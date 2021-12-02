The best mechanical keyboards are primarily aimed at the gaming market, but there are great examples out there that will also benefit anyone who types regularly, such as professional typists or programmers.

Thanks to being more tactile and therefore more accurate, they suit users looking for a premium keyboard experience. They’re typically more expensive than “regular” membrane-based keyboards, but their durability means that they will last considerably longer, representing better value for money.

For those who are unconvinced, we’ve taken a deeper dive into the advantages of going mechanical in the FAQs at the bottom of this article, and have also included cheaper options, so everyone can give one a try.

We’ve looked at 10 of the best mechanical keyboards currently available, including the best wireless, budget, and space-saving options.

How we tested

We tested each of these keyboards for many hours while undertaking a variety of different tasks to assess their accuracy, as well as using them for regular browsing and more casual activities. We also used them while playing games including New World, Overwatch and Fortnite, and monitored their battery lives too.

Read more:

The best mechanical keyboards for 2021 are:

Best overall – SteelSeries apex 7: £179.99, Steelseries.com

– SteelSeries apex 7: £179.99, Steelseries.com Best premium mechanical gaming board – Razer huntsman V2: £199.99, Razer.com

– Razer huntsman V2: £199.99, Razer.com Best budget mechanical keyboard – SteelSeries apex 3 TKL: £49.99, Steelseries.com

– SteelSeries apex 3 TKL: £49.99, Steelseries.com Best professional keyboard – Logitech G915 TKL: £199, Logitechg.com

– Logitech G915 TKL: £199, Logitechg.com Best backlit mechanical keyboard – SteelSeries apex 5: £109.99, Steelseries.com

– SteelSeries apex 5: £109.99, Steelseries.com Best programmable mechanical keyboard – Razer blackwidow V3: £139.99, Razer.com

– Razer blackwidow V3: £139.99, Razer.com Best mini keyboard – Corsair K65 RGB mini: £109.99, Corsair.com

– Corsair K65 RGB mini: £109.99, Corsair.com Best ergonomic design – HyperX alloy origins 60: £109, Amazon.co.uk

– HyperX alloy origins 60: £109, Amazon.co.uk Best analogue mechanical keyboard – Razer huntsman V2 analog: £249.99, Razer.com

– Razer huntsman V2 analog: £249.99, Razer.com Best minimalist mechanical keyboard – HP omen encoder: £79.99, Hp.com

SteelSeries apex 7 Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Number of keys : 104

: 104 Key switch type : SteelSeries QX2 switch

: SteelSeries QX2 switch Key backlighting : RGB

: RGB Battery life: N/A – wired The SteelSeries apex 7 is a high-end mechanical gaming keyboard that offers plenty of extensive features for gamers and regular users alike. Its switches are said to offer a lifespan of 50 million presses, while an aluminium frame offers a feeling of longevity with a comfortable but detachable magnetic wrist rest. Its smartest feature is an OLED display built into the top right-hand corner of the keyboard. It shows useful information including Discord notifications and even your performance in some games, but it also makes it possible to change profiles without having to delve into your PC’s settings. Buy now £ 179.99 , Steelseries.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Razer huntsman V2 Best: Premium mechanical gaming keyboard Rating: 9/10 Number of keys : 104

: 104 Key switch type: Razer optical switches

Razer optical switches Key backlighting : RGB

: RGB Battery life: N/A – wired The Razer huntsman V2 promises superior switches to the competition with a choice of two variants: linear (smoother) and clicky. Whichever you choose, they certainly feel speedy, with fast response times and less noisiness than you get with cheaper keyboards. That’s effectively what you’re paying for here, although the Razer huntsman V2 still offers other useful features. These include an ergonomic wrist rest, a selection of media keys for adjusting what you’re listening to or watching, and onboard memory. The latter means you can set up numerous macros for your favourite games before switching profiles for a different game. It takes time to set up, but it’s immensely useful given a first-person shooter might require different keypresses than an MMO, or vice versa. It’s an expensive keyboard but if you’re a dedicated PC gamer, it’s a worthwhile investment. Buy now £ 199.99 , Razer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} SteelSeries apex 3 TKL Best: Budget mechanical keyboard Rating: 8/10 Number of keys : 87

