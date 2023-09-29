Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The leaves are turning orange, the scent of pumpkin spiced lattes is in the air, and people are finally starting to take their jumpers out of retirement. It can only mean one thing – the best time of the year has arrived: sales season.

If we squint hard enough, we can just about see the orderly queue of deal hunters forming in anticipation of Cyber Monday, which marks the final day of the Black Friday sales. In a couple of months, you’ll be able to pick up a discount on everything from tech and home appliances to beauty and perfume.

While Apple doesn’t really take part in sales such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday – the tech giant just offers gift cards in exchange for a purchase – you’ll still be able to find significant price cuts on the brand’s gadgets while shopping at the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Argos and more.

We’re expecting to see price cuts on the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, given the tech giant has just released new models. Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Cyber Monday 2023, the Apple deals to expect during the sale and what Apple offers are available to shop now.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday will take place on Monday 27 November, though, we expect you’ll be able to pick up deals on Apple products well in advance of the sale. Black Friday and Cyber Monday isn’t just a four-day event anymore, it’s a month-long deal-dropping bonanza that will last the whole of November.

Will Apple have a Cyber Monday sale in 2023?

Yes, in a roundabout way. As mentioned above, Apple takes part in Cyber Monday in its own kind of way. You won’t be able to save money on the product you’re about to buy, but you will be able to get a gift card of varying value for a future purchase.

Last year, those who bought an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPad Mini, iPad Air, Apple Watch SE or some AirPods Pro on Cyber Monday received a £50 Apple Store gift card. Those who bought an M1 MacBook Air, Pro or M2 MacBook Pro received a £150 to £250 gift card, while the AirPods Max bagged you a £75 gift card.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals on Apple products

If you want discounts on the Apple products you’re about to buy, you’ll have to turn to third-party retailers such as Amazon, Currys and more. If last year is anything to go by, you’ll be able to save hundreds of pounds on Apple gear come Cyber Monday. Of course, we’ll be here before, during and after Cyber Monday, rounding up the best Apple deals, so you don’t have to go searching yourself.

What were the best Cyber Monday Apple deals last year?

To get an idea of the best Cyber Monday Apple deals, it’s worth rewinding the tapes and reviewing the discounts from last year’s Cyber Monday sale.

In 2022, several retailers slashed the price of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (was £239, now £229, Amazon.co.uk) by a modest £20. They were still new at the time, but bigger discounts await now that they’re more than a year old. Amazon discounted the AirPods Pro 2 by £40 during Prime Day earlier this year, in July.

If you were after an Apple Watch, online retailer Very slashed the price of the then-new Apple Watch Ultra (£669, Johnlewis.com) by £30. The smartwatch had only just been announced a couple of months prior. Amazon also cut the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 to its lowest ever price. We’re expecting savings on the Apple Watch Series 8 and original Apple Watch Ultra, now that both models have been upgraded.

Amazon also sliced the price of the 2022 iPad Air (was £669, now £628.96, Amazon.co.uk), taking it down to just £569. It also discounted the 10.9in iPad (was £499, now £484, Amazon.co.uk) by £30. That was a pretty good deal, given the iPad had only just been revealed a few months earlier.

The best Apple deals available now

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd gen: Was £239, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds are already on sale ahead of Cyber Monday. Amazon has slashed the price by £10 – a modest discount, but still decent, given the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the buds is £209. Compared with their predecessor, the buds boast better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance, volume controls on the earbuds themselves, and, just as importantly, better battery life. “The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app,” our writer said in their review.

Buy now

Apple iPad, 9th gen, 2021: Was £369, now £314.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by 15 per cent, Apple’s 2021 iPad is one of the cheapest models you can buy. The ninth-generation tablet boasts a 10.2in screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. Compatible with the Apple pencil and smart keyboard, the iPad is complete with a back camera and front camera, for extra versatility.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air M1, 2020, 256GB SSD: Was £949, now £849, Very.co.uk

(Amazon)

Although it’s a few years old now, the MacBook air M1 is still sold by Apple, and Very has sliced off a handy £100 ahead of Cyber Monday. This model of MacBook Air previously featured in our round-up of the best laptops. Our tester said: “The MacBook air is remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made more appealing thanks to a tapering design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick. But the new version is the first to use Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor. The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest tech discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Want more bargains? We’ve spotted the best deals available at Amazon