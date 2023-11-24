Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The wait is over, Black Friday is finally here. With thousands of products slashed in price across a whole range of categories, including tech, beauty, kids’ toys and home appliances, it’s the perfect time to save. DIY enthusiasts will love to learn that there are plenty of Black Friday power tool deals up for grabs too.

The shopping event serves as the perfect opportunity for you to expand your tool kit. Popular DIY stores, including Screwfix, B&Q and Toolstation have all jumped on the bargain bandwagon by slashing the price of Bosch, Milwaukee and DeWalt drills, hand sanders, and pressure washers.

With so much on offer, our team of dedicated deal hunters are on hand to help you find the very best discounts on the tools that will make your next DIY job a whole lot easier. Keep scrolling for all of the best Black Friday power tool deals.

Follow live: The latest and best Black Friday deals

Best Black Friday power tool deals

DeWalt cordless impact driver: Was £109.99, now £49.99, Screwfix.com

(Screwfix)

Screwfix has kicked off its Black Friday sale with some mega savings for your power-tool arsenal. You can save more than 50 per cent on this DeWalt cordless impact driver, which is touted as having an improved run time and extra durability. An aluminium front allows for greater heat dispersion, while an LED light helps with precision.

Buy now

Yard Force 40V cordless leaf blower: Was £219.99, now £149.99, Diy.com

(B&Q)

If your garden is prone to getting covered in fallen leaves and debris at this time of year, you’ll want to snap up this impressive deal on a cordless leaf blower. Right now, you can save £70 on the garden gadget, which is equipped with a powerful brushless motor, charger and highly efficient battery, which charges in 60 minutes.

Buy now

Bosch Professional angle grinder: Was £88.44, now £65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With 34 per cent off, this angle grinder is worth snapping up if you need a tool that can take on tough jobs such as cutting through metal or tiles. Designed to be compact, the angle grinder has a 720W motor for a strong performance, and a small grip circumference, to make handling it comfortable. It also has an anti-rotation protective guard and a clever safety switch that ensures the tool is turned on in a controlled way.

Buy now

Flymo easilife go 500 robotic lawnmower: Was £699.99, now £582.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

If the idea of mowing your grass fills you with dread, consider investing in a robotic lawnmower, which does all the hard work for you. This one from Flymo currently has a saving of £117 and is said to give you a tidy lawn with zero effort. Designed for gardens up to 500sq m, it is described as “ultra quiet”, and automatically adapts its cutting schedule based on weather and grass-growth conditions, to prevent damage to your lawn.

Buy now

VonHaus E-series cordless sander: Was £39.99, now £19.99, Vonhaus.com

(VonHaus)

This VonHaus model landed a spot in our review of the best cordless sanders, with our tester noting they’d used it “for a variety of DIY and hobby projects, and have been consistently impressed with the smooth finish it achieves.” They added the tool is a great option for inexperienced DIYers, as it’s “easy to control”. While it’s already great value at £39.99, it’s now an even better buy, as it’s been reduced to less than £20.

Buy now

DeWalt cordless combi drill: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Screwfix.com

(Screwfix)

Snap up this combi drill while it has an impressive £100 off. Designed with a brushless motor and XR technology, the drill has plenty of nifty features, including a 13mm metal chuck, spindle lock and LED light to help illuminate your workspace. It comes with two Li-ion batteries that have a 75-minute charge time as well as two-speed settings.

Buy now

Kärcher K4 power control pressure washer: Was £229, now £199, Homebase.co.uk

(Homebase)

Kärcher is an IndyBest-trusted brand, with two of its other models making it into our best pressure washers round-up. Now, at Homebase, you can get £30 off this K4 design when you use KARCHER30 at checkout. Complete with LED pressure display, dirt blaster lances and adjustable tool head accessories, it’s tough enough for your grimy patio and gentle enough for your car’s paintwork.

Buy now

Paslode IM350 + lithium 7.2v gas first fix framing nail gun with battery, charger and case: Was £499.99, now £384.99, Its.co.uk

(Its)

With a welcome £115 off, this tool promises to deliver serious power. While we’re yet to test it, we appreciate the attention to safety, as the gun comes with safety glasses, and a last-nail-lockout system as part of this bundle. The tool itself features a non-slip, soft-grip handle, too, making it a great choice for carpenters or joiners.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Traditionally, Black Friday takes place the day after US holiday Thanksgiving, during the final weekend of November. That means, this year, the sales event started on Friday 24 November and continue through to Monday 27 November, which is known as Cyber Monday.

What were the best Black Friday power tool deals last year?

Power tools were reduced heavily in last year’s Black Friday sale, when you could bag the Gtech combi drill (which features in our round-up of the best cordless drills) for £77.48, instead of its usual price (£154.96 Gtech.co.uk).

The Wesco 18V cordless detail sander also saw a saving of 20 per cent, while the Bosch rotak 32R lawnmower (£82.79, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by a huge 50 per cent, taking the price to just £54.99.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023, with our cheat sheet