9 best bullet blenders for speedy smoothies and chilled cocktails

For smoothies, juices, cocktails and even curry pastes, a bullet-style blender is one of the hardest-working appliances in the kitchen. From houmous to Harvey Wallbangers, they are a gadget that provides endless versatility, allowing you to be adventurous well beyond breakfast time.

When choosing a blender, you’ll want to start by thinking about what you are likely to be making. A drink made from soft fruits and a little ice is not going to foil the blades on any model, but you’ll want to up the wattage if you could be adding tougher ingredients such as vegetable stalks, linseed, flax or nuts. A pulse function will also help shift things around for smoother results.

You’ll also want to consider the footprint of your bullet blender – some of the more powerful models have wider bases for extra stability.

The majority of the models we looked at have jugs and bottles that can be placed straight into the dishwasher, but we’d always advocate cleaning the blade units by hand. You may find it’s easier to blitz warm water with a dash of washing up liquid to loosen things up a bit first.

We tested a range of blenders with smoothie-loving families, couples and singles, encouraging them to follow the manufacturers’ recommendations for further recipe ideas beyond breakfast.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best bullet blenders for 2021 are:

​Best overall – Tefal freshboost: £119.99, Tefal.co.uk

– Tefal freshboost: £119.99, Tefal.co.uk Best value bullet blender – Lakeland personal blender and smoothie maker: £39.99, Lakeland.co.uk

– Lakeland personal blender and smoothie maker: £39.99, Lakeland.co.uk Best for basics – Breville blend-active: £29, Ao.com

– Breville blend-active: £29, Ao.com Best for nut butters – Ninja foodi power nutri blender 2-in-1: £79.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

– Ninja foodi power nutri blender 2-in-1: £79.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk Best for beginners – Dunelm blend and go blender: £15, Dunelm.com

– Dunelm blend and go blender: £15, Dunelm.com Best for tough-to-blend ingredients – Salter nutripro blender: £58.99, Amazon.com

– Salter nutripro blender: £58.99, Amazon.com Best quiet bullet blender – VonHaus vonshef ultra blend smoothie maker: £53.99, Vonhaus.com

– VonHaus vonshef ultra blend smoothie maker: £53.99, Vonhaus.com Best for big families – NutriBullet blender combo: £149.99, Highstreettv.com

– NutriBullet blender combo: £149.99, Highstreettv.com Best for style – Cuisinart cordless on the go blender: £100, Cuisinart.co.uk

Tefal freshboost Best: Overall Guarantee: 2 years

2 years Power: 800W

800W Dimensions: 19cm x 15cm x 36cm

19cm x 15cm x 36cm Accessories: 2 x 600ml cups, 2 x spout lids, vacuum cup, recipe book It may not have the max-power wattage of some of the other blenders we tested, but this model has a trick up its sleeve that the others don’t. A clever vacuum system removes the air around the contents of the bullet before it blends and this results in a less aerated and altogether, well, smoother smoothie that the brand claims retains more of your ingredients’ nutritional value. Our tester found smoothies didn’t separate as they had done with her previous choice and also thought this looked great left out on the worktop. For a powerful model, it also didn’t take up too much room. Buy now £ 119.99 , Tefal.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lakeland personal blender and smoothie maker Best: Value bullet blender Guarantee: 3 years

3 years Power: 350W

350W Dimensions: 15.5cm x 12cm x 32.5cm

15.5cm x 12cm x 32.5cm Accessories: 600ml blending jug, 600ml cup, sipper lid With its separate toughened glass blender jug, this Lakeland choice feels more robust than some of the other models we looked at. There are no bells and whistles, as there are only two controls: blend and pulse. But it feels very solidly weighted, and the caps on both the jug and the accompanying bottle are in good-quality materials, so there are no splashes on the worktop or spills in your gym bag. Good value for money. Buy now £ 39.99 , Lakeland.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Breville blend-active Best: For the basics Guarantee: 1 year

1 year Power: 300W

300W Dimensions: 13cm x 13cm x 38cm

13cm x 13cm x 38cm Accessories included: 600ml cup, spout lid The blingy black and rose gold accents on this bullet blender mean it will look great in even the most glam kitchen, and our tester liked the way it is narrow enough to tuck into the space beside her toaster and kettle for morning smoothie-making. Using ingredients such as kale and spinach required a bit of jiggling, but the pulse function soon helped blitz through them. Buy now £ 29 , Ao.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ninja foodi power nutri blender 2-in-1 Best: For nut butters Guarantee: 1 year

