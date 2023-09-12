Boots Black Friday sale 2023: The deals we’re hoping to shop

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s almost time for the sales extravaganza of the year, as Black Friday 2023 is just around the corner. This savings weekend lands on 24 November and will run right through to Cyber Monday on 27 November. As ever, you can expect to see deals across all shopping categories, from beauty, fashion and jewellery to laptops, TVs, home appliances and more.

Originally a US tradition, the post-Thanksgiving sale event now becomes bigger and bigger every year on this side of the pond, too. Most major retailers get in on the act, offering either site-wide discounts or varying price reductions on individual items.

As always, our team of shopping experts is here to help you bag the best bargains, and we’ll be keeping an eye on savings at big-name retailers and brands, including Amazon, Argos, Currys, Dyson and John Lewis. For those of us in the market for perfume, skincare, make-up and electricals, we’ll be looking to the Boots Black Friday sale 2023.

While we do still have a couple of months to go, it’s never too early to get organised ahead of the sales and save some cash in the run-up to Christmas. Here’s everything we know about when the Boots Black Friday sale is set to start, the best deals we spotted last year, which savings we’re hoping to see for 2023 and some bargains to pick up right now.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday 2023 is on Friday 24 November, the day after Thanksgiving is celebrated in the US, where the event originally began. Black Friday deals run across the whole weekend, and end on Cyber Monday, which falls on 27 November this year.

When will the Boots Black Friday sale start in 2023?

The Boots Black Friday sale officially starts on Friday 24 November, but pre-event savings seem to land earlier and earlier every year, so, we are anticipating related deals may start dropping from the beginning of November onwards.

What were the best Boots Black Friday deals from last year?

Last year’s Boots Black Friday deals covered sizeable savings on a selection of ranges, including skincare, electric toothbrushes, make-up, hair tools, IPL devices, perfume and more.

In terms of tools and electricals, we spotted £20 off Shark’s style iQ hair dryer and styler HD120UK (£199.99, Boots.com), a £20 saving on a Waterpik cordless plus water flosser (£60, Boots.com) and more than 50 per cent off BaByliss’s midnight luxe hair straighteners (£40, Boots.com).

Meanwhile, luxury skincare savings included £15 off the cult classic Clarins double serum (£108, Boots.com), and, on the fake tan front, you could nab a 30 per cent discount on Tan-Luxe’s the face lluminating self-tanning drops (£36, Boots.com).

What deals can we expect from the Boots Black Friday sale in 2023?

Last year, Boots offered up to 25 per cent off a selection of premium beauty goodies, as well as half-price savings on items from different brands, so, we’re expecting to see a similar sale setup for Black Friday 2023.

Are there any Boots deals available now?

If you can’t wait until November, we’re rounded up some bargains to bag right now.

YSL mon Paris eau de parfum: Was £92, now £61.33, Boots.com

Save £30 on this 50ml bottle of YSL perfume – a designer scent price drop not to be sniffed at. The chic bottle features a black velvet bow and YSL branding, while its fruity and floral scent notes include pear and orchid. Meanwhile, patchouli and white musk add rich, earthy layers, too. Should you be running out of your favourite scent or are seeking some early Christmas present inspo, this stylish perfume is a steal right now.

Buy now

Braun IPL silk-expert pro 5 at-home hair removal device: Was £600, now £320, Boots.com

There’s a whopping £280 off this IPL hair removal device set – that’s a reduction of more than 45 per cent. The discounted IPL buy comes complete with an IPL silk-expert device, one standard head, one precision head, a Gilette venus razor and a storage pouch. It’s billed as being Braun’s speediest IPL device, with hair-zapping coverage of the whole body being possible in a smooth 15 minutes.

This exact model was named best corded IPL in our best IPL machines round-up, where our reviewer said they “really enjoyed using this device” and they praised the “neat pouch” it comes in.

Buy now

Hismile V34 colour corrector serum: Was £19, now £12.67, Boots.com

Save a third on this TikTok-trending colour-correcting serum for teeth, which offers a brightening boost on a budget. The serum is intended for use after brushing your teeth, and its purple shade should help combat any discolouration. It’s a quick whitening fix rather than a long-term solution and, according to social media, even Kim Kardashian is a fan.

We reviewed the colour corrector serum and our writer said: “After using the serum, we immediately noticed a brighter and whiter smile.”

Buy now

If you’re stocking up on skincare, there’s almost £20 off this fragrance-free Olay day cream. The moisturiser contains collagen peptide and vitamin B3, to help promote hydration and smoothness, while also improving the skin’s texture.

An IndyBest tried and tested buy, we included this product in our best anti-ageing day creams round-up. Our reviewer said: “We found fine forehead lines to be less noticeable after a week’s use, and, overall, skin felt tighter and therefore lifted.”

Buy now

