Nars soft matte complete foundation
- Finish: Matte
- Key ingredients: Oil-absorbing powders, rice bran extract, sunflower extract
- Number of shades available: 34
- Why we love it
- Easy to apply
- Good coverage
Usually, the word ‘matte’ would make me run a mile, however, I was persuaded to give this Nars soft matte complete foundation a go, and boy am I glad I did.
Instead of a cakey, drying formula, this fluid was incredibly easy to apply and actually left my face glowing, without stamping on the shine. Although it’s definitely much different to the usual dewy lightweight face bases I opt for, my combination, often dehydrated skin, didn’t feel like it lacked any moisture.
Plus, being a heavier-weight formula, it also helped even skin tone, conceal dark under-eye circles and reduce redness almost instantly – something you definitely don’t get from most high-sheen formulas.
So, would I use it again? Absolutely. Now the weather is warming up, and the need for extra hits of hydration is reducing, I can see this Nars foundation becoming my summer go-to beauty buy.
Lauren Cunningham