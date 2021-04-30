10 best kids’ tablets for learning and playing games

Electronic learning doesn’t necessarily require a keyboard and mouse.

Apple’s iPad wasn’t the first tablet computer, but when it arrived in spring 2010, it changed everything.

Now, with millions of apps on Apple and Android devices, the tablet is king, every bit as much as the laptop. In many ways it’s even better, especially as far as children are concerned.

The tablet is unbeatably portable – thin, lightweight and not much bigger than the size of the display.

The touchscreen interface is hugely intuitive and since a virtual keyboard can appear on the display, you don’t really need anything else.

Some tablets have keyboards that connect via magnets or work wirelessly, if you want to mimic the computer experience more closely.

And Apple’s iPad software has evolved to add features like multitasking and support for a wireless mouse or trackpad to make the tablet almost indistinguishable from a regular computer.

The touchscreen, which not all laptops have, also means other accessories like a stylus, can be used, adding another level of creativity in painting or drawing apps, for instance.

There are also tablets designed purely for children, often without any possibility of adding apps or limited online capabilities. These have their place, but a fully featured tablet with good parental controls seems like a better bet, especially for older children.

The best kids’ tablets to buy in 2021:

Best large screen: Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5in): £320, Amazon.co.uk

Best durable design: Amazon Fire HD 10 kids edition tablet: £144.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best on a budget: Kurio tab connect: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best parental controls: LeapFrog leap pad ultimate: £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best high performance: Apple iPad: From £329, Currys.co.uk

Amazon Fire HD 10 kids edition tablet: £144.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best for: Durable design

Screen size: 10.1in

10.1in Dimensions: 292 x 206 x 26 mm

292 x 206 x 26 mm Weight: 778g

778g Storage: 32GB

32GB Operating system: Amazon Fire OS

Amazon Fire OS Colours: Blue, pink, purple or yellow bumper case

Blue, pink, purple or yellow bumper case Battery life: 12 hours

12 hours Front camera: 2MP

2MP Rear camera: 2MP

Amazon has a cool line of tablets called kids edition. This is the largest display version, with its 10.1in screen. Amazon uses a special version of Android, called Fire OS, which has far fewer apps available, but all of them have been road tested so you know they work flawlessly, something that isn’t always the case with Android apps.

Though they cost more than the version aimed at adults they have certain extra benefits: A colourful bumper protects the electronic device from harm if it’s dropped, for a start. The price includes a year’s subscription to Fire for Kids Unlimited, which offers access to some games, books, movies, educational apps and more. You can save money to get the Kindle fire for adults, of course, which costs £20 less and has extra storage, but you don’t get the bumper or other extras.

The only real disadvantage Amazon tablets have is the special version of Android limits how many apps are available – but on a kids’ tablet that could actually be an advantage.

Apple iPad: From £329, Currys.co.uk

Best for: High performance

Screen size: 10.2in

10.2in Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5mm

250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5mm Weight: 483g

483g ​ Storage: 32GB,128GB

32GB,128GB Operating system: Apple iOS 13

Apple iOS 13 Colours: Silver, space grey, gold

Silver, space grey, gold Battery life: 10 hours

10 hours Front camera: 1.2MP

1.2MP Rear camera: 8MP

Although the iPad is not exclusively aimed at children, it’s a sensational choice for a number of reasons. First, it’s amazing value. Although it costs more than Amazon’s similarly sized kids’ tablet, this is justified by the fact the screen is a touch bigger, has higher resolution, and the fairly durable aluminium and glass construction has exceptional build quality.

Apple’s previous, entry level iPad had a 9.7in display, but last autumn the screen size was made half an inch larger. There are more than a million apps designed for the tablet and it’s exceptionally enjoyable to use. The iPad also has a cellular option, though this costs £140 more, which means you can access the internet wherever there’s a phone signal, not just a wifi area. You can also draw on the screen with the slick Apple pencil stylus and type using the smart keyboard – both accessories available separately.

