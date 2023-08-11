8 best laptop for better posture and comfort while working from home

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’ve nothing against propping up your laptop on a stack of second-rate crime novels, but there is a better way. The best laptop stands not only raise your screen to a height that’s less likely to send you to the chiropractor, they cool your device, help you look even better in Zoom calls, and keep your trashy paperbacks on the shelf where they belong.

Whether you’re working from home or you’ve returned to the office, a good laptop stand should fold down to a size that fits in a bag, while being sturdy enough to support your laptop’s weight without wobbling as you work, and be lightweight enough to carry around.

The best laptop stands are quick to set up and easy to forget about. Simpler is usually better, though if you’re planning on making the stand a permanent addition to your home office it might be worth choosing something a little more aesthetically pleasing, or at least one that doesn’t look like a torture rack.

Posture is another big reason to use a laptop stand. To avoid neck and shoulder strain your screen should be as near to shoulder height as you can reasonably manage. Once you’ve raised your laptop to a comfortable height, it’s recommended you use a separate keyboard and mouse, so they stay at desk level. Your arms will thank you.

How we tested

We tested and reviewed the best laptop stands for a range of working situations, including foldable and fixed stands to suit permanent and remote working setups. We rated each on their ability to hold up a laptop (obviously enough) but also on their build quality, extra features, the ease with which they can be adjusted, and their appearance when not in use.

The best laptops stands for 2023 are: