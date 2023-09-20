Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Black Friday sale event will be here before you know it – and with it comes Cyber Monday, the final day of the deals bonanza. Millions of offers are expected to drop over the sale weekend, with prices slashed across tech, beauty, fashion, TVs, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more, so, it’s time to mark your calendars.

Black Friday takes place the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following soon after. Major retailers such as Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis have all been known to slash their prices, and big-name brands, such as Charlotte Tilbury, Zara, Ninja, Shark and many more get involved, too.

It’s a great time to buy or upgrade your home appliances, with microwaves being something savvy shoppers will certainly be eyeing up at discounted prices. In previous sale periods, we’ve seen some top deals across big brands such as Samsung, Robert Dyas, Swan and many more – so there’s certainly a large chance you’ll be able to secure a stellar saving.

Black Friday, and subsequently Cyber Monday, can be an overwhelming time – whether you’re a seasoned sale shopper or not – but, as always, we at IndyBest are well versed in deal hunting and will be here to bring you the best bargains we’ve spotted.

If you’re looking to be prepared pre-sale, we’ve got all the important details for you, from key dates, shopping tips and early deals you can shop now.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Cyber Monday 2023

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday after the Black Friday weekend, and is the final day of this annual shopping sale. In 2023, Black Friday sales will start on 24 November (the day after Thanksgiving), meaning Cyber Monday will fall on 27 November.

When will the best Cyber Monday deals be available?

Anyone looking to bag a bargain should be adding desired products to their online wish lists and bookmarking favourite retailers’ pages ahead of the sale weekend. If you’re happy to take the risk of stock running out in favour of scooping up an extra saving, we’d recommend waiting until Cyber Monday, as this is when shops could slash prices even further.

What were the best Cyber Monday microwave deals from last year?

Cyber Monday offers the chance to bag all kinds of deals, and last year was no exception, particularly across top microwave brands.

During last year’s sale, big-name brands such as Kenwood reduced appliances even further, with shoppers bagging themselves a bargain on the K20MS21 microwave (£140, Currys.co.uk). Currys were on a roll when it came to slashing prices, with the Panasonic NN-CT55JWBPQ microwave also being discounted (£249, Currys.co.uk).

(Kenwood)

Argos was another online retailer that participated in Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, with discounts across all kinds of home appliances, including a Panasonic 800W microwave (£100, Argos.co.uk), while Lakeland reduced the Sage combi wave three-in-one microwave (£379.99, Lakeland.co.uk) by £50.

(Sage)

Best Cyber Monday microwave deals to expect in 2023

While we’re pretty good deal hunters here at IndyBest, sadly even we cannot confirm exactly which discounts you can expect come Cyber Monday. However, we’ve been at this for a while now, so we do have a sense of what brands will be reducing certain products this year. We’d suggest keeping tabs on brands such as Samsung, Swan, Smeg, Panasonic and more, as they have previously taken part in Black Friday sales over the years.

Are there any microwave deals available now?

Can’t wait until November? Don’t worry, we’ve rounded up the best deals to shop now.

Smeg MOE34CXIUK 34l combination microwave oven: Was £469, now £379, Ao.com

(AO)

Snap up this Smeg microwave oven with almost £100 off online at AO. Boasting a 34l capacity, plus a 31.5cm turntable, this 1,000W appliance comes with 10 automatic programs to help you heat up your food faster. The stylish, sleek design also features a handy touchscreen and turn dial for ease of use and there’s also reminder alerts you can set, so you know exactly when your food is ready.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs RHM2031 grill microwave: Was £149.99, now £114.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Russell Hobbs)

Save 23 per cent on this microwave from Russell Hobbs, courtesy of Amazon. The 800W appliance comes with a grill function, fulfilling all your cooking needs. It has eight cooking programs, including pizza, fish and popcorn – plus, there’s additional features, including a digital clock, countdown timer and even a child safety lock option, as well as an auto defrost and capacity of 20l.

Buy now

Swan SM22070BLN retro 900W manual 25l solo microwave: Was £149.99, now £106.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

If you’re more into retro style and decor, this microwave oven from Swan is perfect for you. Discounted by almost 30 per cent, the 25l appliance makes a stylish addition to any kitchen. With a 30-minute manual timer, five power levels, plus a defrost setting, this should do the trick whatever you are reheating. Available in a gorgeous blue colour, if vintage is your thing, this is the microwave for you.

Buy now

Sharp 40l digital combination microwave oven and grill: Was £400, now £329, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Sharp)

This super spacious 40l appliance from Sharp will ensure you won’t be craving any more capacity when it comes to reheating meals. Currently discounted by £70, the family-sized microwave can turn its hand to grilling, oven cooking and baking, with temperatures up to 250C. There are five power levels and eight auto-cook functions, as well as touch controls to add a sense of ease to preparing for mealtimes.

Buy now

Samsung MS23T5018AC/EU solo microwave: Was £189, now £129, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

This 800W microwave from Samsung is another discounted appliance you can get your hands on right now. Reduced by £60, the device features a stylish and easy-to-clean enamel interior, and glass touch controls – as well as functional capability, by way of its 20 auto cooking programs. Geared towards larger households, in addition to the 23l capacity, the turntable also measures 28cm in diameter. Ideal for those looking to be sustainable, there are also eco modes for cooking.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For more deals and discounts, try the links below:

Want to know more about Black Friday 2023? Here are the best deals to expect