Samsung Galaxy tab A (10.5in): £320, Amazon.co.uk

Best for: Large screen

Screen size: 10.5in

10.5in Dimensions: 260 x 151 x 8mm

260 x 151 x 8mm Weight: 534g

534g Storage: 32GB

32GB Operating system: Android

Android Colours: Black

Black Battery life: 15 hours

15 hours Front camera: 5MP

5MP Rear camera: 8MP

Although this is a regular tablet rather than a kids only one, it has an excellent set up for children, called kids mode, where items such as app icons on the home screen are replaced with cartoon style alternatives, and entering a code prevents your child from turning it back into a full on device.

The cartoon characters include Crocro the crocodile and Lisa the music loving bird. Parents can set usage limits, with a playtime limit included within that, and customise available content.

A curated collection of Samsung galaxy apps aimed at children means there are several thousand apps (free and paid for) for different ages, designed to educate and entertain. This tablet is also available in a 4G version (sim card required) for £50 more. The 10.5in display is one of several sizes available. You could save money by choosing the slightly older 10.1in model or the 7in tablet below.

Kurio tab connect: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best for: On a budget

Screen size: 7in

7in Dimensions: 180 x 100 x 10mm​

180 x 100 x 10mm​ Weight: 250g​

250g​ Storage: 16GB​

16GB​ Operating system: Android 6

Android 6 Colours: Blue, pink

Blue, pink Battery life: 15 hours

15 hours Front camera: Yes

Yes Rear camera: Yes

The Kurio is a decent budget tablet, though the build quality and reliability do not match the similarly priced Amazon Fire 7 kids edition. It stands out is its parental controls – for instance, a parent can monitor the tablet, access it remotely and control, for example, the front facing camera and the volume.

Kurio filters 32 billion websites, it says, to help ensure a safe environment. Around 40 apps are preloaded and because the is an Android tablet, many more are available to download. It’s worth noting that the version of Android this tablet runs is getting a bit long in the tooth: it’s version six and the current annual iteration is now up to 10. There is also a version of this tablet available which runs on Android 8, but that’s still not cutting edge. Purchase price includes a year’s access to educational apps and ebooks.

Amazon Fire 7 kids edition: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 7in

7in Dimensions: 220 x 160 x 26mm

220 x 160 x 26mm Weight: 456g

456g Storage: 16GB

16GB Operating system: Amazon Fire OS

Amazon Fire OS Colours: Blue, pink or purple bumper case

Blue, pink or purple bumper case Battery life: 7 hours

7 hours Front camera: 2MP

2MP Rear camera: 2MP

This is easily the best kids’ tablet for under £100 and offers better build quality, apps and interface than the Kurio tab connect for not much more money. The two-year guarantee is also better. The display is not as high resolution as on the 8in or 10in Amazon tablets (hence the lack of HD in the product name), but it still looks good. As with the other kids’ edition models, the tablet hardware is identical to the adults’ version, so when your child is older, they can shed the kids’ connotations easily. For many, this tablet will be more than enough, though the 8in model, below, is even better value.

Apple iPad mini: £369.97, Currys.co.uk

Screen size: 7.9in

7.9in Dimensions: 203 x 135 x 6mm​

203 x 135 x 6mm​ Weight: 301g​

301g​ Storage: 64/256GB​

64/256GB​ Operating system: Apple iOS 13

Apple iOS 13 Colours: Silver, space grey or gold

Silver, space grey or gold Battery life: 10 hours

10 hours Front camera: 7MP​

7MP​ Rear camera: 8MP

The mini has a higher entry-level price than the bigger iPad, explained by the fact that there’s bigger storage and a higher resolution screen in terms of pixel density. It’s particularly well suited to smaller hands and although there’s no Apple keyboard for this size tablet, it offers compatibility with the Apple pencil stylus. You can wirelessly connect Bluetooth keyboards and mice or trackpads from other manufacturers. It has the same glass and aluminium build, and is solid and durable, though you could always buy a case to be extra safe.

