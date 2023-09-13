Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While Black Friday often hogs the limelight, you can often find equally good (if not better) deals during Cyber Monday – the final day of this mammoth annual sales weekend.

Following the shopping frenzy of Black Friday, all discounts move exclusively online during Cyber Monday – as its name suggests – with a heavier focus on tech, gadgets and home appliances, meaning Argos’s sale is not to be missed.

Your best chance to save on pricier bits of kit, Argos is home to big-ticket brands like Ninja, Shark and Dyson, as well as popular products such as Apple Airpods, hair tools, gaming gear and more.

Your one-stop-shop for ticking gifts off your shopping list ahead of Christmas, Argos is known for delivering stellar savings. From confirmed dates to predicted deals, here’s your cheat sheet for Argos’s Cyber Monday sale 2023.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

With Black Friday historically taking place the day after Thanksgiving, we can expect the shopping bonanza to land on Friday 24 November and deals are set to drop throughout the weekend. This means Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – will fall on Monday 27 November 2023.

When will Argos’ Cyber Monday sale start?

Argos’s Cyber Monday sale will kick off on Monday 27 November, with deals running all day and right up to midnight. In the lead-up to Cyber Monday, you’ll be able to shop Black Friday deals and the retailer has already revealed it will launch offers in the days ahead of the main event on 24 November, too.

What were the best Argos Cyber Monday deals from last year?

Last year, Amazon offered more than 50 per cent off Revlon’s TikTok-viral one-step hair dryer (£50, Argos.co.uk) while Tower’s 3l air fryer was reduced down to just £30 (£50, Argos.co.uk).

If you were after a new home appliance, you could get De’Longhi’s Nescafe dolce gusto genio S pod coffee machine (£65, Argos.co.uk) for just £30.

Other highlights included a £55 discount on Bissell’s spot clean pet carpet cleaner (£160, Argos.co.uk), 30 per cent off Opti’s easy folding treadmill (£519, Argos.co.uk) and £70 off Jabra’s elite 7 pro in-ear true wireless earbuds (£199.99, Argos.co.uk).

What deals can we expect from Argos in this year’s Cyber Monday sale?

With previous years seeing up to £250 off television sets, 50 per cent off cookware (think Salter, Tefal and Ninja), a third off toys and up to 30 per cent off home appliances , we can expect to see much of the same this year.

Are there any Argos deals available now?

Jabra elite 5 true wireless earbuds: Was £149.99, now £99, Argos.co.uk

If you’re after a new pair of earbuds, you can save £50 right now on Jabra’s popular elite 5 headphones. Featuring powerful active noise cancellation, feedback microphones and multiple Bluetooth connectivity allowing you to pair them with two devices at the same time, you can use these earbuds for everything from making calls to working out.

While we haven’t tested this particular pair, the IndyBest expert shopping team has reviewed the Jabra elite 4 wireless earbuds and our writer said: “These earbuds should be taken into consideration by anyone looking for a good-quality pair of buds for both travel and at home”. Plus, Jabra’s elite 7 pro wireless earbuds earned a spot in our round-up of the best noise-cancelling headphones.

Silentnight easy care 10.5 tog duvet: £13.50, Argos.co.uk

Need a new duvet for autumn? This Silentnight option boasts a 10.4-tog design that’s ideal for transitional weather. The bedding buy is machine-washable for easy cleaning, and it’s filled with squishy fibres for extra comfort. Plus, this hypoallergenic duvet is a stellar option for those with allergies.

An IndyBest tried and tested brand, we’ve featured Silentnight in several review round-ups including our best summer weight duvets and best kids’ duvets guides.

Habitat cole boucle accent chair, cream: Was £160, now £128, Argos.co.uk

Argos is where you’ll find Habitat: the stylish, affordable homeware brand to update your interiors for less. Speaking of which, this on-trend chair is currently reduced by 20 per cent. It features a boucle finish and the contrasting metal legs give it an expensive feel, too. Coming in minimalist cream or khaki, its dimensions are 67cm x 64cm x67cm and we think this chic piece of furniture will add elegance and intrigue to the corner of any room.

