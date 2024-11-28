Best Black Friday mattress deals 2024, handpicked by a sleep expert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The wait is over – Black Friday 2024 has landed. The biggest and best sales event of the year, it’s your chance to upgrade your sleep set-up for less, because the best Black Friday mattress deals have dropped (along with savings across tech, Apple products, beauty, home appliances and more).

Considering we spend around a third of our lives asleep, investing in a good-quality mattress is vital – but they don’t come cheap. With a Black Friday discount though you could save hundreds of pounds on your next mattress, with deals typically available on all sizes and types, including memory foam, hybrid and pocket sprung options.

With massive sales from the likes of Simba, Panda, Eve Sleep and more, it can be tricky to narrow down your search. But, as The Independent’s resident sleep expert (yes, I’ve tried and tested all of the best mattresses), I’ve rounded up the best mattress deals this Black Friday.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best mattress deals

The IndyBest team of shopping experts have been covering sales events such as Black Friday for many years. We track the price of mattresses year-round and know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. Plus, we only recommend discounts on products we’ve either tested or that are made by brands we trust. In terms of mattresses, I’ve been researching the best mattress brands and testing a whole host of different options in my guide to the best, so I’m personally recommending the ones that I think are actually worth your money.

Best Black Friday mattress deals

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,295.28 Simbasleep.com

Was £1,699, now £1,295.28 Simbasleep.com Premier Inn mattress, double : Was £749, now £674, Premierinnbed.co.uk

: Was £749, now £674, Premierinnbed.co.uk Nectar premier hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,213, now £799, Nectarsleep.co.uk

Was £1,213, now £799, Nectarsleep.co.uk Panda hybrid bamboo mattress pro, double: Was £1,290, now £903, Pandalondon.com

Was £1,290, now £903, Pandalondon.com Simba hybrid original mattress, double: Was £799, now £599.25, Simbasleep.com

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,295.28, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

I tested this mattress for more than six months and considered it the best in my review. I found that it “offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base”, and I’ve noticed “improved sleep, thanks to the coolness it offers during warmer months and increased cosiness seen in the autumn and winter”. All of the mattress sizes are reduced.

Premier Inn mattress, double: Was £749, now £674, Premierinnbed.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Premier Inn )

Bed extraordinaire Premier Inn has launched its Black Friday sale with 10 per cent off mattresses, plus two free pillows with every order. Earning a spot in my best mattress review, I loved the design’s edge-to-edge support, temperature-regulating sleep surface and micro-quilted surface. A nifty feature is the top layer that can be unzipped and rotated, which is a lot easier than turning the entire thing. When testing, I found that it offered medium to firm support and was impressed with the zoned system, which helps to evenly distribute weight across the mattress. If you sleep on your side, this is a great option as it avoids putting too much pressure on your hips and shoulders.

Nectar premier hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,213, now £799, Nectarsleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Nectar’s hybrid mattress was chosen as the best medium/firm option in the best mattress guide and right now there’s a whopping £464 saving to be snapped up. It’s made up of eight layers of foam, micro-springs, memory foam and a supportive base, which our tester said made their pressure points feel supported and their spine aligned. I gave it extra points for its ability to reduce motion transfer – I couldn’t feel my wriggly sleeping partner. Guests also commented on how comfortable it was.

Simba hybrid original mattress: Was £799, now £599.25, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Another Simba mattress I really rated in my review. “Sinkage is perfect, as is the balance of support and cloud-like cushioning. Its medium firmness is suited to those who sleep on their side, front or back, while its breathability makes the mattress a stellar option for those who tend to get hot during the night,” I wrote. For just £600, this is a great all-rounder – and take it from me, you’ll get a sound night’s sleep.

Panda hybrid bamboo mattress pro, double: Was £1,290, now £903, Pandalondon.com

open image in gallery ( Panda )

You can save an impressive 30 per cent on Panda’s hybrid bamboo mattress pro right now. Chosen as the best option for back sleepers in my review of the best mattresses. “This hybrid mattress from Panda calls on bamboo to give you a better night’s kip. It’s vegan, and topped with a luxe, naturally hypoallergenic and antibacterial bamboo cover that immediately gets extra points for being removable,” I wrote. Looking to complete your new sleep set-up? You can also snap up the Panda hybrid pillow (was £89.95, now £71.96, Pandalondon.com) with 20 per cent off.