1 year Power: 1,100W

1,100W Dimensions: 30cm x 17cm x 17cm

30cm x 17cm x 17cm Accessories included: 700ml power nutri cup, 400ml power nutri bowl, spout lid, storage lid Our tester used this powerful blender to tackle everything from wheatgrass drinks to pancake batter and icy cocktails with great results. The nutri bowl attachment was a hit, allowing denser ingredients like almonds or peanuts to be transformed into silky nut butters. Very versatile and with the build quality we’ve come to love from Ninja products, this is a really good choice if you’re serious about your smoothies. Buy now £ 79.99 , Ninjakitchen.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm grey table blend and go blender Best: For beginners Guarantee: 2 years

2 years Power: 300W

300W Dimensions: 13cm x 14cm x 36cm

13cm x 14cm x 36cm Accessories included: 500ml cup You can’t argue with a £15 price tag, but will this budget blender be up to the job? If you want to use it every morning to make soft fruit smoothies, the answer is a resounding yes. There’s a pulse setting to help make sure you get every last piece blitzed before pouring from the glass bullet to the 500ml spouted cup, which is made from BPA-free plastic. This is a great option if you suspect your love for smoothies could be short-lived or just for summer, as it doesn’t take up much storage space either. Buy now £ 15 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Salter nutripro blender Best: For tough-to-blend ingredients Guarantee: 1 year

1 year Power: 1,000W

1,000W Dimensions: 15cm x 15cm x 21cm

15cm x 15cm x 21cm Accessories included: 1l and 800ml cups, drinking and storage lids There’s no excuse not to pack your healthy drink with greens, as this makes light work of stalks, seeds and all those tough-to-blend ingredients you may struggle to cope with if your blender is at the lower end of the power scale. We loved this Salter model’s ease of use, with the chunky cup twisting on and off to stop and start the blending. There’s a pulse mode too, which helps move things around the blending cup for even results in no time at all. This is a great all rounder. Buy now £ 58.99 , Amazon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} VonHaus vonshef ultra blend smoothie maker Best: Quiet bullet blender Guarantee: 2 years

2 years Power: 1,000W

1,000W Dimensions: 15cm x 15cm x 39.5cm

15cm x 15cm x 39.5cm Accessories included: 800ml and 500ml cups, drinking and storage lids Our mum-of-three-teens tester expected this blender to be a flash in the pan, but was delighted to see that the fruit bowl emptied just as quickly after weeks of use. Of course, there were arguments about who got to use the drinking cup so she wished there had been the option to buy more. We also gave top marks for its power and low noise levels – even crushing ice for the grown-ups’ daiquiris wasn’t too painful to listen to. Buy now £ 53.99 , Vonhaus.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} NutriBullet blender combo Best for: Big families Guarantee: 1 year

1 year Power: 1,200W

1,200W Dimensions: 20cm x 21cm x 43cm

20cm x 21cm x 43cm Accessories included: 900ml, 700ml and 500ml cups, 2 x flip-top lids, 1.8l blender pitcher with cap, pusher A comprehensive selection of accessories come with this blender system, with three sizes of cups to suit all appetites. This was great for our tester couple, who could each grab a drink straight from the blender. The blitzing itself was done in a separate jug, and the large capacity meant this was a great choice for anyone who loves to cook and requires a strong blender for recipes beyond a breakfast smoothie. Buy now £ 149.99 , Highstreettv.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cuisinart cordless on the go blender Best for: Style Guarantee: 2 years

2 years Power: 10W

10W Dimensions: 10.5cm x 9.5cm x 30cm

10.5cm x 9.5cm x 30cm Accessories included: 450ml cup Our testers agreed this was hands-down the best looking of the bunch, with a quality casing and minimalist styling. There’s one power button to press once the cup is screwed into place, and once the travel lid was on we trusted it not to go everywhere. Charged via USB, there was enough (average) power there to get through the equivalent of 6-8 smoothies. Great to take along with you – margaritas in the park, anyone? Buy now £ 100 , Cuisinart.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.