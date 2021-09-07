Buy now £129, Currys.co.uk

Printer type: Laser

Laser Printing speed: 30 pages/min monochrome

30 pages/min monochrome Input/output capacity: 250/100

250/100 Dimensions : 438mm x 283mm x 519mm

: 438mm x 283mm x 519mm Connectivity: WiFi, AirPrint, Cortado Cloud Print, Google Cloud Print 2.0, iPrint&Scan, Brother print service plugin, Mopria

Design

The HL-L2350DW is a throwback printer, an update on something you’d find under a chunky desktop computer made of thick glass and off-cream plastic. Simply upholstered in grey and black, the contemporary printer with Nineties vibes looks smart and would fit anywhere, especially due to its compact frame. It represents a classic Brother design approach. We’re big fans.

Its single-line screen and buttons are functional, if a little fiddly and time consuming. But, you don’t really need to use them after the initial setup, thanks to Brother’s app making a wireless connection easy and much more preferable to hooking your laptop up via USB.

The wireless connection is consistent, and the printer enjoys fantastic compatibility with a host of sources, including Apple AirPrint. It’s also “works with chromebook” certified, which you’d expect anyway, but it’s nice to have an official badge slapped on for it.

Despite the large 250-sheet paper input, it’s a handy size for most tables, or to put under your desk. The automatic tray fits a range of page sizes, up to legal (just above A4), and another manual tray can also fit even smaller paper sizes, such as envelopes, one sheet at a time. Plus, the output tray fits 100 pages, which is handy for such a quick-printing machine. There’s an impressive amount of versatility here for a printer at this price and on-the-surface specs.

Performance

You guessed it, the mono in the printer’s name refers to the fact that it’s a one-stop monochrome shop. If you need a printer that can rapidly whack out page after page of important black and white documents or your latest coming-of-age novel without breaking a sweat, this effort from Brother is one of the best out there.

There’s no option to copy or scan, which is a shame, but the HL-L2350DW’s focus is entirely on printing speed and clarity, and it achieves an impressive quality level in both respects. It’s also surprisingly quiet: Brother says that all the models within the HL range print at less than 50dB. We tested it late at night and felt more than comfortable doing so.

Impressively, it can print up to 30 pages a minute, or 15 double-sided, which is an extremely quick production that is usually to be expected from a Brother product. The printer comes with a toner that can produce 700 pages, and replacements come in at around 2.13p (£63.90, Cartridgepeople.com).

Though it might not have the efficiency of an eco-focussed inkjet printer, such as the Epson ecotank ET-2710 (£162.90, Cartridgepeople.com), its running costs are obviously cheaper than most full colour printers, and toners provide a great price per page.

Cheap costs don’t mean that you get anything less than great clarity in the print though. In fact, the HL-L2350DW manages prints as clear as you’d expect from much bigger office printers, with sharp contrast on words and no smudging. It’s impressive laser printing.

The verdict: Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer

Brother’s HL-L2350DW is as good as you can get for simple home office printing. It’s small, not too heavy, has solid paper capacity, produces rapid-fire documents, and has the option of double sided printing. It’s efficient and reliable: a proper workhorse that can handle large yields and big projects with consistent performance.

There’s no real downside here. It does exactly what you’d expect from a monochrome printer, for good value and with a minimum of fuss. It would be great for a home office, but would also perform well for multiple users in a small business or as a family printer. It’s a basic, solid, dependable laser printer. Who needs colour, really?