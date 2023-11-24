Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Skincare aficionados and make-up fans assemble because the best Black Friday beauty deals have landed. The exciting four-day sale event offers bargains across everything from home appliances, tech and mattresses to laptops, TVs and fashion.

But for those needing a new mascara, wanting to replace tired hair straighteners, updating their product stash or looking for discounted Christmas gift sets, the best beauty Black Friday savings are upon us.

All the big-name retailers, including Amazon, Boots and Very, and brands – think Charlotte Tilbury, Elemis, Mac and Glossier – are offering stellar savings across beauty buys so you can get set for party season.

As always, our shopping experts are here to help you spot the best savings during this annual sales extravaganza. So far we’ve spotted a Dyson corral deal as well as discounts on IndyBest-approved skincare and make-up products for less. Keep reading for the best Black Friday beauty bargains to bag now.

Follow live: All the latest Black Friday deals as they land

Best Black Friday beauty deals

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lipstick duo: Was £54, now £43.20, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

A must for make-up fans, there’s currently 20 per cent off this iconic lipstick duo. With each product usually costing £27 when bought separately, the deal means you’ll save over a fiver per lipstick. The set includes the original matte revolution pillow talk lipstick, as well as the slightly darker pillow talk medium lipstick. These nude-coloured lipsticks are presented in signature chic Charlotte Tilbury gold packaging and come complete with a hydrating and long-lasting finish.

An IndyBest tried and tested favourite, in our review of Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk and nude romance lipsticks, our writer said the original pillow talk shade is “the ultimate your-lips-but-better lipstick, thanks to its pink undertones that add a coat of natural-looking colour to compliment your complexion and eye looks, no matter how bold.”

Dyson corrale straightener, fuchsia nickel: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Dyson’s hair tools are sought-after purchases (with premium price tags), so, we were pleased to spot a £100 discount on the corrale straightener at Boots right now. This smooth saving is available on the fuchsia nickel shade – a vibrant pick perfect for party season. The cordless device has three heat settings, a heat-control sensor system and an automatic shut-off function. In our review of the Dyson corrale, our tester described the tool as a “truly innovative” buy, as “your hair can be heat-styled quickly and with less heat damage.”

Dior addict lip glow oil: Was £32, now £25.60, Johnlewis.com

(Dior)

This TikTok-famous lip oil is a tempting designer buy, which now comes with a slick 20 per cent saving. You can shop eight shades, including clear, raspberry and pink, and the pout product is presented in a signature Dior tube. Designed to offer long-wearing shine and moisture, it earned a place in our best lip oils round-up. The posh lip care buy has “an incredibly soft doe foot applicator” and “the lightweight oil tastes and smells great while instantly locking in moisture on the lips, especially those that look a little lacklustre,” wrote our reviewer.

BaByliss 9000 cordless straightener: Was £180, now £117, Sephora.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re in the market for a new hair tool, you won’t want to miss this sleek 35 per cent discount. The cordless straightener has three temperature settings, a sleep mode and a safety shut-off function. Its ceramic plates are designed to offer a smoothing effect, and there’s a storage pouch included too.

We’ve reviewed this exact Babyliss 9000 model and our writer said it straightened “curls with ease”, and they found that their locks “remained straight all day.”

Olaplex no3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £21, Lookfantastic.com

(Olaplex)

You can save a generous £7 on this famous hair product right now at Lookfantastic. The treatment is designed for weekly use and aims to repair the hair’s bonds and improve the look and feel of split ends and strand damage. In a review of Olaplex no3 hair perfector, our writer said: “We found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream 240ml: Was £48, now £33.60, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Promising soft, smooth skin with a holiday-like scent, Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian bum bum cream is one of the most popular products right now. Should you be looking to get your hands on it, it’s currently been reduced by 25 per cent. Key ingredients include guaraná extract, cupuaçu butter, açaí oil and coconut oil to deliver a healthy hit of vitamins to the skin.

CeraVe SA smoothing face and body cleanser: Was £22.50, now £14.44, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This smoothing cleanser will streamline your skincare regime – and you can save 36 per cent right now. The cleanser are designed for rough and dry skin and can be used on either the face and body. In our review of the cult formula, our tester said: “It’s loaded with salicylic acid, making it great for summer months when keratosis pilaris is in full swing, and it also helps reduce blemishes and breakouts on the body – particularly on the back.”

Mac stack mascara: Was £27, now £21.60, Lookfantastic.com

(Boots)

Mac is an iconic make-up brand, and we’ve spotted an impressive 20 per cent off its stack mascara at Lookfantastic. This deal is available on both the mega and micro brush options, with the mascara designed to be buildable without creating clumps. We reviewed the mascara when it launched in 2022, and our tester said: “We can’t fault its volume and length building, which stays clump-free until you really go overboard.”

