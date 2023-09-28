Home printer FAQs
Do you need a single-function printer or an all-in-one?
If you’re working from home, an all-in-one (or multifunction) printer can save on precious desk space, but there are reasons why you might prefer a single-function printer.
If you’re planning on printing a large number of documents at once or printing very regularly, it could be quicker and more cost-effective to invest in a dedicated laser printer with no scanning or faxing capability. Also bear in mind that your smartphone can scan to PDF, and that you probably can’t remember the last time you needed to send a fax.
That said, most of the best consumer-level inkjet printers are now multifunction by default. Even if you never plan on scanning, it’s more useful to choose a printer based on its other features: its size, capacity, whether it’s front-loading (and so requires less room), and whether it can print on both sides of the page.
Should you buy third-party ink or refill kits?
Printer ink is infamously more expensive than gold, caviar and vintage champagne, so it’s no surprise that many consumers turn to cheaper third-party ink and compatible cartridges to keep their printer running. These are usually the very same branded cartridges, simply refilled with fresh ink and sold under a different name.
Just because they’re cheaper doesn’t mean they’re of inferior quality. Printer manufacturers might clutch their pearls and insist otherwise, but third-party ink from a reputable brand won’t damage your printer, void your warranty or impact the quality of your prints. In most cases, a third-party cartridge will perform just as well as a more expensive one bought from the printer’s manufacturer.
Amazon is a major retailer that sells refill ink, offering a multitude of options for Canon, HP, Lexmark, and other leading brands. If you’re signed up to a Prime membership, which costs £8.99 a month or £95 annually, you’ll have access to unlimited next-day delivery, which will come in handy if you run out of ink unexpectedly and need to print important paperwork.
There’s also printer-specific retailers such as Cartridgepeople.com that are a one-stop shop for all your printer needs, so you can pick up new ink refills, paper and stationery in one shop. It also offers free delivery on everything.
Should you buy a refurbished printer?
You should avoid buying a refurbished printer if you can. Printers are complex machines with many moving parts, and every last one of them is looking for an excuse to jam. The insides become worn down or gummed up with toner or ink over time, even – or sometimes especially – if the printer isn’t being used.
Generally speaking, new printers are sold at a low price to lock customers into a brand of ink, so the cost savings of buying a refurbished, consumer-level printer aren’t worth the potential problems further down the line. If you do decide to buy a refurbished printer, check for a guarantee, recertification or fresh warranty from the manufacturer.
Wireless printers at a glance
Wireless printer
Print / scan / copy
Size
Print speed
Paper capacity
Paper size
Connectivity
Canon maxify GX7050 home printer
All
399mm x 410mm x 314mm with (trays retracted)
24 ipm mono and 15.5 ipm colour
600 sheets
Up to A4
USB, Ethernet and Wi-Fi
Brother DCP-J1200W
All
506mm x 219mm x 469mm (with carton)
16 ppm mono, 9 ppm colour
150 sheets
Max A4
Wireless, USB
Canon i-SENSYS MF754Cdw
All
461mm x 425mm x 430mm
Up to 33 ppm
850 sheets
Up to A4
USB, Ethernet and Wi-Fi
Epson ecotank ET-8550
All
523mm x 379mm x 169 mm
32 ppm
100 sheets
Up to A3+
USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, SD card
Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer
Print
438mm x 283mm x 519mm
Up to 30ppm
250 sheets
Up to A4
USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
Canon selphy square QX10
Print
102mm x 143mm x 31mm
43 seconds per photo
20 sheets
Polaroid size
Wi-Fi
HP officejet pro 7720 A3
All
584mm x 444mm x 306mm
18-34ppm
250 sheets
Up to A3
USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
Epson EcoTank ET-3850
All
375mm x 347mm x 231mm
33 pages/min mono, 20 pages/min colour
250 sheets
Up to A4
USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
HP envy inspire 7220e
All
460mm x 383mm x 191mm
15 pages/min mono, 10 ppm colour
125 sheets
Up to A4
USB, Wi-Fi
Epson LabelWorks LW-C410
Print
134mm x 54mm x 145mm
9 mm/sec
N/A
4mm, 6mm, 9mm, 12mm and 18 mm
Bluetooth
The verdict: Wireless printers
This list isn’t a matter of a straight-up comparison, as each of the printers included offers something slightly different. However, if you’re looking for a versatile, quick printer that produces quality prints of all types and has an eye on its eco credentials, the Canon Maxify GX7050 is a wise choice.
For those looking for low running costs and even more awareness of waste, Epson’s EcoTank range is the best around, and a serious contender at any price. Finally, for a home office printer that prints black and white at an astounding pace, the Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer is perfect.
