It won’t have escaped your attention that air fryers have become incredibly popular this year, thanks to their ability to cook some meals more efficiently than other kitchen appliances.

As well as packing the potential to lower your household energy bills when compared to conventional ovens, air fryers also use little or no oil to cook fried food, meaning healthier chips could be on your menu.

Like most other kitchen appliances, air fryers vary in size, price, performance and abilities. Prices tend to start at around the £60 mark, then head up to over £200 for the largest and most capable examples.

The sweet spot is about £100 to £150, and despite their sudden popularity – and waning stock levels at some retailers as a result – deals are available, with some examples reduced by £50 or more. Among the most important stats to look for are the power and cooking time, as well as the capacity of the air fryer, which is sometimes measured in kilograms and sometimes in litres, depending on the manufacturer.

Continue reading this article below for all of the latest air fryer deals from a range of UK retailers, and across all prices.

The best air fryer deals for September 2022 in the UK are:

ActiFry Genius XL 1.7kg : Was £249.99, now £199.99, Tefal.co.uk

: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Tefal.co.uk Tower Xpress Pro T17039 : Was £119.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £119.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk Tefal EasyFry three-in-one XXL air fryer : Was £189.99, now £141.96, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £189.99, now £141.96, Amazon.co.uk Progress 4.5-litre digital air fryer : £60, Studio.co.uk

: £60, Studio.co.uk Uten 10L digital air fryer : Was £109.99, now £95.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £109.99, now £95.99, Amazon.co.uk Tefal EasyFry precision two-in-one air fryer : Was £134.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £134.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk Tefal ActiFry advance FZ727840 : Was £189, now £169, Currys.co.uk

: Was £189, now £169, Currys.co.uk Ninja AF100UK air fryer: Was £129, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

ActiFry genius XL 1.7kg: Was £249.99, now £199.99, shop.tefal.co.uk

(Tefal)

Power : 1500W

: 1500W Capacity : 1.7kg, eight people

: 1.7kg, eight people Dimensions : 476mm x 328mm x 263mm

: 476mm x 328mm x 263mm Weight: 5.0kg

Currently reduced by £50, this extra large Tefal air fryer is big enough to cook up to eight meals’ worth of food at once. It has a free companion smartphone app with over 300 recipes to pick from, which should be really handy if you’re new to air frying. Plus, there are nine automatic cooking modes so you can press a button, walk away, and return to a cooked meal.

The lid, pan, paddle and spoon are all dishwasher safe, the power cable is 90cm long and Tefal says this air fryer is 30 per cent faster than its predecessor.

Buy now

Tower xpress pro T17039: Was £119.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tower)

Power : 2000W

: 2000W Capacity : 11l

: 11l Dimensions : 315mm x 345mm x 365mm

: 315mm x 345mm x 365mm Weight: 5.8kg

Big enough to cook a rotisserie chicken, this air fryer is larger and more powerful than some others, while capable of saving up to a claimed 50 per cent on energy compared to a conventional oven. Chips can be cooked in 15 minutes, a recipe book is included, and there’s overheat protection with an automatic off switch. Recently awarded best multi-function machine in our guide to the best air fryers, this model will take up a fair bit of space on your kitchen counter, but for many meals it can effectively replace your oven so is well worth the investment.

Buy now

Tefal EasyFry three-in-one XXL air fryer: Was £189.99, now £141.96, Amazon.co.uk

(tefal)

Power : 1700W

: 1700W Capacity : 6.2l

: 6.2l Dimensions : 400mm x 320mm x 400mm

: 400mm x 320mm x 400mm Weight: 7.9kg

This three-in-one air fryer from Tefal can steam and fry, as well as grill. Like most other air fryers, it claims to produce significantly healthier fried foods than a conventional deep fat fryer, while cooking more quickly and using less energy. The 6.2l capacity means there’s space to cook up to 1.6kg of food at once, and there are seven preset modes for preparing fries, chicken, nuggets, fish, roast meats, vegetables and even cake.

Buy now

Progress 4.5-litre digital air fryer: £60, Studio.co.uk

(Progress)

Power : 1300W

: 1300W Capacity : 4.5l

: 4.5l Dimensions : 330mm x 330mm x 380mm

: 330mm x 330mm x 380mm Weight: 4.9kg

A smaller and therefore more affordable air fryer, this model from Progress has a 4.5l capacity and can cook food at up to 200 degrees. Like more expensive models, this air fryer includes a range of preset modes for cooking food quickly, plus a 30-minute timer and a non-stick cooking basket that promises to be easy to clean. We think this is a good option for those on a smaller budget, and recently named it our best budget air fryer.

Buy now

Uten 10L digital air fryer: Was £109.99, now £95.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Uten)

Power : 1500W

: 1500W Capacity : 10l

: 10l Dimensions : 400mm x 440mm x 390mm

: 400mm x 440mm x 390mm Weight: 9.7kg

A large air fryer with a low price, this model from Uten has a couple of shelves for cooking food across three layers at once. Being multifunctional, it can cook a rotisserie chicken and a tray of vegetables at the same time, and there are 12 modes for frying, baking, roasting and toasting, and for cooking specific food like pizza, fries, steak, fish and chicken wings, and for reheating and defrosting too. Like other air fryers, hot air is circulated to cook food evenly.

Buy now

Tefal EasyFry precision two-in-one air fryer: Was £134.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal)

Power : 1400W

: 1400W Capacity : 4.2l

: 4.2l Dimensions : 360mm x 270mm x 320mm

: 360mm x 270mm x 320mm Weight: 5.3kg

This model is designed to cook around six portions of food at a time, and as well as frying and grilling it can also dehydrate food too. There’s a die-cast aluminium slotted plate included, to give your steaks and skewers barbecue-style grill marks. Tefal claims this model is 49 per cent faster than a traditional oven, and there’s a free companion app for accessing a bunch of air-fry recipes.

Buy now

Tefal ActiFry advance FZ727840: Was £189, now £169, Currys.co.uk

(Tefal)

Power : 1520W

: 1520W Capacity : 1.2kg

: 1.2kg Dimensions : 238mm x 303mm x 433mm

: 238mm x 303mm x 433mm Weight: 4.08kg

There’s currently £20 off this Tefal air fryer at Currys. Like many other air fryers, food is cooked using considerably less oil than in a conventional fat fryer, with Tefal claiming just a spoonful will do the trick. Also like other models, another key benefit is how quickly food cooks, with 1kg of mixed food taking 30 to 34 minutes.

Buy now

Ninja AF100UK air fryer: Was £129, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

(Ninja)

Power : 1550W

: 1550W Capacity : 3.8l

: 3.8l Dimensions : 345mm x 279mm x 338mm

: 345mm x 279mm x 338mm Weight: 4.4kg

Best known for its blenders, Ninja also makes this well-priced air fryer. Usually priced at around £130, the AF100UK cooks up to four portions of food with one spoonful of oil. Additional features include an odour filter, digital timer, removable basket and dishwasher-safe parts. Pre-set functions include air frying, roasting, reheating and dehydrating, but this model cannot be used to defrost.

Buy now

Want to know more? Then check out our guide to the eight best air fryers you can buy for your kitchen