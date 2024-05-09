Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Foundation is often one of the trickiest beauty products to buy. With so many options available, the choice can be overwhelming. So, once you find a product with which you’re happy, you may not be swayed easily into trying another.

However, with the seasons starting to shift, it could be time to explore new options once your good ol’ favourite foundation runs out. Heavyweight formulas may be best swapped for lighter swathes of colour, while moisture-boosting options may no longer be as necessary now the winter chill is starting to lift. Sometimes, it’s just nice to try something new – you never know, you may soon find yourself a new favourite on the beauty retailers’ shelves.

So, with this in mind, three beauty editors decided to try out a couple of the brand’s bestsellers, to see if they could be swayed away from their go-to foundations.

A handful of Nars foundations were put to the test ( The Independent )

How we tested Nars foundations

Three beauty editors, with a range of skin types and tones, took on the task of trying two of Nars’s bestselling foundations. While Philippa tried the Nars light reflecting advanced skincare foundation, Twiggy and Lauren ditched their usual formulas in favour of Nars’s soft matte complete foundation. For a bit of background, Lauren has combination skin that teeters on the side of being dehydrated at times, Twiggy Jalloh has relatively oily skin, and Philippa Pearne has more-mature, oily skin that has a tendency to breakout during hormonal changes. Keep reading for their full reviews and verdict.