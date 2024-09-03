Support truly

For gaming fans, Black Friday is one the best times of year to pick up discounts on everything from the newest games and Game Pass subscriptions to gaming laptops, Xbox series X and PlayStation 5 consoles.

If past years are anything to go by, you’ll find Black Friday gaming deals popping up on the official Xbox and PlayStation storefronts, as well as at online retailers such as Amazon, Currys, Argos and Very.

The annual sales event is also expected to include discounts on the Nintendo Switch, as well as time-limited offers on subscriptions to services such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, which give you access to hundreds of games for a monthly fee.

With the four-day sale falling so close to Christmas, Black Friday is a great opportunity to pick up some last-minute stocking fillers or even a shiny new console.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the upcoming gaming deals we’re expecting to see, plus the offers available right now.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, that means Black Friday kicks off on Friday 29 November.

The event has blown up in recent years, with many retailers now offering discounts for the entire weekend, culminating in the online-only Cyber Monday sale (2 December). Some retailers even start their Black Friday sales weeks early, meaning there’s no need to wait until the day itself to bag a bargain.

What gaming deals can we expect to see this Black Friday?

Since last year’s Black Friday sale, we’ve seen both the Xbox and the PlayStation get mid-generation refreshes. The updated Xbox series X will launch in October with increased storage capacity, while the new PlayStation 5 Slim arrived around the same time as the Black Friday sale kicked off in 2023.

Sony has since removed the old-style PS5 from sale, so, we could see discounts on the slimmer, trimmer model this year, alongside savings on the older Xbox series X model. The Nintendo Switch OLED was discounted by £50 earlier this year – and is already on sale at £269 (more on that below) – so, we predict Nintendo’s portable console could drop even further this Black Friday.

What are the best gaming deals to shop now?

Want to jump right into the best gaming deals to shop now? We’ve got you covered – these are the best discounts we’ve found online.

Nintendo Switch OLED, neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £265.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch OLED was described as “the best version of the console yet” by our reviewer, who says “the OLED console has a larger and far more vibrant 7in display, boasting deeper blacks and more accurate colour reproduction.” This £40 discount isn’t the cheapest we’ve ever seen the console, but it’s still a decent saving on the RRP.

Turtle Beach stealth pro gaming headset: Was £279.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery turtle beach stealth pro ( Turtle Beach )

Amazon has a back-to-school deal on the best gaming headset we’ve tested. Our writer was impressed by the Turtle Beach stealth pro’s “quietly refined fit and finish”, going on to say it has a “refreshingly minimalist aesthetic, steering well clear of the dazzling look-at-me RGB lighting effects found on rival headsets”. Grab the stealth pro while it’s less than £200.

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £459.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Xbox series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. This is nowhere near the cheapest price we’ve seen the console being sold for, but a £20 saving isn’t to be sniffed at.

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024, with our expert guide