Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’ve had your eye on a pair of boots, a fresh coat for winter or a party dress for the festive season, the Black Friday fashion sales is the time to take the plunge. The biggest sale of the year, the shopping bonanza sees all our favourite labels taking part, from Asos and Zara to Skims, Mango, Missoma and AllSaints.

Falling the day after Thanksgiving, the four-day event runs throughout the weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday – the online-only day of the sale which often sees some of the heftiest discounts.

As well as scoring up to 70 per cent off high street collections, the final day of the sale offers up stellar savings across designer sites (think MatchesFashion, Mytheresa, Selfridges and Net-a-Porter), meaning it’s your best chance to save on investment pieces.

The perfect excuse to revamp your wardrobe ahead of the new year or buy gifts ahead of Christmas, the mammoth sale should be on every fashion-lovers radar.

From the dates to bookmark to the best Cyber Monday deals across clothing and jewellery to expect, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

With Black Friday historically taking place the day after Thanksgiving, we can expect the shopping bonanza to land on Friday 24 November with deals dropping throughout the weekend. This means Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – will fall on Monday 27 November 2023.

What were the best Cyber Monday deals on clothing and jewellery from last year?

Last year, we were treated to mega site-wide sales from the likes of Zara, Asos, Aspinal of London, New Look, Monica Vinader, Mango, AllSaints, Nobody’s Child Warehouse and plenty more.

From 30 per cent off everything at Missoma to a whopping 70 per cent off everything at H&M and 25 per cent of luxe label Reformation, brands pulled out all the stops for their fashion sales.

Best Cyber Monday deals on clothing and jewellery to expect in 2023

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect most of our high street favourites to take part during Cyber Monday. From Zara, Asos, H&M and Monki to Cos, Arket, Nobody’s Child, Jigsaw and others. More pemium brands like AllSaints, Ghost, Whistles, Free People and Sister Jane are also predicted to host sales.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Plus, with retailers like Net-A-Porter, Coggles and Selfridges seasoned Black Friday partakers, we can expect sizable savings on luxury labels, too.

If you simply can’t wait to shop the sales, we’ve found some impressive deals that are available now.

& Other Stories one shoulder asymmetric midi dress: Was £75, now £55, Stories.com

(& Other Stories )

Perfect for any upcoming weddings or formal occasions, & Other Stories’ one shoulder midi dress is crafted from a linen blend with a twisted, one shoulder silhouette. Bias cut with a body skimming fit, the dress is elevated minimalism.

Buy now

Percival x Champion Soho straight leg tracksuits: Was £89, now £45, Percivalclo.com

(Percival )

Make lounging a more stylish affair with this pair of Percival tracksuit boots in collaboration with Champion. The straight leg bottoms are complete with embroidery that nods to the brand’s Soho roots and a comfortable drawstring waist.

Buy now

Monki yoko high waist wide mid blue jeans: Was £40, now £18, Monki.com

(Monki )

Setting you back under £20, Monki’s wide leg mid blue jeans are a steal. Characterised by a high waist, laidback wide leg and full length cut, the style is easily dressed up with a blazer for the office and down with trainers and a tee at the weekend.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across clothing and accessories, and more offers, try the links below:

For more Black Friday intel, head to our main guide