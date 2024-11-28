Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It’s no secret that Black Friday is the best time to make a saving on tech and deals on electric toothbrushes are among the best. I’ve been covering the sale for years, chasing discounts on top-rated brushes from Oral-B and Philips, as well as cheap replacement brush heads, teeth-whitening kits and water flossers.

Now the Black Friday sales have landed, many retailers have slashed their prices, including Amazon, Argos, Boots and John Lewis and I’ve sought out the best to help you make serious savings.

My main advice when shopping for electric toothbrush deals? Watch out for those misleading offers. You’ll often see deep discounts of 50 per cent or more on the most popular brushes, but those seemingly huge savings repeat like clockwork throughout the year.

As IndyBest’s long-suffering toothbrush expert (hey, we exist), I track the prices of electric toothbrushes year-round, so I can filter out the fake bargains and bring you only the best electric toothbrush deals every Black Friday. Keep scrolling for the top offers.

Best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals

Suri sustainable electric toothbrush: Was £75, now £56.25, Amazon.co.uk

Was £75, now £56.25, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk

Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B iO3: Was £160, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £160, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk Philips sonicare prestige 9900: Was £549.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

I rated the Oral-B Pro 3 the best electric toothbrush in my round-up, thanks to its low price and effective cleaning power. The brush is noisier than the premium iO range but cleans just as well. “This budget-friendly electric toothbrush might lack the bells and whistles of its pricier iO siblings, but the oscillating head still delivers a reliably thorough clean.”

Suri sustainable electric toothbrush: Was £75, now £56.25, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Here’s a huge saving on one of the best electric toothbrushes of 2024. Unlike other brushes, the Suri’s is designed to be reused, repaired and recycled, using plant-based heads and bristles, and a slim aluminium body, rather than plastic. Green credentials aside, it’s a smart-looking brush with a stylish, pencil-thin travel case, and it’s cheaper than ever at Amazon right now.

Foreo issa 3: Was £179, now £85.92, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Foreo )

I dubbed this model the best for sensitive gums, in my review of the best electric toothbrushes. The issa 3 comes with 16 intensity settings – you dial in the one that suits you and can increase the intensity as you get more comfortable with the medical-grade, soft-silicone brush head and polymer bristles. The larger size and unusual shape of the brush head means I didn’t get a classic deep-clean sensation during testing, but the polymer material in combination with the sonic pulses means I haven’t yet found a brush that’s kinder to gums.

Spotlight Oral Care sonic pro: Was £149.95, now £82.47, Spotlightoralcare.com

open image in gallery ( Spotlight Oral Care )

Spotlight Oral Care toothbrushes are made using dentist-developed technology, and come with four speed settings that provide up to 50,000 reps per minute. The micro point tongue cleaner ensures excellent oral hygiene, and one of the best parts about this powerful toothbrush is the battery life – which can last up to 70 days. With 35 per cent off, this set is complete with a travel case and three replacement heads, along with a magnetic click charger and charging cable.

Philips Sonicare diamondclean 9000: Was £319.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Philips Sonicare diamondclean 9000 ( Philips )

This toothbrush is designed with polishing bristles, which Philips claims remove up to 100 per cent more stains, for visibly whiter teeth in just three days. Brimming with tech, it has built-in smart sensors that let you know when you’re brushing too hard and can even send you a progress report in the Sonicare app, so you can see how your brushing has improved over time. It also has four brushing modes and three intensity settings.

Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush: Was £450, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush ( Oral-B )

The Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush uses “artificial intelligence” to learn your brushing style and guides you while you brush, to make sure you don’t miss a spot. The six smart modes personalise your brushing, while the interactive colour display reminds you when the head needs replacing – if that wasn’t enough, it will also give you a cheery smile for a job well done.

Oral-B iO3: Was £160, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oral-B )

Another star in my best electric toothbrush guide, the Oral-B iO3 is the cheapest brush in Oral-B’s premium iO range. That means you get the same great cleaning performance and quiet oscillating motor as the most expensive Oral-B brushes, but with fewer brushing modes, a shorter battery life, no LED screen and no gimmicky smart features. It’s down to £60 at Amazon.

Philips Sonicare replacement brush heads, pack of four: Was £54, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Philips Sonicare ProResults replacement heads ( Philips )

Here’s a 44 per cent saving on a four-pack of Philips Sonicare toothbrush heads at Amazon, which works out at £6.75 a pop. These are compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on handles, but the C3 head is specifically designed to have four times as much surface contact with your teeth, to better tackle plaque build-up.

The Little Eco Company Philips Sonicare replacement heads: Was £7.49, now £4.79, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Little Eco Company )

I haven’t personally tested these third-party brush heads but, at just 80p each, they’re a fraction of the price of the official Philips Sonicare heads. The pack of six features plastic-free packaging, and The Little Eco Company offers a freepost recycling service, too. Customer reviews note the heads work and fit perfectly but are less premium feeling than the £7 heads from Philips. I’m stocking up with this Black Friday deal, if only to have a cheap supply of backup replacements in the bathroom cabinet.

Philips sonicare prestige 9900: Was £549.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Philips )

This is Philips’s most advanced brush and the one I use every day. In my review of the Philips Sonicare 9900 prestige, I wrote: “This brush can also hit a chart-topping 62,000 vibrations per minute – more than any other brush – delivering a noticeably more intense clean versus cheaper brushes.”

Ordo sonic + electric toothbrush: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Ordo )

“The brush head also has a cross in the middle of the bristles, made from silicone, which helps whiten and polish the teeth as you brush,” noted the review of this model. I was similarly impressed by the stain-busting capabilities of this toothbrush, so much so that it landed a spot in my review of the best electric toothbrushes. Right now, you can save £20 at Boots.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday is underway – it started on Friday 29 November. While it began as a one-day event, Black Friday is now more of a shopping season than a single day of deals. Most retailers will continue to offer deals through the weekend and conclude their sale on Cyber Monday (2 December).

