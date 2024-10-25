Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Following the launch of the budget-friendly Meta Quest 3S (£287.66, Amazon.co.uk), Meta has slashed the price of its existing (and still best) virtual reality headset by £150. The 512GB version of the original Meta Quest 3 is now the cheapest it has ever been at £469.

The discount on the best VR headset we’ve tested is an enticing offer for anyone who’s tried out virtual reality and wants a more premium experience than the one offered by the cheaper Meta Quest 3S. The more expensive Meta Quest 3 uses higher-quality lenses for a sharper image, is slightly slimmer, and with 512GB of storage, it can store more games, videos and content.

Meta has also discontinued the 128GB version of the original Meta Quest 3, effectively repositioning the 512GB Meta Quest 3 as the clear frontrunner in the company’s line-up alongside the new and more budget-friendly 3S. We reckon casual dabblers in virtual reality will find the 3S has everything they’re looking for, but those who want the best possible experience can now get it for less with this discount.

The Meta Quest 3 is a major upgrade compared to the discontinued Meta Quest 2. The latest model features higher-resolution pancake lenses, full-colour video passthrough, better speakers, improved controllers and a more powerful processor.

With Apple entering the market with its Apple Vision Pro, the battle of the virtual-reality headsets is well and truly on. Even at the older price the Meta Quest 3 is a much more accessible option than Apple’s deliriously expensive VR headset (£3,499, Apple.com).

Meta Quest 3 (512GB): Was £619.99, now £469 Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Meta )

The Meta Quest 3 takes everything good and bad about the Meta Quest 2 and improves on it in every single way. While the newer and more affordable Meta Quest 3S is the better offer for most shoppers, the most premium VR headset in Meta’s range is still the best in terms of size, weight and visual fidelity.

“The Meta Quest 3 is an astounding virtual-reality headset, and is arguably the best consumer VR device currently out there,” our tech expert said in their review. “With full-colour passthrough, a faster processor, a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, as well as better hand tracking and, of course, those sweet, sweet pancake lenses that make everything so much more stable, this is the VR headset to beat.”

