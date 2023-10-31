Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Black Friday sales mark the ideal time to shop if you’re hoping to bag a bargain, with offers on everything from tech and beauty to fashion, TVs, mattresses and kitchen appliances. Plus, there isn’t long to wait, as the mammoth shopping event is just around the corner.

Officially kicking off on the final Friday of November, the sales weekend sees all the biggest brands and retailers get involved, from Amazon and John Lewis to Apple, Dyson and Ninja. But there’s another brand the team here at IndyBest can’t wait to see more from and it’s of course Shark.

Having skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, Shark leads the way when it comes to gadgets, with everything from upright vacuum cleaners and steam mops to spot cleaners and even hair tools in its roster.

Plus, the brand is an IndyBest favourite, having taken the top spot in many of our round-ups, including the best cordless and best corded vacuum cleaners, proving Shark’s products are bestsellers for a reason.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023

If you’re yet to see what all the fuss is about or want to add a new appliance to your collection, Black Friday is your chance to potentially save hundreds of pounds. From how to sign up for early access to the best deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about Shark’s Black Friday 2023 sale.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, in late November. Last year, the sales event kicked off on 25 November. However, for 2023, it will take place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November, otherwise known as Cyber Monday.

Will Shark have a Black Friday sale this year?

Shark has confirmed it will be taking part in Black Friday this year and there’s already a dedicated Black Friday page on the brand’s website, where you can input your email address to be notified of all the best deals for 2023, as they happen.

How to sign up for early access to Shark’s Black Friday sale

Want to be the first to know when Shark’s Black Friday deals drop? Well, you’ll want to make sure you’re on the brand’s pre-sale VIP list. If you head over to this page, you can sign up to unlock early access to exclusive Shark Black Friday offers, meaning you’ll be one of the first in line to snap up some stellar savings.

What were the best Black Friday deals on Shark products last year?

During Black Friday 2022, you could save £130 on Shark’s bestselling anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner (£249.99, Sharkclean.co.uk), which was reduced to £169. Elsewhere, the floor and handheld steam cleaner (£199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk), which was described as being “incredibly manoeuvrable” in our review, was given a generous £50 discount.

(Shark)

There were equally good savings on Shark’s hair tools, with £20 off the style iQ hair dryer (£199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk), which has been touted as an alternative to Dyson’s cult supersonic.

What Black Friday deals can we expect on Shark products in this year’s sale?

If last year is anything to go by, we can expect hundreds of pounds reduced from Shark’s coveted gadgets, including its upright and cordless vacuums, steam mops and hair tools.

It’s likely there will be offers on Shark’s official website and through a number of third-party retailers, including Argos, Currys, AO and more.

Are there any Shark deals available now?

If you can’t wait for Black Friday to arrive, we’ve rounded up the Shark offers available to shop now.

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum IZ400UKT: Was £429.99, now £329.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner features Shark’s revolutionary anti-hair-wrap technology – as well as clean sense IQ (which claims to pick up 50 per cent more dirt) and anti-odour technology. With up to 60 minutes run-time, this device is also suitable for all floor types – with Shark’s duo clean floorhead gliding from carpets to hard floors with two motorised brush-rolls. Grab it now, while there’s £100 off.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum NZ690UKT: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Amazon)

This deal sees £70 sliced off the vacuum’s regular price – it’s almost enough to get you excited for the big pre-Christmas clean. The corded upright model comes with the brand’s anti-hair-wrap technology, while the two floor modes mean you can tackle both hard surfaces and carpets. The lift-away option makes it easy to detach the main unit of the floorhead, creating a lightweight vacuum that makes cleaning the stairs a breeze. It also comes with three cleaning attachments, including a pet tool.

Buy now

Shark klik n’ flip steam mop: Was £119.99, now £80.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s 33 per cent off this Shark steam mop, which is said to clean and sanitise 99.9 per cent of common household bacteria. It’s designed with the brand’s “klik n’ flip” technology – a feature that allows for double-sided cleaning, using the same mop head, and the gadget also comes with a large 350ml tank. The brand claims the mop heats up in just 30 seconds and has manual steam control, which allows you to confidently clean all types of sealed hard floors, including hardwood, marble, tile and stone.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Make light work of cleaning the house and car, with our pick of the best handheld vacuum cleaners