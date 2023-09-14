Black Friday tech deals 2023: What to expect from this year’s sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest sales event of the year, Black Friday 2023 kicks off on 24 November and is your opportunity to pick up deals on everything from electric toothbrushes and TVs, to the latest laptops and top-rated tech.

Whether you’re shopping around for new headphones, fitness trackers, bluetooth speakers or action cameras, most of your favourite tech brands and retailers are expected to take part in the annual Black Friday sale.

Looking for something more specific? While this article will highlight the best Black Friday deals across tech, we’ve got specific pages dedicated to tracking deals on TVs, laptops, Apple products, Amazon products, gaming and more. Check out our full guide to shopping Black Friday 2023 for the full list.

With so many deals to wade through, spotting a genuine discount can be tricky. Every year, our IndyBest experts are on hand to help you navigate the torrent of deals and find the best Black Friday tech discounts that are actually worth your money. We track prices year-round, and we only recommend tech we’ve tested and would buy ourselves.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on 24 November this year. The sales event always takes place on the Friday before American Thanksgiving, and is followed shortly after by Cyber Monday.

When will the best Black Friday tech deals start in 2023?

Black Friday tech deals will officially start on 24 November, though if previous years are anything to go by we expect to see some of the more eager retailers kick things off earlier in the week. That means we could see Black Friday tech deals appearing as early as 20 November.

What were the best Black Friday tech deals from last year?

Last year’s Black Friday sale saw the price of the Pixel 6a (£295, Amazon.co.uk) fall to its lower ever price. It’s even cheaper today.

We also saw GoPro’s excellent Hero 10 Black acton camera discounted by £130 (was £349.99, now £249.99, Currys.co.uk).

Our favourite deal of last year was on the excellent Sony WF-1000XM4 (was £250, now £211, Amazon.co.uk) wireless earbuds, which at the time were our top pick of the best wireless earbuds.

What tech deals can we expect in the Black Friday 2023 sale?

We can expect to see discounts on the latest versions of some of the top-selling products from last year.

That means we could see a deal on the newest wireless earbuds from Sony, the WF-1000XM5 (£257.08, Amazon.co.uk). Google’s latest affordable phone, the frequently discounted Pixel 7a (£414.99, Amazon.co.uk) could also come down to its lowest ever price. Google is also about to announce a new flagship phone, so keep at eye on the current Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (was £849, now £641.36, Amazon.co.uk) for a potential bargain.

Are there any tech deals available now?

We’re always scanning the retail horizon for tech deals at IndyBest, so if you’re aching for a discount and can’t wait until November, take a gander at some of the best deals in tech right now.

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: Was £250, now £211, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony has launched a new and improved version of these noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, but the originals are still excellent and are now more affordable than ever. They were also awarded best buy status in our best wireless earbuds round-up before being replaced by the newer model.

Our reviewer recommended them “if you commute by train, live in a noisy neighbourhood, or just enjoy the sensation of being cocooned in a silent, womb-like aural void.”

Buy now

(Sony)

If earbuds aren’t your style, Sony’s over-ear headphones are also available with a £30 discounts at Currys. These are the best wireless headphones you can buy, with unbeatable clarity, richness and noise-cancellation.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S23: Was £949, now £582, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The baseline Samsung Galaxy S23 is discounted by a whopping 39 per cent at Amazon while stock lasts. The newest generation of Samsung phone, the Galaxy S23 took top spot in our list of the best Android phones you can buy in 2023. It’s fast as a whippet, smart-looking, and has a stunning and bright OLED screen for entertainment.

Buy now

