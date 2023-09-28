Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Even in 2023, the world isn’t quite ready to get rid of paper. As such, the best home printers are still a valuable tool, judging by the upturn in usage.

Thankfully, the world of printers has advanced so much that wireless printers have become the norm. The option to print directly from your smartphone, tablet or laptop has ramped up the printer’s versatility, and printer apps have made the process a lot less painful, linking nicely with systems such as Google Cloud printing and Apple AirPrint.

As always with printers, however, beware of running costs. The initial price might look enticing but most brands insist on using their own cartridges, and prices for these can vary substantially. Luckily, tech such as inkjet printers is making this less of a bind, too, with cheaper ink costs and less impact on the environment.

Here, we’ve put together a list of the best printers for 2023, to help you find the top model for you and your needs.

How we tested

We tested wireless printers from a range of the most popular brands in the UK market. First, we looked for practicality: ease of setup, app usage, how seamless the experience is, and printing power. Second, we looked at design and size: will the printer fit nicely under a desk? Is it a bigger beast that makes up for its clunky size with monstrous printing capabilities? Finally, we looked at each printer’s eco credentials and ink costs: will we be buying new cartridges every few months, or does that inkjet model keep on printing from sunrise to sunset? These are the best home printers that are truly up to the task.

The best home printers for 2023 are: