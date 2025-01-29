Best dehumidifier deals in February 2025

As winter rages on, damp in our homes is still a great concern. Thankfully, there are plenty of dehumidifiers designed to help you combat condensation and prevent mould but the handy appliances don’t come cheap. Fear not, though, as, true to form, we’ve tracked down the best dehumidifier deals around.

If you’re wondering how these household appliances work, dehumidifiers remove excess water in the air and lower humidity levels, which, in turn, gets rid of allergens, mould, damp and pollutants. Not only do they offer an economical way to dry your laundry – as they draw moisture from fabrics – but they are also cost-efficient (the average cost of running a dehumidifier is less than 40p an hour).

Whether you’re looking to have one in a large or small room, there are plenty of options on offer, with mini and extra-large machines available. We’ve spotted some serious savings on models from big-name brands, including Sharp, Black+Decker and more. There are some huge savings to be had on large 20l capacity models, as well as compact options.

Helping you in your dehumidifier-buying quest, the IndyBest team is here to point you in the direction of the hottest deals available now.

Best dehumidifier deals

Daewoo 12l dehumidifier: Was £109.99, now £89.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

Dubbed the best model for air quality in our dehumidifiers review, this Daewoo design is “a must-have for any home or office battling high humidity”, according to our reviewer. “While it only has a 2l water tank, its self-evaporative system recycles collected moisture, reducing the need for frequent emptying.” This feature proved highly effective, bringing down humidity in our tester’s home from 70 per cent to 40 per cent. Even better, the nifty appliance is now on offer at Robert Dyas.

De’Longhi DEX212F dehumidifier: Was £268.97, now £185.99, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

In our guide to the best dehumidifiers, this model was named best for drying laundry. Our tester had a lot of great things to say about this 14l device: “This model has a sleek, modern design that means you can plonk it in any room without it looking out of place,” they began. They added: “It did a great job of helping to speed up the amount of time it took for our clothes to dry, which is super handy during the winter months when the washing line is out of action.”

Honeywell TP-FIT 12l: Was £189, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re limited with your available floor space, or would just rather your dehumidifier not be a feature item in your home, this model from Honeywell is a great pick. Our expert dubbed this model as the best for smaller spaces, saying: “This dehumidifier proves that good things do come in small packages. The compact unit packs a surprising punch, collecting up to 12l of water over 24 hours, with a generously sized 2.5l tank.” Now, you can grab one with 30 per cent off at Amazon.

ElectriQ 5l low-energy dehumidifier and air purifier: Was £129.97, now £64.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

If cost-effectiveness is high on your checklist, this 5l option from ElectriQ could be one dehumidifier to consider. The energy-efficient model can be set to auto-switch, using the 24-hour timer, and is said to switch off automatically when the water tank is full. Meanwhile, you can boost clothes-drying times, and set the perfect humidity level, thanks to the humidistat. Featuring an activated carbon filter, to help remove odours, this seems like a bargain at less than £70.

ElectriQ 25l laundry dehumidifier: Was £363, now £189.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Save more than £160 when you buy this laundry dehumidifier, which is billed as being both an economical and efficient way of tackling condensation and mould in your home. With laundry and sleep modes (the latter being ideal for when you want to get some shut-eye sans the distraction of the LED lights), this model is touted as being able to oust 25l of moisture from the air over the course of a day. Designed for medium and even larger spaces, connect the dehumidifier to your smart device and you can control it remotely, using Alexa and Google Home.

How does a dehumidifier work?

Dehumidifiers are all about ousting excess moisture from the air in your home, which should ease the effects of damp – whether that be mould accumulating on the walls, or tackling dust mites (which thrive in warm, damp conditions).

There are actually two kinds of dehumidifiers you can choose from, depending on the conditions in your home. The first of these is referred to as a refrigerator dehumidifier, as it works by drawing moisture in through a fan before cooling it with very cold, refrigerated coils. Cooling the air creates condensation, which collects in the dehumidifier’s tank (this is why transparent tanks can be helpful). These are generally best if your house tends to be warm.

The second relies on some kind of absorbent material, which will suck up any damp from the air that way. When this material is heated up, the moisture then drips into the water tank.

