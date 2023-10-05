Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s time to start prepping your shopping list, as Black Friday is landing next month. The four-day event is the biggest sale of the year, with some of the best deals reserved for the final day: Cyber Monday.

With the shopping frenzy kicking off on Friday 24 November, Cyber Monday falls on 27 November. As it’s the online-only day of the event, there tends to be a heavier focus on tech, gadgets and home appliances.

From John Lewis and Currys to Argos and Amazon, all the biggest retailers participate – and Very is a major player. Purveyor of everything from fashion and beauty to toys and tech, it’s a one-stop shop for all your needs. As it’s home to big-ticket brands such as Ninja, Shark, Dyson and ghd, we can expect discounts across a whole host of categories.

As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers will be on hand to bring you the crème de la crème of deals. Get the full lowdown on Very’s Cyber Monday 2023 sale below.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

With Black Friday taking place the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, the shopping bonanza will land on Friday 24 November, with deals dropping across the weekend. This means Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – will fall on Monday 27 November 2023.

When will the best Cyber Monday deals be available?

While the Black Friday sales can sometimes see brands and retailers starting their deals weeks in advance – last year, for instance, Amazon began its offers on 18 November, and deals continued to drop throughout the month – Cyber Monday deals start on the Monday following Black Friday. This means we can expect Cyber Monday deals at Very to start on 27 November.

What were the best Very Cyber Monday deals from last year?

Last year, there were big savings to be had across tech, including £15 off Apple’s second-generation AirPods (£129, Very.co.uk) and £20 off Xbox’s coveted series X console (£479.99, Very.co.uk).

(Very)

Plus, you could score nearly £60 off a Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart bundle (£299, Currys.co.uk) and £30 off Ring’s video doorbell second generation (£59.99, Very.co.uk).

(Very)

If you were after new home appliances, you could save more than £80 on Bosch’s tassimo finesse machine (£45, Very.co.uk), a whopping £160 on Shark’s upright vacuum (£299, Very.co.uk) and £100 on Ninja’s foodi max multi cooker (£219, Very.co.uk).

What deals can we expect from Very in this year’s Cyber Monday sale?

Very is yet to reveal its discounts for Cyber Monday 2023 but, if last year’s offering was anything to go by, rest assured there will be some seriously stellar savings to be had.

In previous years, the retailer has cut the price of TVs, laptops, wearable tech, home and garden furniture, kitchen appliances, clothing, beauty and toys, and we predict 2023 will be no different. Expect to see brands such as Samsung, Acer, Ninja, Shark, Fitbit, ghd and Lego getting involved.

Are there any Very deals available now?

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer, 7.6l: Was £219, now £170, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Air fryers are not only energy-efficient but can help you rustle up healthier dishes in less time. This Ninja air fryer will streamline your mealtimes and you can save nearly £50, thanks to Very’s deal. Although we have not tested this model, we tested a bigger version, the foodi air fryer AF400UK, and our tester said: “The Ninja foodi dual-zone air fryer has quickly become famous among home chefs, and, after just one use, it’s easy to see why.”

Buy now

Meta Quest 2: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Very.co.uk

(Meta)

With the launch of the Meta Quest 3 this October, the Meta Quest 2 currently has £100 off. It’s an impressive piece of technology and the most user-friendly VR headset we’ve tested, immediately immersing you in a believable 3D space. Sensors and cameras embedded in the headset can track your physical location in the room and translate your movements at a 1:1 scale in the game world. “When you take a step forward in real life, you take a step forward in the virtual world, cementing the illusion that you exist within the virtual space,” our writer explained in their review.

Buy now

St Tropez self tan bronzing mousse, 200ml: Was £34, now £25.50, Very.co.uk

(Very)

If you’re looking for a year-round glow, look no further than St Topez’s mousse. The advanced formula can be built up to your preferred level of bronze and is touted as having a lightweight, subtly scented formula. Simply apply with a mitt and leave on for up to six hours before showering off for a sunkissed glow. Right now, you can save nearly £10 on the bottle.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Amazon is hosting another Prime Day sale in October – here’s everything you need to know