The biggest sale weekend of the year is getting closer, and we’re already getting our deal detectives prepped for Black Friday 2023. As ever, this annual bargain bonanza will include savings across all shopping categories, from tech, TVs, laptops and power tools to beauty, fashion and more at major retailers such as Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis.

The event begins on Friday 24 November and runs through until Cyber Monday on – you guessed it – Monday 27 November. So, whether you’re planning ahead and want to pick up some bargain Christmas presents, will be buying some household essentials for less, or could do with saving cash on an investment item such as a mattress, Black Friday is the time to do it.

When it comes to shopping for home appliances ahead of winter, dehumidifiers are a savvy purchase, because they can minimise and prevent damp, dust and mould. Plus, with the cost-of-living crisis affecting our bills, these energy-efficient machines are an economical way of drying washing too, as the gadgets reduce excess moisture in the air.

With Black Friday deals just around the corner, now’s your chance to save some cash on replacing an old dehumidifier or buying a brand-new one. Keep scrolling for everything we know about Black Friday 2023 so far, a glance at last year’s Black Friday dehumidifier deals and any savings worth shopping ahead of the sale.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday 2023 is on Friday 24 November, and the sale event runs through until midnight on Cyber Monday, 27 November. Originally a US sale event that follows Thanksgiving, in recent years, Black Friday has become as huge in the UK as it is across the pond.

When will the best Black Friday deals be available?

The best Black Friday deals will be available on the official sale weekend of 24-27 November. However, if we are to go by previous years, many major retailers launch pre-Black Friday reductions, so savings can be spotted from early November onwards.

What were the best Black Friday dehumidifier deals last year?

There were bargains on different sized dehumidifiers during last year’s Black Friday sale. One example of a sizeable reduction was Meaco dry ABC 10l dehumidifier with humidistat and laundry mode (£139.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk) being reduced by a whopping £80.

Meanwhile, for those seeking a small option, Pro Breeze’s compact and portable mini dehumidifier (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by 20 per cent.

(Amazon)

Finally, when it came to larger models, the DeLonghi tasciugo ariadry multi 16l dehumidifier with laundry mode (£279.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk) had a £27 price cut.

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals to expect in 2023

Just like last year, for 2023, we’re expecting to see a selection of Black Friday dehumidifier deals covering a range of sizes and including both lesser-known and big-name brands.

With Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis and more major retailers usually a big part of the sales extravaganza, we’ll be keeping you posted with deals as they drop, via our Black Friday live blog.

Are there any dehumidifier deals available now?

If you can’t wait to snap up a bargain, fear not, as we’ve rounded up the best offers available now.

Meaco ABC 12l dehumidifier with humidstat and laundry mode: Was £329.97, now £159.97, Applicancesdirect.co.uk

(Appliances Direct)

Save a massive £170 on this sizeable 12l Meaco dehumidifer complete with a humidstat and laundry mode. It can extract 12l of moisture per day with its 2.6l tank and the recommended usage is for a house with around three bedrooms. Plus, for the generous amount of water it can wick away, this dehumidifer is quite lightweight at just 11.2kg.

Buy now

electriQ 5l quiet compact compressor dehumidifier and air purifier, white: Was £129.97, now £79.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Appliances Direct)

You can save £50 on this compact dehumidifier and air purifier in the white shade, or £40 if you’d like it in black. With a maximum extraction amount of 5l per day, its tank is 1.5l, and it can be used in a space up to 45sq m in size. Additional features include a sleep mode, which turns off the light at night, a humidistat for monitoring humidity levels and a child-safety lock.

Buy now

UniBond aero 360º moisture absorber: Was £22.49, now £13.40, Amazon.co.uk

(UniBond)

If you’re looking for a dehumidifier to go in the car or any similarly small spaces, there’s a whopping 40 per cent off the price of this portable moisture absorber now, taking it to less than £14. The device uses 360-degree circulation to remove moisture in the air, and it comes complete with a refillable dehumidifier tab. It’s easy to use and has a one-touch removable tray, plus a spout for pouring out the excess liquid.

Buy now