: 87 Key switch type : SteelSeries whisper-quiet switches

: SteelSeries whisper-quiet switches Key backlighting : RGB

: RGB Battery life: N/A – wired Tenkeyless keyboards rule out the number pad that’s often on the right-hand side. For gamers, that provides more room for large mouse swipes, but for everyone else, it simply proves useful if you’ve got limited desk space. The SteelSeries apex 3 TKL isn’t quite as competent as other SteelSeries apex keyboards but, at this price, there’s still a lot to like. It uses quiet gaming switches that should last for up to 20 million presses. It also includes multimedia controls and a comfy design, as helped by a magnetic wrist rest, while a 10-zone RGB illumination means it looks pretty in the dark too. It also offers water resistance, so it should be fine if you spill something on it, although we weren’t quite brave enough to test it with more than a few drops. Its smaller design is ideal if your home aesthetic is all about minimalism. Buy now £ 49.99 , Steelseries.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Logitech G915 TKL Best: Professional keyboard Rating: 9/10 Number of keys : 87

: 87 Key switch type : Logitech GL mechanical switches

: Logitech GL mechanical switches Key backlighting : RGB

: RGB Battery life: Up to 40 hours The Logitech G915 TKL is a little more understated than other gaming keyboards, meaning it’s ideal for an avid player who also wants a professional environment for working from home and taking video calls as well as gaming. Its sleek black exterior still offers some smart-looking RGB lighting if you want, but it’s the tactile key switches that make it a joy to use. They’re low profile, which feels suitably good to the touch, giving quite a satisfying air of sophistication. Besides feeling good, the Logitech G915 TKL is also fairly clever thanks to optional onboard profiles, as well as a series of dedicated media controls. It’s also possible to connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or with a USB receiver, or via micro-USB, giving you plenty of options. Buy now £ 199 , Logitechg.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} SteelSeries apex 5 Best: Backlit mechanical keyboard Rating: 8/10 Number of keys : 104

: 104 Key switch type : SteelSeries hybrid mechanical RGB switch

: SteelSeries hybrid mechanical RGB switch Key backlighting : RGB

: RGB Battery life: Wired Most mechanical keyboards offer backlighting and RGB illumination, but we particularly liked the variety offered by the SteelSeries apex 5 at this pricetag. It offers extensive options and reactive typing effects that you can endlessly tweak. And, crucially, SteelSeries has made it pretty simple to do. This model uses a hybrid switch system that combines a membrane with the tactile feeling of a mechanical switch. It feels pretty good under your fingers and is suitably accurate too. There’s also an OLED display, like with pricier SteelSeries keyboards, so it’s an excellent middle ground for those that don’t want to go too crazy with their purchase but still require dependable durability. Buy now £ 109.99 , Steelseries.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Razer blackwidow V3 Best: Programmable mechanical keyboard Rating: 8/10 Number of keys : 87

: 87 Key switch type : Razer green mechanical switches

: Razer green mechanical switches Key backlighting : RGB

: RGB Battery life: N/A – wired The Razer blackwidow offers five profiles via its onboard memory so it’s worth spending some time programming it to suit each game you want to play. Its bundled-in Razer synapse 3 software makes it easy to create a series of macros for each of your games, so you can press one button to initiate a string of commands at once. Alongside that, the blackwidow’s RGB lighting is able to react appropriately to 150 games. Other features include satisfying clickiness every time you tap a key, along with some effective cable-routing options. The latter is ideal if you want to keep your desk neat and tidy which is, presumably, why a tenkeyless design has appealed so much. Buy now £ 139.99 , Razer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Corsair K65 RGB mini Best: Mini keyboard Rating: 8/10 Number of keys : 62

: 62 Key switch type : Cherry MX red

: Cherry MX red Key backlighting : RGB

: RGB Battery life: N/A – wired The Corsair K65 RG mini packs a lot into its small frame. It’s 60 per cent of the size of other mechanical keyboards, meaning it cuts back on a lot of keys on the right-hand side, turning it more into a laptop-style keyboard. If you’re short on space though, you still get plenty of benefits from this model. The cherry MX red key switches feel smooth and responsive, proving to be both durable and comfortable. RGB lighting means they look cool in the dark too. And a braided USB cable means you won’t have to worry about any fraying. The fewer keys won’t suit everyone, but those looking for something a little smaller will be happy. Buy now £ 109.99 , Corsair.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} HyperX alloy origins 60 Best: Ergonomic design Rating: 8/10 Number of keys : 61

