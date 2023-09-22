Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The final day of the biggest sales weekend of the year, Cyber Monday 2023 falls on 27 November and could be your last opportunity to pick up deals on top-rated laptops before the Christmas shopping season kicks into action.

Whether you’re shopping for a new Dell, Lenovo, Surface or Asus laptop, most tech brands and UK retailers are expected to take part in the annual sale.

Like every year, our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to help guide you through the sale, highlighting the very best deals and filtering out the rubbish ones. We’ve got specific pages dedicated to tracking Cyber Monday deals on TVs, Apple phones, tablets, Amazon products, games consoles and more.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Cyber Monday 2023

With so many red discount tags to wade through, spotting a genuine discount among all the noise can be tricky. That’s why we track prices on the best laptops year-round, and we only recommend devices we’ve tested and would buy ourselves.

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

Cyber Monday falls on 27 November this year.

The online-focused sales event follows Black Friday, traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year, which takes place the day after the American holiday of Thanksgiving.

When will the best Cyber Monday laptop deals start in 2023?

Although Cyber Monday laptop deals won’t kick off until 27 November, Black Friday deals can start dropping up to a week in advance of the sale’s actual date, and they’ll usually continue until Sunday. Then the Cyber Monday deals take over. A lot of these deals will be Black Friday deals that have been rebranded, predictably enough, but a few retailers like to drop fresh deals on the Monday, so it’s worth staying alert and poised to grab a discount, even as the weekend draws to a close.

What laptop deals can we expect in the Cyber Monday 2023 sale?

Look out for deals on the best laptops of 2023, including the latest Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15 models, both of which were recently updated with the newest generation Intel chips. We could also see even bigger clearance discounts on the older Dell models from 2022.

For very cheap laptop deals, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 and Lenovo IdeaPad Duet. These are two budget-friendly laptops from a trusted brand, with reliable warranties and support, should something go wrong.

Are there any laptop deals available now?

We’re always on the lookout for laptop deals at IndyBest, so, if you can’t hang around until the Cyber Monday weekend, you can take a look at a few of the best deals in tech right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: Was £199, now £159, Currys.co.uk

(Lenovo)

Last year’s Cyber Money laptop deals included a discount on the budget-friendly Lenovo IdeaPad 1i, which came down to £129. Right now, at Currys, the laptop is discounted by £40. Cheap and cheerful, it’s a great everyday laptop for handling basic tasks, with a decent display for entertainment.

Buy now

Asus Vivobook 16: Was £549.99, now £349, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

The Asus Vivobook 16 also dropped to £349 at Currys last year. Right now, you can find it at the same discounted price. Running on a fairly powerful Intel Core i3 processor, it’s designed to handle CPU intensive tasks, booting up quickly and deftly juggling as many Chrome tabs as you can throw at it.

Buy now

