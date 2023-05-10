Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After multiple leaks and months of rumours, Google has officially announced its new tablet. The Pixel Tablet starts at £599 and is available to pre-order today.

The big idea? The Pixel Tablet is specifically designed around its magnetic speaker dock, which turns it from a traditional 11in tablet into a useful smart home speaker and entertainment display when you’re not using it.

When docked, the Pixel Tablet will show smart home controls, act as a digital photo frame and respond to “Hey Google” commands, similar to the existing Google Nest Hub Max. The dock also doubles as a charging base, keeping the Pixel Tablet topped up and ready to use.

Pop it off the speaker base, and it’s a tablet again, powered by Google’s powerful Tensor G2 chip and capable of running full-fat Android apps. The Pixel Tablet supports multiple users, so you see your own apps and data by unlocking the device with the fingerprint scanner in the power button, while your family gets their own.

The speaker base seems to be integral enough to the design of the Pixel Tablet that, at launch, it won’t be possible to buy the tablet by itself. Instead, every Pixel Tablet will come bundled with the charging speaker base.

Google Pixel Tablet: From £599, Google.com

(Google)

Screen size: 10.95in

10.95in Resolution: 2,560 x 1,600px

2,560 x 1,600px Dimensions: 258mm x 169mm x 8.1mm

258mm x 169mm x 8.1mm Weight: 493g

493g Cameras: 8MP front, 8MP back

8MP front, 8MP back Storage: 128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB RAM: 8GB

If you’ve got a Google Nest Hub and have ever idly imagined yoinking the display off the speaker base and taking it to the couch, the Pixel Tablet is designed with you in mind.

It’s been a while since Google has attempted a “proper”, iPad-style tablet. The most recent was the Pixel Slate in 2018, which ran on Chrome OS. That’s the operating system used by Chromebooks, with one foot in web-based apps and another in Android.

Unlike the Pixel Slate, the Pixel Tablet will run on the same operating system as Android phones. That means it should fit more seamlessly into the Pixel family of devices – which now includes the Pixel 7 range, the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Watch – when it comes to sharing, casting, and seamlessly resuming videos and music where you left off.

(Google)

The Pixel Tablet comes in three colours (porcelain, hazel and rose) and features a stylish (and notably non-techy looking) nano-ceramic coating. Helpfully for a device doing double-shifts as a smart home speaker and a tablet, the move away from a polished aluminium and glass casing should mean it blends more easily into the living space.

Google has optimised most of its own suite of apps to look and perform well on the 11in display, including Google Meet, which will offer HD video calling whether docked on a table or undocked in your hand. The improved Google Meet also gets a fun new 360-degree virtual background feature, making your fake beach backgrounds all the more convincing during meetings.

Additionally, entertainment apps such as Disney+, Spotify and Google TV have also been tweaked to look and perform better on the bigger screen.

The charging base station comes with every Pixel Tablet (Google)

Multi-tasking will be possible with a split-screen mode, which lets you run two apps side by side. This sounds similar to how the Pixel Fold will work, allowing you to edit photos and documents on one side of the screen before dragging and dropping them into chats or cloud storage.

Snap the Pixel Tablet into the charging base and the display will switch into hub mode, where it acts as a central control panel for all your various smart thermostats, light switches, doorbells and alarms. Unlike the Google Nest Hub – which runs on its own custom software – the Pixel Tablet will use the same Google Home app as the one found on Pixel phones. That means your settings, routines and favourite smart home devices will be synchronised across your various screens.

You can also Chromecast to the Pixel Tablet while it’s docked – much like how you already can with the Google Nest Hub – meaning anyone on your home wifi network can cast your music and videos to it. Also like the Nest Hub, the digital photo frame will adjust brightness and colour to match the lighting of the room and appear more like a natural picture frame.

(Google)

The Pixel Tablet is available to pre-order today from £599 and launches on 20 June. There’s a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, and both configurations are powered by 8GB of RAM and Google’s Tensor G2 processor. There’s an optional case with a striking-looking aluminium ring handle – which looks a tiny bit like a toilet-roll holder – and extra docks can be bought to give the tablet more homes around the house.

