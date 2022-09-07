Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the weather drawing in and winter on the way, it’s more important than ever to start stocking up on seasonal essentials as energy prices continue to reach new heights.

Energy regulator Ofgem has warned of an 80 per cent rise in the energy price cap from as soon as 1 October. So, whether it’s a thicker duvet, a hot water bottle, a draught excluder, or something as simple as a pair of cosy slippers, many of us are looking for more cost-effective ways to keep warm.

If you’re after something more tech savvy, an electric blanket may be just what you need – as they’re quickly cold-busting and don’t cost the earth to run.

Cosy, insulating and safe to use (most have an auto shut-off function), these heated throws come in a whole host of colours, fabrics, sizes and styles. But, best of all, energy-efficiency is built-in, with some costing as little as 1p a night to run.

To help you save even more money, we’ve sourced the best savings and deals on electric blankets to snap up in time for autumn and winter.

Cosi Home heated throw electric blanket: Was £69.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Dimensions: 160cm x 130cm

160cm x 130cm Temperature settings: Nine

Nine Machine-washable: Yes

(Cosihome, Indybest)

You can save £10 right now on one of our favourite Cosi quilts. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best electric blankets, our writer praised it as the “perfect throw for wrapping yourself up in when the evening chill hits”. Available in a reversible design that’s made from soft fleece, this blanket has a whopping nine settings to select from on the easy-to-use controller. There’s also a nine-hour timer, auto shut-off function and advanced overheat protection so that you can fall safely asleep under it.

Buy now

Beurer cosy heated throw, taupe: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(Lakeland )

Dimensions: 180cm x 130cm

180cm x 130cm Temperature settings: Six

Six Machine-washable: Yes

Lakeland is offering a sizable £20 off Beurer’s cosy heated throw right now. Touted to be super soft, the plush blanket has six settings, as well as illuminated temperature control (very useful when you’re in bed with the lights off), an auto switch-off design and overheat protection.

Buy now

Mia&Coco electric heated blanket: Was £60, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Dimensions: 160cm x 120cm

160cm x 120cm Temperature settings: 10

10 Machine-washable: Yes

Designed with a range of 10 temperature settings, a nine-hour timer and auto-off function, Mia&Coco’s heated throw is a no-brainer, especially now that it’s reduced by 25 per cent. Other useful features include an LED display, while the blanket’s large size provides generous coverage.

Buy now

Slumberdown double bed sleepy nights electric blanket: Was £68, now £34, Debenhams.com

(Slumberdown )

Dimensions: 150cm x 120cm

150cm x 120cm Temperature settings: Three

Three Machine-washable: Yes

Stay toasty this winter with Slumberdown’s double size electric blanket, now reduced by 50 per cent, thanks to Debenhams. With three settings, you can customise it for the perfect temperature, while there’s also an auto shut-off button to reduce energy consumption.

Buy now

Bedsure fitted electric blanket double: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Dimensions: 135cm x 120cm

135cm x 120cm Temperature settings: Four

Four Machine-washable: N/A

You can save 25 per cent right now on Bedsure’s double size electric blanket. With overheating protection and an auto switch-off function, it’s a safe and cost-effective way to keep warm this winter. There are also four temperature settings and a fitted design with extended straps, which means you can use the blanket as a mattress pad, too.

Buy now

Lewis’s luxury electric heated throw blanket: Was £79.99, now £45, Tghughes.co.uk

(TG Hughes )

Dimensions: 130cm x 160cm

130cm x 160cm Temperature settings: 10

10 Machine-washable: Yes

This fleece heated throw features 10 heat settings to find your perfect temperature, as well as a built-in nine-hour timer with auto switch-off. Said to be fast heating with a super-soft flannel cover, the energy-saving throw will warm you up quickly come bedtime.

Buy now

