showing off early deals at the beginning of November this year, too.

What were the best Very Black Friday deals from last year?

In 2022, the UK online retailer slashed prices on thousands of products, including home appliances, fashion, beauty, TVs and laptops. Kitchen gadgets, such as air fryers and coffee machines saw some of the biggest discounts, including Tefal’s actifry genius XL model (was £284, now £149, Very.co.uk), which was reduced to £198.

When it came to tech, LG’s huge 83in G2 evo smart TV (was £6,299.99, now £4,999, Very.co.uk) had a massive £800 price cut. Apple fans were given a rare saving of £150 off the brand’s MacBook Air 13in (was £949, now £849, Very.co.uk), too.

What deals can we expect from Very in this year’s Black Friday sale?

Very is yet to reveal its discounts for Black Friday 2023 but, if last year’s offering was anything to go by, rest assured there will be some seriously incredible savings to be had.

In previous years, the retailer has cut the price of TVs, laptops, wearable tech, home and garden furniture, kitchen appliances, clothing, beauty and toys, and we predict 2023 will be no different. Expect to see brands such as Samsung, Acer, Fitbit, Marc Jacobs and Vtech getting involved.

Are there any Very deals available now?

Can’t wait until November? Fear not, because there’s already myriad offers up for grabs across almost every category. Here are some of our top picks.

Tefal easy fry precision 2-in-1 air fryer and grill: Was £125, now £63, Very.co.uk

If you’re yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, we recommend snapping up this stellar deal before it’s gone. A quick and easy way to rustle up healthier meals, the gadget offers a speedy way to cook your favourite dishes with little to no oil. With a 4.2l capacity, it can hold enough food for six people, making it a great option for families.

Apple iPad 9th gen (2021): Was £369, now £319, Very.co.uk

Apple discounts are rare, so a saving of £50 on this iPad is a real gem. The ninth generation iPad has a large 10.2in retina display, powerful A13 bionic chip, an ultra-wide front camera and can work with Apple pencil and the smart keyboard. It also has up to 10 hours battery life, stereo speakers and up to 256GB storage.

Shark cordless stick vacuum IZ252UK: Was £449, now £249, Very.co.uk

Make light work of cleaning your home with this clever vacuum from IndyBest-rated brand Shark. This model has Shark’s signature anti-hair-wrap technology, which separates and removes hair from the motorised brush-roll as you clean, making it perfect for pet owners. It also has up to 80 minutes of run-time and can easily switch between floor modes.

PlayStation 5 disc console and ‘Ghost of Tsushima’: Was £549.98, now £499.99, Very.co.uk

Save £50 on this bundle, which includes the PlayStation 5 disc console and the director’s cut version of Ghost of Tsushima. The console itself has plenty to offer avid gamers, with an ultra-high speed SSD, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio. Meanwhile, the game included in the bundle is ideal for lovers of action-adventure. Inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology, you play through the troubles of 13th-century Japan to fend off a Mongol invasion fleet.

