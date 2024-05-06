Why this Lancôme foundation is our favourite

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Finding the perfect foundation is no easy task. While some people prefer a lightweight CC cream or even a tinted moisturiser, others like to cover all bases with a heavyweight formula, concealing all freckles, dark circles and even acne marks.

Luckily, there is an endless amount of choice to suit every skin type, tone and personal coverage preference. And we have tested a huge number of options, including those best for drier skin, oily skin and mature skin, too.

Although we all have our personal favourites, our expert tester found one foundation stood out a bit better than the rest, offering an airbrushed effect packed with skin-boosting ingredients and a soft matte finish, too.

The foundation in question is, of course, Lancôme’s teint idôle ultra wear foundation, just keep scrolling to see exactly why our tester loved it and see whether you’re tempted to give it a try.

Lancôme teint idôle ultra wear foundation: Was £39.50, now £31.60, Lookfantastic.com

( Lancôme )

When it comes to finding the perfect foundation, it’s no mean feat, but this one took the top spot in our review of the best.

“If you want an airbrushed effect from your foundation, look no further than this iconic bottle,” noted our writer. It “balances out skin tone and comes infused with the likes of hyaluronic acid, moringa and vitamin E,” which all help hydrate the skin, making it appear smoother and more plump. Plus, thanks to being packed with 81 per cent skin-boosting ingredients, our tester found it incredibly comfortable on the skin.

“This is also an exceptional formula for any skin type looking for a more polished look, with its high coverage, you can conceal pigmentation, blemishes or redness,” added our tester, speaking to the flawless coverage they found from this foundation option.

“Velvet-like to the touch, we’ve tried a range of bronzers and blushers on top that all play nicely when layered,” added our writer, making it the perfect base for a full make-up look. We’ll definitely be adding one to our baskets.