Eve Sleep premium hybrid mattress, double: Was £949, now £549, Evesleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( IndyBest )

A great deal from Eve Sleep this Black Friday with a generous 40 per cent off, the premium hybrid mattress is a fusion of spring, foam and over 1,400 full-sized pocket springs. When testing this mattress, home tester Ali said: “On this, we had the best night’s sleep in years. This is thanks to the hybrid premium’s clever fusion of full-size springs and layer upon layer of innovative foam. The mattress boasts memory foam that isolates movement, meaning there’s no motion transfer if you sleep next to a night fidget – but then again, the night fidgeting seems to have ceased anyway, and we’re getting a great night’s sleep all round.”

Woolroom junior mattress: Was £509, now £330.85, Thewoolroom.com

open image in gallery ( The Woolroom )

High-quality and great-value mattresses aren’t just for grown-ups. Parenting and mattress expert Zoe has written a guide to the best mattresses for kids, and one of her favourites has 35 per cent off. Zoe loved how this mattress from The Woolroom was hypoallergenic, antibacterial and chemical-free. “An impressive 1,000 springs provide ample support across the whole mattress, and, overall, we were hugely impressed. This mattress is definitely up there with the best,” she wrote.

Hypnos pillow top elite mattress, double: Was £2,785, now £2,367.25, Mattressman.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hypnos )

If you’re looking to invest in a luxury mattress, now could be the time to do it, as there’s 30 per cent off the Hypnos pillow top elite. Chosen as the best premium mattress in my round-up, I found it to be “a total dream to sink into”.

“Where the pillow top is concerned, we were initially worried it would be too soft, but it’s supportive and feels like a gentle hug. It’s one of the most comfortable mattresses we’ve tested.”

Simba hybrid original mattress, single: Was £659, now £349, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Simba )

You can save £300 on Simba’s bestselling hybrid original mattress at Very right now. Chosen as the best buy for edge-to-edge support in the best mattress guide, it was praised for its six layers of comfort and “cloud-like cushioning”. “Its medium firmness is suited to those who sleep on their side, front or back, while its breathability makes the mattress a stellar option for those who tend to get hot during the night”.

Dusk memory foam 2,000 pocket sprung hybrid mattress, double: Was £579, now £359, Dusk.com

open image in gallery ( Dusk )

When reviewing this model, I found that the Dusk hybrid “feels as luxurious as it looks”. It had a four-layer design and I found it to be “a great choice for those with back pain” owing to its firm feel and the “stellar edge-to-edge support”. With more than £150 discount, your sleep is begging for you to click buy.

Stompa S flex airflow pocket children’s pocket spring mattress: Was £229. now £183.20, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Stompa )

Taking the top spot in our best kids’ mattress review, parenting writer Zoe praised its “cushioned top layer and airflow comfort layer” that makes “it incredibly comfortable for little sleepers”. Adding that “the pocket springs provide ample support for growing bodies”. Now reduced by an impressive 20 per cent, if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your little one’s sleeping setup, now’s the time to do it.

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam mattress, king: Was £539.93, now £398.65, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Already a more affordable mattress, compared with many others, you can save more than £140 on Dormeo’s octasmart plus right now. Ideal if you’re in the market for a mattress-in-a-box, it comes tightly rolled and vacuum-packed for convenient and hassle-free delivery. There’s more to this model than pure ease, though. I found that it offers “a lot of bang for your buck”, with a firm and supportive design that doesn’t compromise on comfort. “As someone with occasional back and neck aches, the build gave us the support we needed, while the design’s three ‘body zones’ reduced disturbance when sharing a bed.”

Otty the Otty hybrid mattress, king: Was £799.99, now £649.99, Otty.com

open image in gallery ( Otty )

If you’re looking for a supportive mattress, this could be the one for you. In our review of Otty’s hybrid mattress, our tester said it “undoubtedly falls on the firmer end” of the scale, describing it as a “great all-rounder that most people will find comfortable”. The mattress, which is made up of a 3cm layer of temperature-controlling memory foam, followed by another 3cm of high density reflex foam, and 2,000 springs, is currently on sale with £150 off.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on home furnishings and more, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024, with our expert guide