UpCircle face moisturiser with argan powder: Was £20.99, now £10.90, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

If you’re seeking a skincare bargain, this UpCircle moisturiser currently comes with a smooth 48 per cent saving. It’s suitable for all skin types and contains soothing ingredients such as cocoa butter, aloe vera and blood orange, as well vitamin E-rich argan powder. An IndyBest tried and tested buy, we named this product best overall in our review of the best natural moisturisers, with our tester noting it’s “fast-absorbing” and “beautifully nourishing”.

NuFace mini facial toning device: Was £184, now £123.25, LookFantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Essentially a workout for your face, NuFace’s microcurrent technology encourages your muscles to contract and release, making them stronger, while also telling your cells to produce more collagen. After 60 days, NuFace customers are said to report reduced jowls; a firmer, more defined jawline, and lifted cheekbones. Now, Lookfantastic has slashed the price of the gadget by £60, so it’s an ideal time to start a new anti-ageing routine.

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly the treasured gift set: Was £100, now £50, Boots.com

(Boots)

Stock up on new make-up essentials ahead of party season, with this Sculpted by Aimee set, which currently boasts a 50 per cent discount. The beauty buy includes the bare basics eye and face palette, hydraglo mini serum, line and shine lip liner and gloss, eyeliner duo, and a buffer duo brush.

We included the bare basics palette in our review of the best Sculpted by Aimee products, and our tester noted it is “truly versatile.” They added: “If you only invest in one product, make it this.”

Foreo luna mini 2 face brush: Was £129, now £49.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Foreo)

Clean up with this massive 61 per cent saving on a Foreo luna mini face brush. The electrical facial cleansing tool is made from silicone, for optimum hygiene, and, once charged, it can provide 300 uses. Plus, its miniature size makes it portable.

We reviewed the similar Foreo luna play smart 2 face brush, and our tester noted: “When it comes to cleansing, there is no denying that adding this Foreo brush to a skincare routine, encourages a much more thorough cleanse.”

Medik8 crystal retinal 3 serum: Was £49, now £38.20, Lookfantastic.co.uk

(Medik8)

Mediki8 is a cult classic skincare brand known for its ingredients-led products, including the crystal retinal serum. Now, the strength three option is reduced by more than a tenner at Lookfantastic. This strength is designed for retinal beginners, and nightly usage should be built up from once or twice a week to start with, according to how your skin adjusts.

We named this product best overall in our round-up of the best Medik8 products, and our reviewer noted: “We applied this peach-coloured lightweight lotion to our skin and loved its sleek effect. It has a glossy yet fresh feel and sinks in quickly.”

ESPA golden glow collection: Was £90, now £63, Lookfantastic.com

(ESPA)

A bundle of luxurious goodies, the box includes everything for skincare TLC, such as optimal skin pro cleanser, optimal skin pro serum, clean and a green detox mask and more. If you need any more convincing, it landed a spot in our review of the best Christmas beauty gifts. The sizeable skincare set is “presented in a sturdy white box with metallic detailing, it opens up to reveal four full-sized products and a drawer containing a cotton cleansing cloth,” wrote our tester.

ghd curve thin wand: Was £149, now £104.30, LookFantastic.com

(ghd)

Have a good hair day with this thin curling wand by ghd, which is currently reduced by 25 per cent. The narrow wand has a 14mm barrel and comes complete with a protective glove. There’s also a safety stand, to avoid scorching surfaces, and a 2.7m cord.

This exact hair tool was named best for corkscrew curls in our best hair curlers round-up, where out tester noted this should be your go-to “for tight and defined curls”, while “you can create voluminous ringlets using larger sections of hair spread out across the barrel”, too.

Huda Beauty glowish cheeky vegan blush powder: Was £19, now £9.31, Boots.com

(Boots)

Add a pop of colour to your cheeks for a purse-friendly price with this £10 saving on Huda Beauty vegan blush. There’s a range of shades to choose from, including peach, berry, cherry and coral, and the compact comes complete with a handy application mirror. You can trust Huda Beauty as a brand as it’s an IndyBest tried and tested favourite – we’ve reviewed the easy bake powder, multidew tinted moisturiser and more.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday sales started on Friday (23 November) and will run through until Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

What were the best Black Friday deals on beauty last year?

During Black Friday 2022, we noticed sizeable discounts on make-up, haircare and beauty products from both household favourites and luxury brands.

In terms of investment buys, there was a whopping 30 per cent off a refurbished Dyson supersonic hairdryer.

Savings on Chanel products are rare, but there was a £12 discount on coco mademoiselle eau privée (£84, Boots.com) last year.

You could also make the most of 35 per cent off the cult classic Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (£30, Amazon.co.uk).

Speaking of popular brands, a 25 per cent discount was applied across all products at Mac, and you could grab 20 per cent off the entire site at Paula’s Choice, as well as up to 30 per cent off at Glossier.

