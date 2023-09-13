Boots Cyber Monday sale 2023: The best deals we’re hoping to shop

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re rapidly heading into autumn, which means the biggest sale event of the year isn’t too far away. Black Friday 2023 starts on 24 November and runs through to Cyber Monday on 27 November.

While there are discounts to discover all weekend, the Cyber Monday finale is always an exciting time as we’re served up last-minute savings across everything from tech, home appliances and TVs to laptops, power tools, fashion and beauty.

Here at IndyBest our expert shopping team is poised and ready to bring you news of the best deals as they land. With major retailers including Amazon, Asos, John Lewis and Very known for taking part in previous Black Friday sales, we’re expecting to see deals from big-name brands like Dyson, ghd and Ugg.

Another destination that hosts an epic sale is Boots, with massive savings on skincare, make-up, perfume and electricals. Want to know more? Keep reading for everything there is to know about the best Boots Cyber Monday deals to expect and a few savings we’ve spotted already.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday 2023 lands on Monday 27 November, and it is the last day of the Black Friday weekend.

Although Cyber Monday was originally known as the day to shop for tech deals, you can now expect to see savings across all shopping categories. As it’s the last hurrah before the event ends, final Black Friday reductions are often applied on Cyber Monday as well as new deals, so there can be some serious savings up for grabs.

When will the Boots Cyber Monday sale start in 2023?

The Boots Cyber Monday sale officially starts on Monday 27 November 2023. However, we’ll be keeping you posted with Boots discounts across the entire Black Friday weekend, and in previous years pre-sale deals have started dropping earlier in the month too.

What were the best Boots Cyber Monday deals from last year?

Where last year’s best deals are concerned, you could’ve secured up to 50 per cent off premium brands during last year’s Boots Cyber Monday deals.

In terms of luxury buys, you could bag £10 off Dior’s J’adore eau de parfum (£137, Boots.com). If you needed new make-up, Nars light reflecting skincare foundation (£39, Boots.com) came with an £8 saving.

Meanwhile, on the skincare front, there was a 20 per cent saving on Kiehl’s midnight recovery concentrate (£47, Boots.com) and a £10 discount on Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base (£52, Boots.com). Finally, there was massive savings on electric toothbrushes, including 50 per cent off Oral-B’s pro 3 (£45, Boots.com).

What deals can we expect from the Boots Cyber Monday sale in 2023?

Just like in 2022, we are expecting Boots Cyber Monday discounts to cover a percentage discount on premium beauty brands like Dior, Nars, YSL and more. Meanwhile, there will probably also be savings of up to 50 per cent seen across Boots’s entire website, on everything from electric toothbrushes to IPL hair removal devices.

Are there any Boots deals available now?

YSL touch éclat radiant touch highlighting pen: Was £27, now £22.95, Boots.com

You can currently save £5 on this brightening pen, which is a cult classic used for adding an awakening under-eye boost and a highlighting tone-balancing lift to the cheekbones and overall complexion. Presented in a luxe-looking gold holder, it comes complete with an applicator tip for dabbing directly onto the skin or applying using a separate brush. Skincare ingredients include vitamin E and calendula to help offer healthy-looking radiance.

Dior Miss Dior eau de parfum: Was £97, now £82, Boots.com

Miss Dior features a sparkling bow and floral and fresh scent notes. Whether you need to refill your fragrance supply or are shopping with someone in mind, Dior products make for an extra special Christmas present for beauty fans.

In our review of Dior’s 2022 advent calendar, we gave Dior’s Miss Dior perfume five stars and said: “The potent eau de parfum scent is a fresh, powdery and floral fragrance that’s long-lasting – we could smell the notes for hours after a single spritz.”

Wet Brush original detangler brush: Was £12.99, now £6.49, Boots.com

As the name suggests, it is designed for gentle detangling of both wet and dry strands and the design means you shouldn’t feel any snagging or pulling during use. This detangler landed a spot in our review of the best hair brushes, where our writer said: “Super sturdy and durable, it requires such little effort to loosen knotted clumps without any of the pain and it prevents breakage too.”

