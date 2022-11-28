Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cyber Monday – the post-Black Friday shopping event – is in full swing and if you’re looking to bag a bargain, you’ve come to the right place.

From Boots, Argos and Currys to John Lewis & Partners, Very and Ninja, new deals are dropping by the minute, spanning everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys.

Always a hot ticket during the sales, when it comes to vacuums, few brands have the cult status Shark does. Sure, Dyson is a main player in the appliance game, but Shark’s tools have featured heavily in our expert guides and the brand is renowned for its high-tech hair tools and efficient cleaners.

Luckily for those wanting to invest, we’ve been following the brand’s sale since it kicked off, and we can confirm it does not disappoint.

With up to £220 off, the Shark Cyber Monday sale is not one to be missed. To ensure you secure a real bargain, we’ve rounded up the best deals that have dropped – keep reading to find out more.

Shark anti hair wrap upright vacuum cleaner NZ690UK: Was £299.99, now £169, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

This corded upright model features the brands renowned anti hair wrap technology and can tackle both hard surfaces and carpet – and you can switch between them with the simple touch of a button. The lift-away option makes it easy to detach the main unit of the floorhead, creating a lightweight vacuum that makes cleaning the stairs a breeze. It comes with a multi-surface tool which will help tidy sofas, cushions, curtains and soft furnishings too. With £130 off its regular price, you’d almost become excited for the big spring clean ahead in the future.

Buy now

Shark lightweight 2-in-1 cordless vacuum WV361UK: Was £199.99, now £169.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

Two vacuum cleaners for the price of one – well, sort of – this lightweight model from Shark will transform from a floor vacuum cleaner to a handheld model, so it can turn its hand to quick clean-ups as well as hoovering larger areas of your home. Boasting a crevice tool, multi-surface tool and the brand’s anti-hair-wrap technology – which prevents hair from getting tangled in the brush as you clean – this cordless two-in-one model will run for 16 minutes on one charge, so there’s plenty of time to zoom around your home. As of now, you can hoover up this lightweight model with a discount of 15 per cent.

Buy now

Shark floor and handheld steam cleaner S6005UK: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

While most known for its vacuum cleaners, the brand’s only steam cleaner is also top-notch. Our reviewer tested it last year and said, “There doesn’t appear to be anything this steam cleaner can’t tackle”. According to our tester, this was thanks to its lightweight design as much as the cleaning power of superheated steam.

They added that “It works equally well when used either as a handheld device or a corded one, and the brilliant array of attachments means there’s one for every type of surface and every type of grime.” Sound good? Well, it’s alo reduced by £50 now too.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless upright vacuum ICZ300UK: Was £399.99, now £236, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

Here, we have another vacuum with Shark’s snazzy anti-hair-wrap technology. Ideal for homes with furry inhabitants, it’s designed to stop hair becoming tangled in the brush. Promising a deep clean, owing to the power fin design, this vacuum digs into the pile of your carpet to draw out more dirt, while the brush roll gives your cleaning sessions extra oomph by drawing up dust from hard floors. Running for an hour on one charge, hoover up this cordless model while it is discounted by over a whopping £160.

Buy now

Shark quick cleaning bundle WV361S1000UK: Was £269.98, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

Here, we have a cleaning duo with a discount of 25 per cent – Shark’s two-in-one cordless vacuum cleaner and the brand’s corded steam mop. The steamer on the right relies on water alone, impressively, to ensure everything from marble to tile and stone floors end up squeaky clean, without relying on cleaning chemicals to remove bacteria. The absorbent cleaning pads can be chucked in the washing machine whenever they need a refresh, and as for the vacuum cleaner, this is the brand’s cordless two-in-one, which means it can be switched for a handheld without comprimising on suction.

Buy now

Shark HD120UK style iQ hair dryer: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Amazon)

Shark’s alternative to Dyson’s cult supersonic dryer, you can save £20 on the high-tech hair tool right now. Shark’s slightly different style iQ model took the top spot in our round-up of the best hair dryers, so you know you’re in safe hands with the brand’s expertise. “Shorter and rounder than a “traditional” hair dryer, with rose gold detailing, it feels as much like a smart gadget as it does a styling tool,” our tester said.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner with lift-away NZ690UKTDB: Was £299.99, now £169, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark )

This £130 saving on one of Shark’s bestselling lift-away models is not to be missed. Complete with anti-hair-wrap technology, an anti-allergen complete seal, car detail kit, crevice tool and multi-surface tool, no surface will be left untouched. Plus, the detachable main unit means you can comfortably clean stairs, ceilings and more.

Buy now

Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV200UK: Was £129.99, now £98, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

Shark has got your back for any quick clean-ups, with this cordless handheld vacuum cleaner, which has more than £30 off in the Cyber Monday sale this year. Sleek, slim and lightweight, but featuring a high-efficiency motor, it’s perfect for quick jobs and small places – running for up to eight minutes. There are two handy attachments, too, ensuring you can clean everything from crumbs on the kitchen counter to pet hair on the sofa.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Cyber Monday 2022:

The best Cyber Monday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Cyber Monday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Cyber Monday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Cyber Monday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals – get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Cyber Monday deals – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Cyber Monday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less