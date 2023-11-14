Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The countdown to Black Friday is on. This year, the discount extravaganza starts on Friday 24 November and runs right through to Cyber Monday on 27 November. But true to form, brands and retailers are kicking things off nice and early. Case in point: Amazon’s Black Friday sale will start on 17 November, a whole week early.

Every year, there are huge discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to home appliances, beauty, fashion, mattresses and much more. There will also be serious savings on big-name brands, such as Dyson, ghd, Ninja, and Shark (which has just launched a month-long sale).

Where Amazon is concerned, we know that the online giant will go big. Whether you want a new Kindle, Echo dot or Fire stick, we anticipate deals on Amazon devices as well as skincare savings, tech reductions and other site-wide bargains.

To help you get up to speed, we’ve put together everything you need to know about Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals – including confirmed dates and deals. Keep reading for the best savings we spotted last year, as well as some early sale offers.

Best early Amazon Black Friday deals

While Amazon’s Black Friday event won’t officially start until 17 November, you can bet that the online giant has a whole host of excellent deals available that you can shop now.

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £409.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Xbox)

Much to our surprise, the price of Microsoft’s leading gaming device has been slashed to its lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday. Large and cuboid, but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC, loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. In this early Black Friday deal, you can save £70 on the next-generation console.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer: Was £139.99, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal)

If you’re after an air fryer, look no further than this Amazon saving. Currently reduced by a whopping 50 per cent, this model is designed to cook around six portions of food at a time. As well as frying and grilling, it can also dehydrate food. There’s a die-cast aluminium slotted plate included, to give your steaks and skewers barbecue-style charring. Tefal claims this model is 49 per cent faster than a traditional oven, and there’s a free companion app for accessing a bunch of air-fry recipes.

Buy now

Echo Buds (2nd gen): Was £109.99, now £45.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s no better time to invest in a pair of Amazon’s popular Echo earbuds, as the retailer has reduced them by a whopping 58 per cent. The budget buds feature Alexa voice control, active noise cancelling and a built-in microphone. As for battery life, it’s touted as being strong – there are five hours of playback on a single charge, and the case gives you two extra charges. More lightweight than their predecessor, the buds are also sweat-resistant and can be used in light rain. Plus, there are four earbud sizes and two wing tip sizes, so you can choose the best fit for your ears.

Buy now

BaByliss super power 2,400W hair dryer: Was £65, now £32.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Bag a bargain with this sleek saving, which will save you 50 per cent. The stylish black design features metallic detailing and it has ionic technology to help smooth frizz-prone strands. There’s a concentrator nozzle included for a salon-style blow dry and it has three speed settings and two heat settings.

While we’ve not tried this exact model, we named a similar BaByliss hair dryer best overall in our best hair dryers round-up. Our writer said, “We found hair was less frizzy after using this machine, which has been designed with super-ionic technology.”

Buy now

Ariel all-in-1 washing liquid pods: Was £32.50, now £24.70, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Clean up with a nearly £10 saving on Ariel non-bio washing liquid pods. The unscented capsules are suitable for sensitive skin, so can be used to take care of the entire family’s washing. There’s 122 pods in this pack, so now’s the time to buy in bulk and save some cash on a household essential.

Buy now

Pro Breeze dehumidifier: Was £189, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Achieve a healthier level of humidity in your home with this dehumidifier, which is said to be effective against damp and condensation. This device’s one-touch controls and LED digital display allow you to switch settings, fan speed and humidity levels, and there’s an automatic shut-off function for when the roomy 1.8l water tank is full. Plus, the dehumidifier also features a 24-hour timer, three operating modes, including a sleep mode, and low running costs (just 7p an hour, according to the brand).

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday officially arrives on Friday 24 November in the UK, and the four-day bargain bonanza will come to a close at midnight on 27 November when the sale’s finale, Cyber Monday, ends.

When will Amazon’s Black Friday sale start in 2023?

Just like in previous years, Amazon will launch its Black Friday a week in advance. Set to kick off on Friday 17 November, new deals going live every day until 11.59pm on Monday 27 November. This means you’ll have a full 10 days to shop Amazon’s offers.

What were the best Amazon Black Friday deals from last year?

Last year, we saw a massive selection of savings at Amazon. When it came to Amazon devices, there was a £50 discount on an Amazon Echo studio (£219, Amazon.co.uk), nearly £35 off a Kindle paperwhite (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk) and a £68 saving to bag on an Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Meanwhile, when it came to other tech brands, there was £50 off a Sonos one speaker (£149, Amazon.co.uk) and £20 off a four-pack of Apple AirTags (£99, Amazon.co.uk).

In terms of daily essentials, you could grab 50 per cent off Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets (£16.71 Amazon.co.uk). Finally, beauty savings included 33 per cent off the iconic Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (£27, Amazon.co.uk).

What deals can we expect from the Amazon Black Friday sale in 2023?

We’re expecting Amazon discounts across the entire site for Black Friday 2023. According to the retailer, the 2023 sale will include Amazon’s lowest prices of the year on a range of top brands, including Ninja, Braun, ghd and Amazon’s own devices (think up to 57 per cent on the Echo pop, Echo Show 5, Fire TV sticks, Fire TVs and Kindles).

Plus, Amazon has confirmed there will be up to 30 per cent off both small and large appliances from the likes of Samsung, Bosch, Hoover and more, while we’ll be able to enjoy up to 25 per cent off Tefal, SodaStream and more. Beauty is always a highlight, and this year’s sale is set to see up to 60 per cent off fragrances and up to 55 per cent off skincare (from CeraVe to Olay).

Using last year’s savings to give us a steer, we’re also hoping to find sizeable discounts on household brands such as Dettol, Fairy and Flash, and up to a third off beauty buys.

Our deal detectives will be keeping a close eye on savings as they land, so watch out for our live blog nearer the time, so you don’t miss a thing.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023 in our cheat sheet