: 61 Key switch type: HyperX mechanical switches

HyperX mechanical switches Key backlighting : RGB

: RGB Battery life: N/A – wired The HyperX alloy origins 60 is another 60 per cent form factor mechanical keyboard that’s ideal for those short on space or keen to keep things extra neat. Where it stands out is in its choice of adjustable keyboard angles: it offers three so you can get things feeling just right for your wrists and hands, making a crucial difference for those that type frequently. In addition, its mechanical switches are responsive yet sturdy, with RGB backlit keys that provide extensive lighting effects if you so wish. Onboard memory means you can set up different profiles for different games or users too. Buy now £ 109 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Razer huntsman V2 analog Best: Analog mechanical keyboard Rating: 8/10 Number of keys : 104

: 104 Key switch type : Razer analog optical switch

: Razer analog optical switch Key backlighting : RGB

: RGB Battery life: N/A – wired The Razer huntsman V2 analog uses analog optical switches, meaning gamers can change the actuation point to suit their style exactly. That means plenty of adjustments can or should be made to get the best out of this keyboard and, if you devote the time to it, you’ll enjoy a truly personal experience. Like a games controller trigger, each key can be tweaked to react to how far down you’ve pressed it, making things far more tactile and precise. When playing racing games in particular, you really notice the difference. It’s also possible to set two functions within one keypress, which is very useful. Elsewhere, a comfy wrist rest and Razer chroma RGB lighting round off the features. Buy now £ 249.99 , Razer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} HP omen encoder Best: Minimalist mechanical keyboard Rating: 8/10 Number of keys : 104

: 104 Key switch type: Cherry MX red mechanical switches

Cherry MX red mechanical switches Key backlighting : RGB lighting

: RGB lighting Battery life: N/A – wired The HP omen encoder is a stylish-looking keyboard that keeps things fairly minimal. While it lacks some of the extras available on other models (media functionality and a display), it’s ideal for those that want to keep things simple yet effective. It uses cherry MX red switches for the keypresses and they feel great. Minimal spring force and fast reactions mean they’re particularly well suited to games like Fortnite or Call of Duty: Vanguard. It also has N-key rollover, so it can cope with you tapping multiple keys every once. It also supports macros via the omen command center, plus the gaming-focused WASD keys are a different colour, which is a charming touch. Buy now £ 79.99 , Hp.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Mechanical keyboards FAQs What is a mechanical keyboard? A mechanical keyboard uses spring-activated switches under each key, making them more accurate and more responsive to your touch. It also tends to feel more satisfying and produces a clickier noise than “regular” keyboards, which use a membrane-based layout rather than individual keys. How to clean a mechanical keyboard Cleaning a mechanical keyboard is slightly different to cleaning a regular keyboard. Regular light cleaning should involve simply brushing it or using a small vacuum. A microfibre cloth is helpful here too. For an extensive clean you can remove the keys then place them in a bowl full of warm, soapy water for a number of hours. While waiting for them to soak, use a small vacuum to clean the rest of the keyboard. Once they’ve soaked, dry them then reattach them to the keyboard in the correct place. It’s a good idea to take a photo of the layout beforehand, so you know where to place the keys. Why are mechanical keyboards better? Mechanical keyboards have many advantages. They’re typically much more durable, lasting for millions of keystrokes without a problem. When an issue does arise, such as with an individual key, it’s simple to remove it and replace with a new switch, extending the keyboard’s lifespan even further. Being able to replace the switches also appeals to those that prefer to customise their equipment. The other main advantage is that mechanical keyboards are generally more accurate thanks to being so much more responsive. For those that type regularly for a living, this can save time. For gamers, it means they can respond faster, potentially providing superior performance. For competitive titles, this is particularly important. The verdict: Mechanical keyboards The SteelSeries apex 7 is the best keyboard for those that want plenty of useful features. It feels great in use and is made with durable aluminium, meaning it can easily withstand damage. Its OLED display is surprisingly useful for viewing notifications and how you’re performing in certain games, making it an ideal companion. Alternatively, if you’re on a budget, the SteelSeries apex 3 TKL offers a very similar package but is smaller and cheaper. You miss out on the number pad, but it still has decent mechanical switches and some useful multimedia controls. Its spill resistance is a particularly convenient bonus too. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on keyboards and other tech buys, try the links below: Very discount codes

AO discount codes

Currys discount codes Wireless or wired, check out the best mice and trackpads for your PC or laptop

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.