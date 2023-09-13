Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If your kitchen appliances could do with an upgrade, Black Friday 2023 is the time to shop.

Whether you’re looking to make meal preparations faster and healthier or experiment with more variety, you’ll get the best value for your money between 24-27 November, when the bumper sale event takes place.

Ninja air fryers, food processors and blenders are great value year-round, but the brand typically reduces its prices over the Black Friday weekend. In keeping with previous years, we’re hoping for excellent deals on both the speedi and the foodi air fryer models, as well as on food processors that chop, mix, puree and grate.

If you’re looking to incorporate some more fruit and veg into your diet, you may find some big savings on Ninja blenders to help you create nutritious smoothies in seconds. Our tester rated the Ninja foodi a full five stars in our review of the Best blenders 2023.

As well as launching deals on its own site, you’ll also find stellar savings on Ninja appliances through third-party retailers, from Ebay to Amazon.

From the dates to note down to the kind of deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about Ninja’s Black Friday deals.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place on the fourth Friday of November, which is the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving. Last year, the weekend savings extravaganza fell on 25 November. In 2023, the bargain-tastic sales event will take place on 24 November. Sales run all weekend until 27 November (Cyber Monday).

Will Ninja have a Black Friday sale this year?

It’s safe to say it’s extremely likely, given the brand’s particpation in previous Black Friday sale events. An encouraging sign, there’s currently an email sign-up form on the Ninja website, where you can input your email address to be notified of all the best deals for 2023.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals on Ninja products

The first port of call for all Ninja’s best Black Friday deals is the brand’s own website. All appliances bought directly from Ninja come with a two-year guarantee, for peace of mind.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on the websites of retailers such as Amazon, Very, Currys, Ebay, Boots and Argos, for even more price reductions. If you make a wish-list of products you’d like, you can compare prices across different retailers.

What were the best Black Friday deals on Ninja products last year?

In 2022, you could save 25 per cent on a Ninja blender with auto-IQ (£79, Very.co.uk).

The Ninja creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker is hardly ever on sale, but there was £50 off for Black Friday last year (£199, Very.co.uk).

One of the best savings was on the generously sized Ninja foodi max 7.5l multi-cooker (OP500UK), which was discounted by £100 (£249, Very.co.uk).

What Black Friday deals can we expect on Ninja products in this year’s sale?

If last year is anything to go by, we can expect significant savings on air fryers. It’s likely you’ll be able to pick up entry-level models for less than £100. Blenders and food processors are also likely to be discounted, both on the Ninja website and through third-party retailers.

Are there any Ninja deals available now?

If you really cannot wait until Black Friday, you might be interested in our round-up of the best Ninja deals available to buy now.

Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer AF400UK: Was £249, now £199, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

This is one of the most powerful air fryers on the market, with 2,470W of cooking power. In our round-up of the Best air fryers 2023, our tester awarded it a perfect five stars. They wrote: “Chicken, chips and chopped-up veg cooked much faster and ended up a lot tastier and crispier compared with when cooking in the other air fryer models. So, it’s safe to say it has us sold.”

The 9.5l capacity makes it big enough to feed eight people, according to Ninja. It’s also a huge help with Sunday roast or Christmas dinner, as it can hold a 2kg chicken in one drawer and potatoes in the other. Save £50 via the Ninja website today.

It may look small but this powerful Ninja air fryer promises to make cooking meals 50 per cent faster than conventional fan ovens. It has four cooking functions to handle the kitchen tasks of air frying, dehydrating, roasting and reheating. Any type of food you can cook in an air fryer can also be reheated in an air fryer. Or you can put in cold pizza to crisp the crust and melt the cheese.

Even better, all removable parts are dishawasher-safe, so cleaning it is just as speedy as using it to cook.

Ninja food processor with auto-IQ BN650UK: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

Whether you want to chop vegeatables, create purees or a smooth chocolate mousse, this blender can do all the hard work for you. It features one-touch programs, so all you have to do is select the function you want and it will chop, blend, puree, slice or grate. Inspiration is included, with a recipe card inside the box.

Ninja perfect temperature kettle: Was £99, now £79, Very.co.uk

Love hot drinks but hate waiting for the water to boil? This rapid-boil kettle promises to boil one cup in just 50 seconds. There’s also a hold temperature, to maintain the boil for up to 30 minutes, so you don’t need to wait another minute for your second cup – simply pour and enjoy. If you prefer drinks to be lukewarm rather than piping hot, or if you’re making hot chocolate for the kids, you can decrease the temperature from 100C to 40C in 5C increments.

