Biggest Black Friday deals 2023 – live: Best offers on Xbox, Domino’s and more
Big names including Nintendo, Le Creuset, Tonies, Zara, Xbox and EE are all dropping deals today
The biggest sale of the year, Black Friday 2023 is officially underway. From Amazon and Argos to Zara and Asos, thousands of deals have dropped across tech, TVs and laptops, as well as clothing, mattresses and home appliances.
The likes of Lookfantastic, Coggles, Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have been cutting prices since the beginning of November, with Nintendo, Apple, Asos, The North Face and more now joining in on the fun.
We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, so we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If its got a decent Black Friday discount applied to it (and it’s worth your money) you’ll find it here. Stick with us on the liveblog, as we’ll be rounding up today’s very best Black Friday offers. Thank us later.
Best Black Friday deals on gaming laptops, Macbooks and more
The second day of this year’s biggest sale has officially started and the Black Friday laptop deals are coming in thick and fast, giving you the best chance yet to pick up one of the best laptops of 2023 at a big discount.
We’re seeing hundreds of pounds knocked off the price of models from premium brands such as Dell, Huawei, Microsoft and Apple. Even the latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops are offering savings, while budget-friendly laptops, gaming models and student laptops from Asus and Acer are dropping to record lows.
Shop the best Black Friday laptop deals below:
Argos Black Friday deals 2023
There are a myriad of savings to be had at Argos. Daisy’s been rounding up the best deals in her guide below. She’s spied up to 50 per cent off vacuum cleaners, toasters and kettles as well as serious price reductions on watches, cookware and more.
Black Friday SIM-only deals
You don’t always have to tie yourself to a contract with a network provider to split the cost of your shiny new phone. Apple, Samsung, and Google offer zero percent finance on their latest gadgets, often making it a better deal to snag one straight from them. Once you’ve got your phone sorted, just grab a wallet-friendly SIM-only plan for all your data, texts, and minutes.
The likes of Giffgaff, Smarty and Voxi have the cheapest SIM-only deals this Black Friday, You can even get 80GB of data from iD Mobile. Steve’s got all the info in his article below:
Zara Black Friday deals 2023
Zara’s Black Friday sale is on now, and Daisy’s busy rounding up the best Zara Black Friday clothing deals to shop now in her article below. She’s picked out this polo shirt, which has been massively reduced in the sale.
Zara polo shirt: Was £32.99, now £19.79, Zara.com
A staple for your cold-weather wardrobe, this polo features a lapel collar and snap-button fastenings adding detail. It’s available in grey, tan or ink blue, and there’s 40 per cent off for Black Friday.
Gymshark Black Friday deals 2023
Sportswear and gym apparel brand Gymshark actually started its sale just over a week ago, but it’s continuing to discount its clothes right throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday. IndyBest’s beauty and fashion editor Lauren is rounding up the best bits to buy in her article below. Go take a look:
Squishmallows Black Friday deals 2023
I hear that Squishmallows are the new Beanie Babies for the 2020s. If you’re looking for something new to collect now that your Beanie Baby empire has collapsed, here’s a £5 saving on Geraldine the pink Scottish fold cat.
Squishmallows 40cm Geraldine the pink Scottish fold cat: Was £25, now £20, Thetoyshop.com
This Squishmallows cat is a perfect plush pick, which now comes with a 20 per cent discount. The popular toys are large enough for snuggling into, but everyone knows they’re really just collecting them so that they can get rich one day.
Black Friday has becometh Black Saturday
So, it’s officially not Friday anymore. Does that mean that it’s not Black Friday anymore? Absolutely not. Black Friday is a weekend-long extravaganza, and there are deals dropping all weekend long. In fact, deals have been dropping all month long, but the best discounts are arriving over the next three days.
I’ll continue to help you find the best Black Friday deals right through the night. There’s no rest for deal detectives
Although Apple’s AirPods Pro have plummeted to their lowest ever price this Black Friday, £199 still might seem a little steep to some of you. I review a lot of headphones and earbuds, and I think the Beats Fit Pro are enough like the AirPods Pro to warrant a buy for those on a budget.
Beats Fit Pro: Was £219.99, now £139, Amazon.co.uk
Right now, you can save £81 on Beats’ workout earbuds. In my review of the Beats Fit Pro, I said they were like AirPods but cheaper. “If you find the AirPods slipping out of your ears, you’ll appreciate the more secure fit, and the controls are just a joy to use,” I wrote. “With active noise cancellation, decent sound and a sweat-proof design, I’ll be leaving my AirPods Pros at home and taking the Beats Fit Pro to the gym instead.”
I’ve written up some more headphones and earbuds deals in my guide below:
IPL hair removal Black Friday deals 2023
Cancel your next waxing appointment and throw out your razor, Amazon’s just discounted Amira’s top-rated IPL hair-removal machine – the Philips lumea – by 33 per cent.
Philips lumea IPL 9000 series: Was £489.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk
Save a whopping £160 on the Philips lumea IPL 9000 series this Black Friday. It earned the top spot in Amira’s review of the best IPL machines. “As a newbie to at-home IPL and laser hair removal, I really enjoyed the skin tone sensor feature, as it helped recommend the best intensity (out of the five available) based on skin tone. It only took a few sessions before I saw lighter and sparser hairs growing back,” she said. “I also found the Lumea app handy for reminding me about my treatment schedule.”
Cadbury World Black Friday tickets deals
Cadbury World is a must-visit for chocaholics of any age. Located in Bourneville near Birmingham, you’ll be able to enjoy the 4D chocolate world and the famous Cadabra ride for less this Black Friday. Tickets are only £10, and you can book tickets on any date between now and 15 March 2024. I can already taste the chocolate – see some of you there.