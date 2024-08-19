Best TV deals to expect in the Black Friday 2024 sales

Support truly

Hunting for a great TV deal? Black Friday is your best chance to find big discounts on TVs from top brands like Sony, LG, Panasonic and Samsung. The annual sales bonanza can see the latest 4K and OLED models slashed to their lowest ever prices.

TV prices are changing all the time, and some Black Friday TV deals can seem too good to be true. That’s why our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to filter out the rubbish and show you genuine discounts on televisions we’ve tested and from brands we trust. We track prices all year round to spot the best offers as they drop and before they sell out.

While eye-popping discounts on televisions are synonymous with Black Friday, the annual sale is about so much more, with deals on everything from laptops and mattresses to beauty products and kitchen appliances.

As we do every year, the IndyBest team will be bringing you the very latest news on the best Black Friday deals, cutting through the noise to serve up the very best discounts on offer.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US. The moving holiday falls annually on the final Thursday of November, so Black Friday will take place on 29 November this year. Mark your calendars now.

Originally a one-day event, Black Friday has grown to take over the entire weekend, culminating in theCyber Monday sale. Some retailers like Amazon, Currys and Argos start their Black Friday sales up to a month early, so you’ll have plenty of time to shop for the best deals.

What TV deals can we expect this Black Friday?

Black Friday is still a few months away, so we can’t say for sure which TV deals we’ll see. Based on previous sales we can take an educated guess. The retailers to keep the closest eye on will be Amazon, Currys, Argos and AO, which tend to offer discounts of hundreds or even thousands of pounds off sets from top brands.

Most of the major manufacturers have launched a full suite of new TVs since last year’s Black Friday sale, but we’d always recommend looking at previous generation models to find the best bargains.

One of the best 4K TVs around, the LG C4 (£1,499, Currys.co.uk) launched in March at £1,099 for the smallest 42in model. We’re already seeing price drops on that set, but if you can find the older LG C3 in stock come Black Friday you’ll be getting a very similar TV at clearance prices. Here’s the 42in LG C3 in stock at Amazon right now (£829, Amazon.co.uk).

What are the best TV deals to shop now?

Wondering what the best TV deals are at the moment? We’ve got you covered. These are the biggest discounts we’ve found online.

Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £749.99, now £519.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon’s own-brand television, the Fire TV is a great deal even at full price. They come in three flavours. The cheapest 2-series is 1080p only, the 4-series moves up to 4K, while the top-end omni adds QLED display tech for richer contrast and vibrancy. Here’s a 31 per cent discount on the 55in omni, which brings the price of the set down to just £519.99.

LG C3, 42in: Was £1,499.99, now £819, Reliant.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LG )

The newest LG C4 launched in March, but it’s only an incremental upgrade on the already fantastic LG C3. Shop around for discounts on the older 2023 model and you’ll find some of the bargains in televisions right now. The 42in, 4K smart TV looks great and, after launching at £1,499 last year, it has been sliding down in price ever since.

Hisense 32in 32A4KTUK: Was £249, now £158.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hisense )

There’s almost £100 off this 32in Hisense TV, making it one of the cheapest sets from a reputable brand you’ll find today. It has basic specs and a budget 720p resolution display (that’s less than full HD, nevermind 4K) but offers decent enough picture quality for the price. Compatible with a decent selection of streaming apps – the TV runs on the Vidaa OS – it makes a great TV for a kitchen or bedroom.

