Is the Laneige lip sleeping mask worth its viral praise?

The Laneige lip sleeping mask has been available in the UK since 2023 but has been building up a worldwide fanbase since its launch back in 2015. Now available in 12 flavours, from eggnog latte to original berry, the mask claims to be the ultimate dryness antidote – but is it really all that?

Being a Korean skincare brand, headed up in Seoul, Laneige focuses on skin radiance and hydration through and through. Naturally, it’s fitting that the company’s lip sleeping mask should feature two water attracting humectants – glycerin and hyaluronic acid – to quench chapped lips, as well as healing and moisturising coconut oil for a glowy finish.

We wanted to put the viral sensation – which has more than 30,000 posts on TikTok – to the test to see if its nourishing shea and vitamin C-rich formula is as transformative as its cult following suggests. Keep reading to see how we got on.

How we tested

open image in gallery The mask is glossy, soothing and plumping ( Lucy Smith )

Applying liberally with the handy spatula that comes included, we tested the Laneige lip mask (was £21, now £19, Lookfantastic.com) over the course of around 14 nights, interspersed with products from a few rival brands – namely COSRX’s lip sleep mask (£22, Lookfantastic.com) – to see if the results differed. We used the balm during the day, too, for a versatility check and paid attention to the feel, scent, taste and staying power of the formula. Lastly, we compared the appearance of our lips (fine lines, fullness etc.) at the end of the review period versus their state prior to use. Discover our results below.