Samsung Galaxy tab A8: £101, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 8in

8in Dimensions: 210 x 124.4 x 8mm​

210 x 124.4 x 8mm​ Weight: 347g​

347g​ Storage: 32GB​

32GB​ Operating system: Android

Android Colours: Silver, black

Silver, black Battery life: 14 hours

14 hours Front camera: 2MP​

2MP​ Rear camera: 8MP

If you want a tablet with access to all Android apps, this capable model from Samsung, like the larger model above, is well crafted and easy to use. Plus, there’s Samsung’s excellent kids’ software, which limits what children can access. Samsung’s interface is mirrored on its popular smartphones, so using this tablet when younger means an easier shift to a phone when the time comes. The display is sharp and colourful. Unlike some models here, this tablet has a memory card slot in case 32GB storage turns out not to be enough.

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids edition: £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 8in

8in Dimensions: 244 x 155 x 26mm

244 x 155 x 26mm Weight: 474g

474g Storage: 32GB

32GB Operating system: Amazon Fire OS

Amazon Fire OS Colours: Blue, pink or yellow bumper case

Blue, pink or yellow bumper case Battery life: 10 hours

10 hours Front camera: 2MP

2MP Rear camera: 2MP

This is the Goldilocks fire tablet, the right size, screen resolution and price. The 8in display makes more of a difference than you might think, while still keeping the overall size highly portable. Battery life and storage (32GB) are also noticeable steps up from the 7in model. Note that the price difference between the adult version and kids’ edition is smallest on this 8in tablet. Whereas on the 7in and 10in models there’s a £50 premium for the bumper case and access to kid friendly content for a year. Here the kids’ edition is only £30.

LeapFrog leap pad ultimate: £126, Amazon.co.uk

Best for: Parental controls

Screen size: 7in

7in Dimensions: 239 x 152 x 25mm

239 x 152 x 25mm Weight: 1.2kg

1.2kg Storage: 8GB

8GB Operating system: LeapFrog

LeapFrog Colours: Green, pink

Green, pink Battery life: 5 hours

5 hours Front camera: 2MP

2MP Rear camera: 2MP

The LeapFrog brand is for kids only and comes with decent parental controls that focus sharply on kids’ tech – web access is limited to content that’s deemed child appropriate by the company’s learning experts. This tablet is aimed at children aged three to nine. It has a stylus included, which you can use alongside finger prods on the touchscreen. The dedicated operating system means you’re limited to LeapFrog apps, but there are more than a thousand and the system cleverly adjusts the skill levels of apps automatically for a better challenge. An added feature is that filters can be used according to the child’s age. Parental controls include limiting how long it can be used. This is an American brand and the content reflects that.

Lenovo Tab E10: £117.99, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 10.1in

10.1in Dimensions: 247 x 171 x 8.9mm

247 x 171 x 8.9mm Weight: 522g

522g Storage: 16GB

16GB Operating system: Android

Android Colours: Black

Black Battery life : 6 hours

: 6 hours Front camera: 2MP

2MP Rear camera: 5MP

Lenovo’s tablet earns its place here because it’s outstanding value, so much so that you may feel more relaxed placing it in your child’s hands than an iPad mini, for instance. It’s well made and although the performance is slower than the iPad it is highly usable. It suits an older child best. It doesn’t compete with Apple as far as weight or thinness of frame around the screen is concerned, but again, there’s that price. It’s a fully functioning Android tablet, but there are parental controls by creating a new account as a child user. This has the added benefit that you can use the tablet yourself.

Kids’ tablets FAQs

What age should you give a child a tablet?

Tablets are becoming more ubiquitous among children, who are increasingly comfortable using them from a young age. And, while there are concerns over young people having too much screen time, tablets can be useful educational learning tools, as well as providing entertainment.

There is no right or wrong time to give your child access to a tablet but if you are concerned it is best to invest in one that’s appropriate for their age. Many also have parental security settings that can be adjusted for peace of mind and as your child grows, with content tailored to their age group.

The verdict: Kids’ tablets

Amazon is the brand to look for thanks to excellent parental controls, great build and screen, decent performance and amazing prices. The Amazon Fire HD 8 kids edition is the best value, while the Amazon Fire HD 10 kids edition is the fastest and most enjoyable to use. If you’re happy to pay a bit more, Apple’s iPad is phenomenal, with the best design, look and interface around.

