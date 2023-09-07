Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to the biggest, most hotly anticipated shopping events of the year, Black Friday is second to none. Each year, the weekend sees an enormous wave of sales with thousands of products across tech, beauty, kids’ toys, homeware, home appliances and more taking a nose dive in price.

The annual shopping event always takes place across the last weekend November, with most Black Friday sales typically running across the entire weekend and into the following Monday – aka, Cyber Monday. And this year we can mark our diaries for between 24th and 27th November.

As well as stocking up on your favourite products, the Black Friday sales can prove to be especially impressive when it comes to savings on big-ticket home appliances such as air fryers, coffee machines, blenders and vacuum cleaners, with major retailers such as John Lewis & Partners, Amazon and Argos all expected to give their products the Black Friday treatment, plus heaps of home appliance big hitters such as Shark, Dyson and Ninja.

While the seemingly endless reams of online deals may feel a little overwhelming to wade through alone, our dedicated deal hunters will be lending a hand throughout the shopping event, highlighting the bargains, and helping you swerve the duds.

The deals won’t officially start rolling in for a little while yet, but in the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the home appliance deals to expect during Black Friday 2023.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

The Black Friday sales have always fallen on the weekend after Thanksgiving, which is in the final week of November. While it was once known to last for just one day, the annual shopping event has since grown, and turned into the long weekend of deals that we know today. Deals will continue through the weekend and into the following Monday, Cyber Monday.

While last year the Black Friday sale started on Friday 25th November, set your diary for Friday 24th this year, and expect deals to stretch on until Monday 27th November.

Best deals on appliances to expect in 2023

If this year will be your first ever rodeo with the Black Friday sales, the likes of Dyson, Shark, Ninja and other popular home appliance brands will be joining the Black Friday roster this year, while Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very, and Argos are among the retailers expected to take part.

While we can’t know for sure which products will see the biggest and best discounts this year, there’s undoubtedly going to be deals on tech, Amazon devices, laptops, mattresses and beauty products and more. The likes of Lego, Nike, Apple and Charlotte Tilbury (among many others) are also names to look out for.

Last year, we saw a £20 saving on Apple’s AirPods (2nd gen) (£139, Currys.co.uk), a Salter air fryer (£27.93, Robertdyas.co.uk) reduced to less than £50, and the TikTok-viral Revlon hair dryer and volumiser (£49.99, Boots.com) dropped down to £30.

What were the best Black Friday appliance deals from last year?

If you were looking to save on home appliances last year, you would not have been disappointed.

Coffee machines were heavily reduced during Black Friday 2022, when you could have bagged a Nespresso vertuo pop for £50, instead of its usual price of just shy of £100 (£99, Nespresso.com).

(Nespresso)

The Breville barista max espresso machine also saw a saving of £150, courtsey of Amazon (£299.99, Amazon.co.uk), while the Bosch tassimo style coffee machine was reduced by more than 70 per cent (£34.99, Currys.co.uk).

If you were looking for more kitchen appliances, you could have bagged the Instant Pot duo 7-in-1 smart cooker with more than 30 per cent off, thanks to Amazon (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk).

(Nespresso)

Meanwhile, Tefal’s easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer was also discounted by more than £70 (£63.52, Amazon.co.uk) and Ninja’s food processor was reduced by almost 40 per cent (£79, Amazon.co.uk).

Vacuum cleaners also saw massive discounts during the sale – savvy shoppers could have snapped up the Shark wandvac handheld while it had a discount of more than 40 per cent (£179, Amazon.co.uk), while the Dyson V10 absolute was on sale with £100 off (£430, Argos.co.uk).

Are there any home appliance deals available now?

If you simply can’t wait for the Black Friday sales event to start, we understand. There are already some stellar savings to be had across home appliances now and we’ve listed the best ones below.

Dyson V8 vacuum: Was £329.99, now £229.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

You can already save £100 on a Dyson V8 vacuum, which the brand claims can clean for up to 40 minutes without having to be re-charged. It’s been designed with nylon bristles so that you can thoroughly clean your carpets and rugs, and can be switched to a handheld when you need one.

While we haven’t tested this specific model, the similar Dyson v15 detect absolute as dubbed best for a complete clean in our roundup of the best, where our tester said no other model comes close to this one, “if you really want to know your house is clean.”

Buy now

Tower T17076 xpress pro combo 10-in-1 digital air fryer oven: Was £139.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tower)

Dubbed a good choice for meat eaters in our roundup of the best air fryers, Tower’s 10-in-one digital air fryer is currently reduced by nearly 30 per cent off, thanks to this Amazon deal. Featuring multiple cooking presets for cooking with the rotisserie oven, dehydrating, baking, roasting, re-heating and grilling, Tower claims this model will make your food 30 per cent faster than with a traditional oven. Boasting an 11l capacity, our tester also found that there was “often enough room to slip some veg onto the shelf to cook a full meal as well.”

Buy now

Shark klik n’ flip automatic steam mop S6003UK: Was £169.99, now £119.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

Reduced by almost 30 per cent, Shark’s klik n’ flip automatic steam mop is on sale now. Combining steam with machine washable microfibre pads, Shark’s steam cleaner is designed to sanitise hard floors such as marble, hardwood and tile. Potentially offering a wise choice for deep cleaning should you be keen to avoid especially strong cleaning products, it also features steam blast mode for blasting away dirt proving to be especially difficult to remove.

Buy now

KitchenAid 5KSM175PSBOB artisan stand mixer: Was £479.20, now £450, Argos.co.uk

(KitchenAid)

Whip up a storm with Kitchenaid’s artisan stand mixer, a familiar appliance for any home baking fanatic. The mixer comes complete with two stainless steel mixing bowls and a dough hook, flat beater, wire whip, and a flex edge beater. The 300W mixer, which can whizz away at 10 different speeds, has been designed to employ a planetary mixing style to make sure all of your ingredients are thoroughly mixed through. Right now, you can grab nearly a £30 savinng thanks to this Argos deal.

Buy now

